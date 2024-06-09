50yo manager has held talks with Sir Jim Ratcliffe over Man Utd job – Christian Falk

Former Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel had a meeting with Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe in Monaco last week, according to BILD journalist Christian Falk.

The Red Devils ended the season on a high by beating Manchester City in the FA Cup final. Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo scored in a hard-fought 2-1 victory.

Despite the result, United have yet to make a decision over manager Erik ten Hag’s future. They started a season review in the last week of May, but have yet to come to a conclusion.

Falk has now revealed that Tuchel held talks with Ratcliffe last week (Tuesday) where he discussed his plans for the club in case Ten Hag is sacked from the head coach role.

The 50-year-old also explained how he could get sporting problems such as Jadon Sancho back on track and highlighted how he managed to revive Antonio Rudiger’s career.

United’s silence suggests Ten Hag could leave this summer

Ten Hag was fancied to leave the Red Devils in the lead up to the FA Cup final, but the speculation has subsided after the club managed to win the competition for the 13th time.

The new management under Ratcliffe started a season review at the end of May, but things have gone completely quiet with no update on Ten Hag’s future.

The ongoing silence is probably not a good thing and it appears Ratcliffe is holding talks with possible successors. Tuchel appears to have had a personal interview with him.

In our view, there is a higher possibility that Ten Hag may not be at the helm next season. Tuchel won the Champions League with Chelsea, but his time at Bayern was a mixed bag.

The Bavarian giants only won the Bundesliga in 2022/23 after Borussia Dortmund dropped points in the final game while they finished a disappointing third in the league last term.

There could be a varied reaction among United fans if Tuchel were to replace Ten Hag.