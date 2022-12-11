53-man roster: Eagles get reinforcements at CB for Week 14 matchup vs. Giants
The Philadelphia Eagles are less than five hours away from returning to the field for a Sunday afternoon matchup against the Giants.
The Birds are the favorite and will look to move to 12-1 on the season while maintaining their lead in the NFC.
Jalen Hurts continues to cement his status for a new contract, and at the same time, Jonathan Gannon’s retooled defense has continued to perform down the stretch.
Here’s your updated 53-man roster for Week 14 with Avonte Maddox returning.
#1 QB Jalen Hurts
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Hurts is in the thick of the MVP race and has major improvements is a significant reason why the Birds are in the driver’s seat for a No. 1 seed. The improvement hasn’t gone unnoticed.
#2 CB Darius Slay
(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Slay will match up with Giants veteran Darius Slayton.
#3 WR Zach Pascal
Nfl Tennessee Titans At Philadelphia Eagles
#4 K Jake Elliott
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
#6 WR Devonta Smith
Mandatory Credit: George Walker IV-USA TODAY NETWORK
Smith and A.J. Brown both had over 100 yards receiving in the win over Tennessee.
#7 LB Haason Reddick
(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
Reddick is among the league leaders in sacks and could log 10+ sacks with three different teams over a three-year period.
#8 P Arryn Siposs
(Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool)
#10 QB Gardner Minshew
(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
#11 WR A.J. Brown
Nfl Tennessee Titans At Philadelphia Eagles
Brown was fined for his celebration and is riding high after dominating his former team.
#14 RB Kenneth Gainwell
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
#16 WR Quez Watkins
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Watkins has seen an increase in production with Dallas Goedert out.
#17 LB Nakobe Dean
Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Dean led the Eagles with six tackles in the win over Tennessee.
#18 WR Britain Covey
Nfl Tennessee Titans At Philadelphia Eagles
Covey finally had his breakout performance, as the rookie went for over 100-yards on special teams against the Titans.
#19 QB Ian Book
(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
#22 S Marcus Epps
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
#24 CB James Bradberry
(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
Bradberry has statistically been among the top cornerbacks in the NFL this season and he’ll face his former team on Sunday.
#26 RB Miles Sanders
Nfl Tennessee Titans At Philadelphia Eagles
Sanders could go over the 1,000-yard mark as a rusher for the first time in his career on Sunday.
#27 CB Zech McPhearson
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
#28 CB Josh Jobe
(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
#29 CB Avonte Maddox
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Maddox is back in the lineup after missing four games due to a hamstring injury.
#32 S Reed Blankenship
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Blankenship has been the starter at safety with C.J. Gardner-Johnson out on the injured reserve.
#33 CB Josiah Scott
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Scott will return to his role as a reserve with Avonte Maddox returning to the lineup.