53-man roster: Eagles get reinforcements at CB for Week 14 matchup vs. Giants

Glenn Erby
·3 min read

The Philadelphia Eagles are less than five hours away from returning to the field for a Sunday afternoon matchup against the Giants.

The Birds are the favorite and will look to move to 12-1 on the season while maintaining their lead in the NFC. 

Jalen Hurts continues to cement his status for a new contract, and at the same time, Jonathan Gannon’s retooled defense has continued to perform down the stretch.

Here’s your updated 53-man roster for Week 14 with Avonte Maddox returning.

#1 QB Jalen Hurts

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Hurts is in the thick of the MVP race and has major improvements is a significant reason why the Birds are in the driver’s seat for a No. 1 seed. The improvement hasn’t gone unnoticed.

#2 CB Darius Slay

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Slay will match up with Giants veteran Darius Slayton.

#3 WR Zach Pascal


Nfl Tennessee Titans At Philadelphia Eagles

#4 K Jake Elliott

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

#6 WR Devonta Smith

Mandatory Credit: George Walker IV-USA TODAY NETWORK

Smith and A.J. Brown both had over 100 yards receiving in the win over Tennessee.

#7 LB Haason Reddick

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Reddick is among the league leaders in sacks and could log 10+ sacks with three different teams over a three-year period.

#8 P Arryn Siposs

(Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool)

#10 QB Gardner Minshew

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

#11 WR A.J. Brown


Nfl Tennessee Titans At Philadelphia Eagles

Brown was fined for his celebration and is riding high after dominating his former team.

#14 RB Kenneth Gainwell

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

#16 WR Quez Watkins

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Watkins has seen an increase in production with Dallas Goedert out.

#17 LB Nakobe Dean

Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Dean led the Eagles with six tackles in the win over Tennessee.

#18 WR Britain Covey


Nfl Tennessee Titans At Philadelphia Eagles

Covey finally had his breakout performance, as the rookie went for over 100-yards on special teams against the Titans.

#19 QB Ian Book

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

#22 S Marcus Epps

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

#24 CB James Bradberry

(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Bradberry has statistically been among the top cornerbacks in the NFL this season and he’ll face his former team on Sunday.

#26 RB Miles Sanders


Nfl Tennessee Titans At Philadelphia Eagles

Sanders could go over the 1,000-yard mark as a rusher for the first time in his career on Sunday.

#27 CB Zech McPhearson

(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

#28 CB Josh Jobe

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

#29 CB Avonte Maddox

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Maddox is back in the lineup after missing four games due to a hamstring injury.

#32 S Reed Blankenship

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Blankenship has been the starter at safety with C.J. Gardner-Johnson out on the injured reserve.

#33 CB Josiah Scott

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Scott will return to his role as a reserve with Avonte Maddox returning to the lineup.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire

Recommended Stories