53-man roster prediction 3.0: Cowboys prepare to return to Texas

The Dallas Cowboys played their first exhibition game of the season last Thursday. A large portion of their 90-man offseason roster was held out of the Hall of Fame game contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers though. 16 players were left behind in Oxnard, CA and then several key young players projected to earn starting roles were kept on the sideline.

It made for an expected starless performance as players in the middle and at the bottom of the roster got valuable game reps to try and enhance their camp experiences. When the team returned to the west coast, the Los Angeles Rams were waiting for full-squad coordinated practices, and that gave folks a chance to see many of those players who didn’t play previously. The results from both? A chance to revisit our roster projections for the regular season.

Quarterback (2) - CHANGE

(AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

QB1: Dak Prescott QB2: Garrett Gilbert Practice Squad: Ben DiNucci Gilbert's always been better, but the affection head coach Mike McCarthy has for DiNucci is obvious and therefore he was given the nod at first. After Thursday's performance, it looks like there won't even be a way for McCarthy to consider DiNucci for the roster. Look for Dallas to grab another QB from outside the org at some point.

Running Back (3) - PS MODIFICATION

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

RB1: Ezekiel Elliott RB2: Tony Pollard RB3: Rico Dowdle Practice Squad: Nick Ralston (R) The apparent long-term injury to Sewo Olonilua sucks, but makes roster choices a bit easier. The next few weeks will be an audition for Raltson to make the 53 while I expect Olonilua to be placed on IR. Tough to see Dallas carrying a fullback on the initial 53 just to be able to bring him back during the season.

Wide Receiver (6) - CHANGE

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

WR1: CeeDee Lamb WR2: Amari Cooper WR3: Michael Gallup WR4: Cedrick Wilson WR5: Noah Brown WR6: Malik Turner Practice Squad: Simi Fehoko (R), Aaron Parker, Brandon Smith (R) Fehoko is about to become the player that Cowboys fans fear can't be risked to be cut because he's sure to be picked up by another team, but still ends up making it to the practice squad. It happens every year.

Tight Ends (3) - CHANGE

(AP Photo/David Richard)

TE1: Dalton Schultz TE2: Blake Jarwin TE3: Sean McKeon Practice Squad: Nick Eubanks (R) Consider this a warning shot to free agent acquisition Jeremy Sprinkle. When he was signed, some had the audacity to say it was proof Dallas wouldn't draft Kyle Pitts. Tuh. Now, it's not even clear what he brings to the table above breakout candidate McKeon, who is going to be the reason either Schultz or Jarwin isn't on the team in 2022.

Offensive Tackles (5) - PS MODIFIICATION

(AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

LT1: Tyron Smith RT1: La'el Collins OT3: Ty Nsekhe OT4: Terence Steele OT5: Josh Ball (R) Practice Squad: Brandon Knight Had Knight making the team in the first iteration, but after playing 62 snaps as a tackle despite being listed as a guard, we'll slide him here. He's versatile and Joe Philbin will cape for him, so...

Interior Offensive Linemen (4) - PS MODIFICATION

(AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

RG1: Zack Martin LG1: Connor Williams C1: Tyler Biadasz OG3: Connor McGovern Practice Squad: Isaac Alarcon (Int'l Pathway), Matt Farniok (R) NFL changed a rule on Thursday, now IP players can be called up to the big club. The caveat is they need to be stripped of their pathway designation, then spend three weeks on the actual practice squad and after that can be called up to the big club in the same capacity as other practice squaders. Prediction is Cowboys start Alarcon as a practice squader, then if an injury happens, the process starts.

Edge Rushers (5) - CHANGE

Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

LE1: DeMarcus Lawrence RE1: Randy Gregory LE2: Chauncey Golston (R) RE2: Tarell Basham RE3: Dorance Armstrong Practice Squad: Bradlee Anae, Ron'Dell Carter, Azur Kamara If Golston isn't brought off the PUP list next week, this will likely be adjusted to make room for either Carter or Anae. Kamara hadn't done much in camp but flashed in the game. If he repeats that, he'll be able to carve out a spot on the practice squad. Waffling on Armstrong being cut or making the team outright. This might go back and forth all preseason.

Interior Defensive Linemen (5) - CHANGE

(AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

DT1: Carlos Watkins DT2: Neville Gallimore DT3: Osa Odighizuwa (R) DT4: Brent Urban DT5: Quinton Bohanna (R) Practice Squad: Justin Hamilton So the rumors of Carlos Watkins' demise have been greatly exaggerated and he was atop the Cowboys unofficial depth chart heading into the first game. Welp, we'll see.

Linebacker (5) - CHANGE

(AP Photo/LM Otero)

LB1: Micah Parsons (R) LB2: Leighton Vander Esch LB3: Jaylon Smith LB4: Keanu Neal LB5: Jabril Cox (R) Practice Squad: Luke Gifford, Anthony Hines (R) Making a guess that Bernard gets put on stash-IR and Hines and Gifford are the contenders to be fill-ins to a pretty deep group here.

Cornerback (7) - CHANGE

(AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

RCB1: Trevon Diggs LCB1: Kelvin Joseph (R) SCB1: Jourdan Lewis SCB2: Maurice Canady RCB2: Nahshon Wright (R) RCB3: Anthony Brown STDB: C.J. Goodwin Practice Squad: Reggie Robinson Bringing Brown back onto the 53-man roster. Still think there's a real chance of a trade involving him, but Dallas may not be ready to cut him loose for cap savings only.

Safety (5)

(AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

FS1: Damontae Kazee SS1: Donovan Wilson FS2: Malik Hooker FS3: Israel Mukuamu (R) SS2: Jayron Kearse Practice Squad: Tyler Coyle (R) The Cowboys' weakest position feels like one of those with the least amount of competition for a roster spot.

Special Teams (3)

K - Greg Zuerlein P - Bryan Anger LS - Jake McQuaide

Practice Squad (16*) - CHANGE

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

QB - Ben DiNucci FB - Nick Raltson (R) WR - Aaron Parker WR - Brandon Smith (R) WR - Simi Fekoho (R) TE - Nick Eubanks OL - Brandon Knight OL - Matt Farniok (R) OL - Isaac Alarcon (Int'l Pathway) DE - Bradlee Anae DE - Ron'Dell Carter DE - Azur Kamara DL - Justin Hamilton LB - Luke Gifford LB - Anthony Hines (R) CB - Reggie Robinson S - Tyler Coyle

Cuts/Waivers/Trade Outs (22)

PUP

DT Trysten Hill

IR

LB Francis Bernard FB Sewo Olonilua OT Mitch Hyatt

CUT/WAIVE

DT Austin Faoliu DT Justin Hamilton CB Kyron Brown CB Deante Burton S Darian Thomspon S Steven Parker QB Cooper Rush RB Jaquan Hardy RB Brenden Knox WR Brennan Eagles WR Stephen Guidry WR Johnnie Dixon WR TJ Vasher WR Osirus Mitchell TE Jeremy Sprinkle TE Artayvious Lunn OT Eric Smith P Hunter Niswander

