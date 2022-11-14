51 years ago, No. 51 Dick Butkus caught a pass on a PAT to give the Bears a victory

Barry Werner
It was one of the weirdest games in NFL history and the ending was more bizarre.

Washington and Chicago played at Soldier Field on Nov. 14, 1971. The first 8 scores came on field goals.

The Bears finally scored a TD on Cyril Pinder’s 40-yard run to tie the game at 15.

The PAT — remember there was no 2-point conversion in the NFL then — turned into an odyssey. A game that had 8 field goals kicked saw the snap botched on the PAT.

However, the holder was Chicago QB Bobby Douglass. He managed to collect himself and the football.

Douglass threw a pass to the end zone, where Hall of Fame linebacker Dick Butkus snagged it to give the Bears a 16-15 win.

Butkus actually scored another PAT in 1972 and wound up with 10 points in his career, adding a safety and a TD.

 

