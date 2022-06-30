53-man roster prediction ahead of training camp for the Las Vegas Raiders

Training camp is just a few weeks away and soon enough, the Raiders will be asked to cut their roster down from 90 to 53 players. While most of the positions are set, there are a handful of jobs still up for grabs. So here is our first crack at a 53-man roster prediction for the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders.

Quarterback (3)

Derek Carr, Jarrett Stidham, Nick Mullens

The Raiders could add another quarterback to compete with Nick Mullens, but don’t be surprised if they just keep Carr and Stidham either. This is one position that could add another body before training camp.

Running Back/Fullback (5)

Josh Jacobs, Kenyan Drake, Brandon Bolden, Zamir White, Jakob Johnson

Jacobs will be the starter, but Drake and White should play a lot of snaps, as well. Johnson will be the team’s fullback, but he could get some looks as a backup tight end too.

Wide Receiver (6)

Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow, Mack Hollins, Demarcus Robinson, Keelan Cole, Jordan Veasy

The Raiders will keep five or six receivers, but only the top four are set in stone. Don’t be surprised if the Raiders search for more speed in free agency or via a trade in the next few months.

Tight End (3)

Darren Waller, Foster Moreau, Jacob Hollister

This is another position where the Raiders could keep an extra body as Josh McDaniels loves to use tight ends. But Waller, Moreau and Hollister are all locks to make the roster.

Offensive Line (9)

LT Kolton Miller, LG John Simpson, C Andre James, RG Denzelle Good, RT Alex Leatherwood, Brandon Parker, Lester Cotton Sr., Dylan Parham, Jermaine Eluemunor

The Raiders could decide to keep another offensive lineman here as Thayer Munford (rookie) could be a candidate. But look for Cotton to make the 53-man roster after a strong offseason.

Defensive End (5)

Maxx Crosby, Chandler Jones, Clelin Ferrell, Kyler Fackrell, Malcolm Koonce

Crosby and Jones are the starters, but Ferrell and Fackrell should play a lot too. The wild card here is Koonce, who played well in limited opportunities last season.

Defensive Tackle (5)

Bilal Nichols, Johnathan Hankins, Neil Farrell Jr., Matthew Butler, Kyle Peko

This might be the toughest to project as Andrew Billings, Tyler Lancaster, Kendal Vickers and Vernon Butler could all make the roster. But expect the Raiders to only keep five interior defensive linemen this season.

Linebacker (5)

Denzel Perryman, Jayon Brown, Divine Deablo, Kenny Young, Micah Kiser

Perryman, Brown and Deablo will play a majority of the defensive snaps at linebacker for the Raiders. Young and Kiser will play a lot of special teams snaps and that’s why both wind up on the 53-man roster.

Cornerback (5)

Trayvon Mullen, Rock Ya-Sin, Nate Hobbs, Anthony Averett, Amik Robertson

The Raiders could go long here, keeping players like Darius Phillips or Cre’Von LeBlanc. But with them keeping five linebackers in this projection, they stay with five cornerbacks entering the year.

Safety (4)

Trevon Moehrig, Johnathan Abram, Duron Harmon, Tyree Gillespie

Don’t count out Dallin Leavitt making the roster as he is an established special teams player. But their top four safeties feel like a lock with Gillespie potentially playing more snaps over Abram this season.

Specialist (3)

K Daniel Carlson, P AJ Cole, LS Trent Sieg

No debate here. This is arguably the best collection of specialists in the NFL.

