53-man roster: Eagles get reinforcements at CB for Week 14 matchup vs. Giants

The Philadelphia Eagles are less than five hours away from returning to the field for a Sunday afternoon matchup against the Giants.

The Birds are the favorite and will look to move to 12-1 on the season while maintaining their lead in the NFC.

Jalen Hurts continues to cement his status for a new contract, and at the same time, Jonathan Gannon’s retooled defense has continued to perform down the stretch.

Here’s your updated 53-man roster for Week 14 with Avonte Maddox returning.

#1 QB Jalen Hurts

Hurts is in the thick of the MVP race and has major improvements is a significant reason why the Birds are in the driver’s seat for a No. 1 seed. The improvement hasn’t gone unnoticed.

#2 CB Darius Slay

Slay will match up with Giants veteran Darius Slayton.

#3 WR Zach Pascal



#4 K Jake Elliott

#6 WR Devonta Smith

Smith and A.J. Brown both had over 100 yards receiving in the win over Tennessee.

#7 LB Haason Reddick

Reddick is among the league leaders in sacks and could log 10+ sacks with three different teams over a three-year period.

#8 P Arryn Siposs

#10 QB Gardner Minshew

#11 WR A.J. Brown



Brown was fined for his celebration and is riding high after dominating his former team.

#14 RB Kenneth Gainwell

#16 WR Quez Watkins

Watkins has seen an increase in production with Dallas Goedert out.

#17 LB Nakobe Dean

Dean led the Eagles with six tackles in the win over Tennessee.

#18 WR Britain Covey



Covey finally had his breakout performance, as the rookie went for over 100-yards on special teams against the Titans.

#19 QB Ian Book

#22 S Marcus Epps

#24 CB James Bradberry

Bradberry has statistically been among the top cornerbacks in the NFL this season and he’ll face his former team on Sunday.

#26 RB Miles Sanders



Sanders could go over the 1,000-yard mark as a rusher for the first time in his career on Sunday.

#27 CB Zech McPhearson

#28 CB Josh Jobe

#29 CB Avonte Maddox

Maddox is back in the lineup after missing four games due to a hamstring injury.

#32 S Reed Blankenship

Blankenship has been the starter at safety with C.J. Gardner-Johnson out on the injured reserve.

#33 CB Josiah Scott

Scott will return to his role as a reserve with Avonte Maddox returning to the lineup.

