50th Worrell 1000 catamaran race gets underway Sunday

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — The 50th Worrell 1000 gets under this Sunday in Hollywood, Florida.

On Tuesday, there was a send-off party for one of the Hampton Roads-based teams — Team Rudee’s.

The Worrell 1000 an extreme sail boat race on beach catamarans that goes up the east coast with several different check points and concludes in Virginia Beach May 25.

Each leg is 80 to120 miles and can take anywhere from four hours to 10 hours to complete.

“This is not an easy race,” said Team Rudee’s manager Mike Eason. “This is not for the average sailor. You have to be of a certain physical condition, mental condition and skill set. It’s extremely hard to survive 1,000 miles in the Atlantic Ocean.

In addition to six teams from the United States, there are international teams from Australia, Germany, France and Great Britain.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.