The 50th Ventura County All-Star football game Saturday at Camarillo High may be the last

Rio Mesa High running back J’Lin Wingo is off and running during a West All-Star practice at Camarillo High on Tuesday night. The Ventura County All-Star Game will be played Saturday at 1 p.m. at Camarillo High.

The Ventura County All-Star football game may be 50 years old, but it is hardly in the partying mood.

The annual celebration of local football is on life support after losing its longtime sponsor, the Downtown Ventura Lions Club. The club support of the game dated back to the first game in 1974.

The search for a replacement sponsor has, so far, come up empty. Rather than cancel the game, the Ventura County Football Coaches Association has picked up the tab this year.

But VCFCA president Mike Moon warns that if attendance Saturday afternoon at Camarillo High doesn’t cover the cost of the game, it may be the last time the game is played.

“The association is fronting all the money, hosting it at Camarillo, a centralized site,” Moon said. “I’m a little scared that this doesn’t go as planned, if we don’t get enough people there to cover the cost, the game will be done at 50 years.”

The 50th anniversary East-West game, the final event of Ventura County’s 100th high school football season, will kick off at Camarillo High on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for youth and can be purchased on GoFan.com.

Ending the game is unthinkable for St. Bonaventure High offensive tackle Shaun Torgeson, who has waited his entire childhood to suit up Saturday.

“I think it’s important to have the all-star game,” Torgeson said. “I’ve been looking forward to them and watching them for years. I’ve been waiting years for my turn to play. … There shouldn’t be a reason for it to go away.”

After leading St. Bonaventure to the CIF-State Division 2-A state championship bowl, Torgeson, the VCFCA’s Lineman of the Year, was ranked No. 3 — the top senior — in The Star’s final ranking of the Top 100 players in Ventura County.

His participation is especially eye-opening, considering he’s the lone player on either roster who has signed an NCAA Division I letter of intent.

St. Bonaventure High linemen Edgar Jovel (left to right), Jack Sloniker and Shaun Torgeson get into position before running a play during a West All-Star practice on Tuesday night. The Ventura County All-Star Game will be played Saturday at 1 p.m. at Camarillo High.

The 6-foot-4, 285-pound Portland State University commit said he considered skipping the game, but his reservations were outweighed by at the chance to play one last game with St. Bonaventure High teammates like guard Jack Slonicker — his longtime partner on the Seraphs’ offensive line — and childhood friends like Bronson Seiler.

“I’m excited,” Torgeson said. “It’s another chance to play high school football with a couple of my teammates and a couple friends I’ve met along the way. It’s just going to be a ton of fun.”

Torgeson and Seiler, who starred at Ventura High last fall, were longtime youth football teammates. Considering Seiler plays across the line at nose tackle, the buddies have been making memories with each practice, not just the game.

“It’s my last chance to play with him,” Torgeson said. “It’s been a lot of fun. There’s been a lot of trash talking going on.”

The game will be coached by Rio Mesa’s Jim Bittner and Oaks Christian’s Charles Collins.

Bittner has fond memories of playing in the game as a Camarillo High senior in 1985.

“It can be a fun, competitive game and one last opportunity for some of these kids to play football,” Bittner said. “There’s a pretty good group of them who may not play again.

“This year will be interesting, but we should be able to build on it. Hopefully, we can keep growing it and keep it around.”

No surprise, the strength of the West team appears to be up front. Torgeson, Slonicker, Pacifica’s Augaga Peapea, Pacifica’s Gabriel Ibarra and Santa Paula’s Arturo Alcaraz were among the top linemen in the county last fall.

“They’re big, strong people,” Bittner said.

The West backfield will include Rio Mesa’s J’Lin Wingo and Camarillo’s Nathaniel Madrigal. The receiving corps includes Ventura’s Makana Arndt and Camarillo’s Jacob Mantei.

Oxnard’s Caleb Stremcha is expected to start at quarterback.

Oxnard High quarterback Caleb Stremcha runs a play during a West All-Star practice at Camarillo High on Tuesday night. The Ventura County All-Star Game will be played Saturday at 1 p.m. at Camarillo High.

“It’s an interesting collection of athletes and players and personalities,” Bittner said. “We’ve got good kids from all over the place. They’re really playing together and having fun.”

The defense will include Seiler, Ventura linebacker Nick Thomas, Ventura safety Mylan Walker, Hueneme linebacker Kevin Brannon, and Camarillo linebacker Jackson Walea.

Nordhoff two-way star Shane Loes has especially stood out for Bittner during practices.

Another issue clouding the future viability of the game is the commitment from the East schools. While the West has 45 players listed, the East only has 30 players on its roster.

The East roster includes only one participant each from Calabasas, Thousand Oaks and Agoura, and just two each from Newbury Park and Westlake.

Agoura coach Dustin Croick said adjusting when the game was held could boost participation, since multisport athletes deep in their basketball or soccer seasons can't play due to conflicts. Traditionally played in the summer, the game was recently moved to January.

“Could you imagine if a player told a football coach they have a soccer all-star game in the middle of a season?” Croick said. “I’ve played in this game and I've coached it twice. I love this game and I really am looking forward to the future and the opportunities for it in 2025 and beyond.”

Collins has felt like the deck is stacked against him this week.

“If you’re going to have an all-star game, you can’t have one loaded-up team,” Collins said. “It’s got to be equitable and it’s got to make sense.”

The East roster does have some big names like Oaks Christian quarterback Devin Tate, Simi Valley quarterback Jesse Sereno, Fillmore running back David Jimenez, Moorpark receiver Jaden Buckles, Moorpark center Cole McGovern, and Oak Park defensive lineman Jaden Mosley.

“We’ll try to make it fun,” Collins said. “You hope some sort of competitive juices kick in.”

After two games that pitted Ventura County against Santa Barbara County in 1971 and 1972, the Ventura County All-Star Football Game debuted in 1974 at Camarillo High’s Ackerman Stadium. Channel Islands’ Tom Pariso and Thousand Oaks’ Joe Howell coached the game. UCLA head coach Dick Vermeil was the guest speaker at the pregame banquet.

Buena running back Marty Cherrie, Channel Islands receiver Tom Doleman and Ventura receiver Arden McDaniel scored touchdowns in the West’s 20-0 win.

“There are 450,000 people in this county and we need this game,” Rio Mesa coach John Reardon told The Star in July 1974. “It’s a good thing and it can be an annual game if we get the support of everyone.”

Joe Curley covers high school, collegiate and professional football for The Star. He can be reached at joe.curley@vcstar.com. For more coverage, follow @vcspreps on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Saturday's 50th Ventura County All-Star football game may be the last