Man United star prepared to accept pay cut to join Barcelona

Manchester United forward Jadon Sancho is prepared to accept a pay cut to join Barcelona on loan this summer, according to Spanish publication Sport (page 19).

The England international fell out with manager Erik ten Hag at the start of last season and was subsequently suspended by the club after he refused to apologise.

Sancho returned to Dortmund on loan at the turn of the year. He fared reasonably well with three goals and three assists in 21 appearances across all competitions.

Dortmund and Juventus have expressed an interest in signing him permanently, but they have been put off by United’s £51 million price tag.

Amidst this, Barcelona have surprisingly entered the pursuit. Sancho’s wages are problematic, but they have been informed that he is ‘prepared to make an effort’ to join them.

United reportedly have no option but to loan Sancho out for the 2024/25 campaign. Barcelona are currently considered favourites to secure his services.

United should target the permanent sale of Sancho

The 24-year-old publicly criticised the manager after he was left out of the Arsenal game in September.

He has shown no remorse for his social media statement, and it is highly unlikely that he will play for United again with Ten Hag in the dugout.

The Red Devils will have to cut their losses on Sancho to offload him, but the club face another stumbling block due to his high wages which could put off suitors.

Sancho’s contract has two years left, with an option for another 12 months. This summer appears to be the best opportunity to secure a good transfer fee.

United should try to attract more interest by lowering their asking price. They may also need to hand a pay-off to the winger to accept a salary reduction at another club.

The Red Devils should sanction a loan deal only if Barca accept a buy clause of around £40m, which could become mandatory based on certain conditions.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com.