Here are 52 breakout football players to watch in the Greater Savannah-area entering 2023

The high school football season gets underway this week — with a number of games on the schedule in the Greater Savannah area.

We listed 35 of the Top Players to Watch on Monday. Here's a look at 52 more players expected to have strong seasons in 2023.

Ack Edwards, Benedictine, RB, sr.

Edwards had his season cut short by injury last season after missing nearly all of his sophomore campaign with another injury. He is is dual threat as a receiver with 21 catches for 441 yards and four touchdown and running back, as he rushed for 234 yards and two scores last year.

Brody Dawson, Calvary Day, LB, jr.

A second-team All-Region 3-3A selection last year, Dawson had 71 tackles, including 12.5 for losses, and picked off three passes.

Trevor Strowbridge, Calvary Day, RB/CB, sr.

Strowbridge is an explosive athlete. Last season he rushed for 428 yards and four touchdowns and had 36 tackles with an interception. He has offers including Minnesota.

Trevor Strowbridge of Calvary breaks a tackle as he gains positive yardage on the kickoff.

Zayden Edwards, St. Andrew's, QB/DB, jr.

Edwards combined for more than 2,000 yards rushing and passing last year — and he'll be the primary offensive playmaker for the Lions again this season, while also playing as a defensive back.

Jeremiah Thomas, Benedictine, DL, sr.

Thomas was a standout up front for the Cadets last season with 57 tackles, including 13 for losses and three sacks as BC won its second straight state crown.

Damion Guyton, Savannah Christian, DE, fresh.

Guyton is the latest big-time recruit to join the Raiders. He received an offer from UGA in the offseason before ever taking a high school snap.

Damion Guyton pursues a ball carrier in a Savannah Christian practice.

Aaziah Scott, New Hampstead, DL, sr.

The 6-2, 235-pound senior had 67 tackles, including 10 for losses, and a pair of sacks for the Phoenix last year. He ran back an interception for a score in a scrimmage against Calvary last week.

Jaden Miles, Savannah Christian, LB, jr.

Miles was a standout for the Raiders last year as he had 101 tackles, including 8.5 for losses and 3.5 sacks. He also had a pair of touchdown runs.

Gabriel Bauman, Richmond Hill, LB, jr.

Bauman had 93 stops and a pair of sacks for the Wildcats last year, earning second-team All-Region 1-7A honors.

Barton Mixon, Savannah Country Day, QB, jr.

In his first year as a starter last season, Mixon threw for 1,361 yards with 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, while rushing for 210 yards.

Savannah Country Day's quarterback Barton Mixon drops back to complete a pass down field

Rakari Harrison, St. Andrew's, DE/TE, sr.

Harrison came out for the team for his first year of high school football last season and racked up 15 sacks for the Lions.

Keith James, Savannah Country Day, ATH, sr.

James rushed for 246 yards and three scores and had 30 catches for 382 yards and two touchdowns last season. He added 16 tackles and an interception on defense.

Triston Randall, Bethesda, QB/LB, sr.

Randall threw for 996 yards and 11 touchdowns and added 230 yards rushing and four scores while leading the Blazers in tackles last season with 86. He'll be doing it all again in his senior season.

Noah Jenkins, Bethesda, RB/LB, sr.

Jenkins rushed for 1,074 yards and 12 touchdowns last season and had 39 tackles, including seven for losses, with a sack and an interception for a Blazer squad that went 8-4 on the season.

Kadin Ward, South Effingham, RB, soph.

The 205-pound fullback rushed for 494 yards and six scores as a freshman.

La'Don Bryant, Benedictine, WR, sr.

Bryant looks to be ready to move into the role of a featured receiver in the offense. Last season, he had 20 catches for 348 yards and four scores. He has committed to play at Northern Illinois.

Kamerion Lanigan, Bethesda, LB, sr.

Lanigan transfers in from Calvary Day, where he was an All-Region 3-3A second-team pick last season. He had 69 tackles, including 17.5 for losses, and 5.5 sacks.

Jordan Sonnabend, New Hampstead, S/P, sr.

Standout safety had 43 tackles last season, and he's also one of the top punters in the state, averaging 45.6 yards per kick.

Tyon Jones, Bradwell, WR, jr.

Look for Jones to have a big year after an impressive sophomore campaign when he had 44 catches for 550 yards and three touchdowns.

Bubba Frazier, Benedictine, ATH, soph.

Blessed with blazing speed and talent, Frazier is ready to become a big-time impact player for the Cadets this year, FSU bound senior quarterback Luke Kromenhoek said.

Rashawn Truell, New Hampstead, QB. jr.

The junior was a backup to Pauly Seeley, now at Wofford College, for the last two seasons and is primed for a breakthrough season for the Phoenix.

Demetrius Holloway, Beach, QB, soph.

Holloway threw for 1,085 yards with nine touchdowns last season as a freshman.

Isaac Smith, Jenkins, DT/OL, jr.

Smith was a first-team All-Region 1-5A pick on the defensive line for the Warriors last season.

