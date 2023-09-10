A 51-year-old man died after being run over in Orange County Sunday, FHP says

A 51-year-old man was run over and killed early Sunday on Kissimmee-Vineland Road and LBV Factory Stores Drive in Orange County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Around 5:40 a.m. Sunday a 51-year-old man from Kissimmee was laying or kneeling in the center lane of southbound Kissimmee-Vineland Road when a 43-year-old man driving a sports utility vehicle ran him over and continued driving, FHP said.

The 43-year-old later told FHP he did not know what he had hit, FHP said.

The 51-year-old pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver was not injured, FHP said.

The crash remains under investigation.