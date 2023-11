52 high school boys soccer players named to All-Mansfield News Journal teams

MANSFIELD — In all, 52 Richland County boys soccer players earned postseason awards during the 2023 season.

And they were all named to the All-Mansfield News Journal teams. Three players were All-Ohioans while an amazing 48 players earned All-District honors and 44 picked up postseason accolades in their respective conferences.

Let's meet this year's All-Mansfield News Journal boys soccer teams.

2023 All-Mansfield News Journal Boys Soccer Teams

First Team All-Mansfield News Journal

Terrance Corbin, Lexington

Division II First Team All-Ohio, Division II District Player of the Year, Division II First Team All-District, First Team All-Ohio Cardinal Conference.

Connor Hauger, Clear Fork

Division II Second Team All-Ohio, Division II First Team All-District, First Team All-Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference.

Isaac McFadden, Mansfield Christian

Division III Second Team All-Ohio, Division III First Team All-District, First Team All-Mid-Buckeye Conference.

Brody Earick, Lexington

Division II First Team All-District, Ohio Cardinal Conference Defensive Player of the Year, First Team All-Ohio Cardinal Conference.

Dante McGinty, Ontario

Division II First Team All-District, First Team All-Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference.

Griffin DeBolt, Mansfield Senior

Division II First Team All-District, First Team All-Ohio Cardinal Conference.

Jaden Beachy, Clear Fork

Division II First Team All-District, First Team All-Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference.

Zach Turlo, Lexington

Division II First Team All-District, First Team All-Ohio Cardinal Conference.

Hector Sanchez-Vidal, Ontario

Division II First Team All-District, First Team All-Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference.

Degan Herr, Madison

Division I First Team All-District, First Team All-Ohio Cardinal Conference.

Joey Walker, Madison

Division I First Team All-District, First Team All-Ohio Cardinal Conference.

Weston Neal, Mansfield Christian

Division III First Team All-District, First Team All-Mid-Buckeye Conference.

Trenton Weaver, Crestview

Division III First Team All-District, First Team All-Mid-Buckeye Conference.

Justin Crall, Mansfield Senior

Division II First Team All-District, Second Team All-Ohio Cardinal Conference.

Jaxson Husty, Lexington

Division II First Team All-District, Second Team All-Ohio Cardinal Conference.

Luke Zerby, Mansfield Christian

Division III First Team All-District, Second Team All-Mid-Buckeye Conference.

Tyler Holloway, Crestview

Division III First Team All-District, Second Team All-Mid-Buckeye Conference.

Clear Fork's Connor Hauger was named first team All-Mansfield News Journal for his 2023 season.

Second Team All-Mansfield News Journal

Jace Young, Ontario

Division II Second Team All-District, First Team All-Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference.

Liam Beer, Clear Fork

Division II Second Team All-District, First Team All-Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference.

Bronson Frost, Clear Fork

Division II Second Team All-District, First Team All-Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference.

Davis Wushinske, Mansfield Christian

Division III Second Team All-District, First Team All-Mid-Buckeye Conference.

Ty Callahan, Crestview

Division III Second Team All-District, First Team All-Mid-Buckeye Conference.

Kade Beachy, Clear Fork

Division II Second Team All-District, Second Team All-Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference.

Quinten DeBolt, Mansfield Senior

Division II Second Team All-District, Second Team All-Ohio Cardinal Conference.

Ezra Pearce, Ontario

Division II Second Team All-District, Second Team All-Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference.

Will Perkins, Lexington

Division II Second Team All-District, Second Team All-Ohio Cardinal Conference.

Dylan George, Lexington

Division II Second Team All-District, Second Team All-Ohio Cardinal Conference.

Randy Jamieson, Madison

Division I Second Team All-District, Second Team All-Ohio Cardinal Conference.

Brayden Rogers, Madison

Division I Second Team All-District, Second Team All-Ohio Cardinal Conference.

Jack Hiebel, Lexington

Division II Second Team All-District, Honorable Mention All-Ohio Cardinal Conference.

Will Jamieson, Madison

Division I Second Team All-District, Honorable Mention All-Ohio Cardinal Conference.

Everett Smith, Crestview

Division III Second Team All-District, Honorable Mention All-Mid-Buckeye Conference.

Syncere Long, Mansfield Senior

Division II Second Team All-District.

Alex Maiyer, Mansfield Christian

Division III Second Team All-District.

Nolan Steward, Lexington

Division II Honorable Mention All-District, First Team All-Ohio Cardinal Conference.

Mansfield Christian's Isaac McFadden was named first team All-Mansfield News Journal for his 2023 season.

Honorable Mention All-Mansfield News Journal

Bryson Shaffner, Clear Fork

Division II Honorable Mention All-District, Second Team All-Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference.

Caleb Peters, Clear Fork

Division II Honorable Mention All-District, Second Team All-Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference.

Austin Boughton, Ontario

Division II Honorable Mention All-District, Second Team All-Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference.

Braxton Hock, Mansfield Senior

Division II Honorable Mention All-District, Honorable Mention All-Ohio Cardinal Conference.

Caleb Bowman, Mansfield Senior

Division II Honorable Mention All-District, Honorable Mention All-Ohio Cardinal Conference.

Evan Ruhe, Ontario

Division II Honorable Mention All-District, Honorable Mention All-Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference.

CJ Steffey, Madison

Division I Honorable Mention All-District, Honorable Mention All-Ohio Cardinal Conference.

Pablo Sanchez-Vidal, Ontario

Second Team All-Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference.

Connor Loose, Mansfield Christian

Second Team All-Mid-Buckeye Conference.

Jaybyx Mack, Lexington

Division II Honorable Mention All-District.

Travis Jamieson, Madison

Division I Honorable Mention All-District.

Brayden Parrigan, Crestview

Division III Honorable Mention All-District.

Kaden Dickerson, Crestview

Division III Honorable Mention All-District.

Max Hoovler, Mansfield Christian

Division III Honorable Mention All-District.

Noah Pearce, Mansfield Christian

Division III Honorable Mention All-District.

Fin Auley, Clear Fork

Honorable Mention All-Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference.

Lucas Dove, Lexington

Honorable Mention All-Ohio Cardinal Conference.

Mansfield News Journal Player of the Year: Terrance Corbin, Lexington.

Mansfield News Journal Coach of the Year: Peter Them, Lexington.