Isaiah Scott, Johnson, LB/RB, jr.

The junior is going to be a key two-way player for the Atom Smashers this season. He had 42 tackles last season.

Long County running back Ahmari Douglas tries to beat Johnson linebacker Isaiah Scott to the corner.

Jeremiah Washington, South Effingham, LB, sr.

Washington makes the move from outside to inside linebacker and will be a leader of the Mustang defense.

Austin Clemons, Bryan County, RB/LB, sr.

Clemons had nearly 300 yards rushing and five touchdowns when he was lost for the year in the fourth game of the season last year. He's back at middle linebacker and running back for Bryan County as one of the team's senior leaders.

Brooks Kleinpeter, Savannah Country Day, DL/TE, jr.

Kleinpeter earned second-team All-Region 3-3A honors as a sophomore on defense, where he had 56 tackles and 1.5 sacks. He also had 15 catches for 205 yards with five touchdown receptions

Brandon McDonald, Richmond Hill, DB, jr.

McDonald had 49 tackles and and three passes defended last year and will be a key factor for the Wildcats this season.

Nick Bliss, Richmond Hill, ATH, sr.

Bliss had nearly 400 all-purpose yards last season and is ready to take on a bigger role in his final season with the Wildcats.

Jamari McIvory, Savannah Christian, DB, sr.

McIvory, who won the Class 3A 200 and 400 meters championships in track last year, is a key defensive back for the Raiders. He had 23 tackles and a pair of interceptions last year. He had one touchdown catch and returning a kickoff for a score.

Dakari Smith, Beach, DL, soph.

Smith was a second-team All-Region 3-3A pick as a freshman when he had 61 tackles and six sacks.

Caleb Easterling, Richmond Hill, ATH, jr.

Easterling was a second-team All-Region 1-7A pick as a defensive back last season — he's also a playmaker as an offensive athlete.

Carson Kurdys, Islands, DB, jr.

Kurdys was a bright spot for the Sharks last year with his pass coverage and tackling ability.

Thomas Hill, Johnson, OL, sr.

Hill will anchor the offensive line for the Atom Smashers, under first-year coach Steven Smith.

Trevon Harmon, Savannah High, ATH, soph.

Harmon was an All-Region 3-A Division 1 first-team pick last year at quarterback.

Byron Jett Lewis, Bryan County, OL, sr.

Lewis is a key man up front for Bryan County. He was an All-Region 3-A Division I pick last year.

Corey Robinson, Savannah High, DL, soph.

Robinson had an impressive freshman campaign, earning first-team All-Region honors for the Blue Jackets.

Julian Gray, Bryan County, DB, sr.

Gray had 68 tackles and a pair of interceptions as he earned first-team All-Region honors last season.

Nashun Mitchell, Johnson, NG, sr.

The 6-foot, 300-pounder will be a leader defensively for the Atom Smashers this year.

Vic Walker, Windsor Forest, RB/LB, sr.

Walker returns to the Knights after earning All-Region 3-2A second team honors as a running back last year.

Sean Kelly Hill, Bryan County, LB, sr.

Kelly Hill was an All-Region first-team pick at linebacker last season as he had 60 tackles and three sacks.

Emerson Lewis, Calvary Day, ATH, fresh.

Keep an eye on the freshman, who is the younger brother of former Islands star Langston Lewis (now a receiver at Central Michigan) and Fuches Lewis II, the former Calvary standout who is now a starting defensive lineman at Georgia State.

Jordan Dillon, Savannah Christian, OL/DL, fresh.

He's just a freshman, but at 6-3 and 300 pounds with talent and experience, Dillon could have a big impact right away with the Raiders.

Christopher Garrett, Bradwell, QB, sr.

Garrett threw for 1,280 yards and seven scores last year and is expected to improve on those numbers.

Jeremiah Brown, Windsor Forest, QB, jr.

Brown earned honorable mention All-Region 3-2A honors for the Knights last season.

Jeremiah James, Jenkins, QB, sr.

James is ready to take on a leadership role with the Warrior offense.

Trenton Tukes, Groves, QB, sr.

A versatile athlete, Tukes makes the move from the defensive line to behind center for the Rebels.

Julien Zamora, Memorial Day, WR/DB, sr.

Zamora is a talented playmaker on both sides of the ball for the Matadors.

Avion Dillard, Groves, DE/TE, jr.

Dillard is expected to be an impact player on both sides of the ball for Groves.

Michael Henley, Bethesda. OL/DL, sr.

Henley has been a mainstay for the Blazers since he was in eighth grade, he'll be an anchor on the offensive line.

Tyler Kindle, Memorial Day, QB, sr.

Kindle will be a key player and senior leader for the Matadors this year.

Bryant Thomas, Bradwell, WR, sr.

Thomas had 33 catches for 383 yards and three scores as a junior

Dennis Knight covers sports for the Savannah Morning News. Contact him at Dknight@savannahnow.com. Twitter: @DennisKnightSMN

