50th Mid America Ford & Shelby Nationals in town

Jun. 19—Performance car enthusiasts from across the country will cruise into Claremore Wednesday, June 19, to Sunday, June 23, for the 50th annual Mid America Ford & Shelby Nationals.

The Mid America event centers on performance cars, which event coordinator Earl Groves described as cars that look and go a little faster than a four-door sedan.

All cars in the event are "Ford-powered" and are not limited to vintage vehicles. That means spectators can expect to see anything from a 1966 Shelby Mustang GT-350H to a 2024 Ford F-150.

Tanya Andrews, executive director of Visit Claremore, said more than 500 cars had registered as of Thursday, June 13.

Two events are free to the public and do not require registration.

From 6 p.m. until dark Thursday, June 19, the Claremore Expo Center will host a street party with food trucks and live music by Claremore band The Bison. Andrews said "extremely rare cars" will be on display inside the expo hall and in the parking lot. There will also be a kids' area.

Also at the expo center, a "Cars & Coffee" event is set from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, June 23. Similar to the street party, attendees can visit food trucks, look at cars and bring their children to the kids' zone.

Online registration is no longer available. The Claremore Expo Center, 400 Veterans Parkway, will offer registration from 3-8:30 p.m. Wednesday and 3:30-6 p.m. Thursday.

The gate at Hallett Motor Racing Circuit, 59901 E. 5500 Road in Jennings, will host registration from 8 a.m. to noon Thursday and Friday. On Saturday, Tulsa Raceway Park, 3101 N. Garnett Road, will have a registration table from 3-6 p.m.

Groves said the cost to register is $40. Registration opens up four extra events.

Hallett Motor Racing Circuit, about an hour from downtown Claremore, will be the site for an open track event Thursday and Friday. From 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, spectators can watch cars zoom around them from grandstands inside the track.

On Friday night from 8-10 p.m. at the expo center, registrants can enjoy a dessert mixer with guest speakers Gary Patterson from Shelby American Inc. and Mike McCullough from Barrett-Jackson, a collector car auction company.

Spectators can watch drag races Saturday at Tulsa Raceway Park, 25 minutes from downtown Claremore. The gate will open at 3 p.m., and races will begin at 4 p.m.

Saturday will also feature a new event, the Bison Stampede Cruise, in which participants will drive as a group to visit several sites in the Cherokee and Osage nations. Registration has closed.

This is the first year Claremore will serve as home base for the event. According to the event's website, it began in 1974 when a man named Jim Wicks gathered a small group of performance car owners for a picnic in Tulsa. From 1975 to 1978, the event moved to Oklahoma City before returning in 1979 to Tulsa, where it has remained until this year.

Groves said moving to Claremore gives the event much more space. He said Andrews and John Feary, Claremore's city manager, were both welcoming.

Andrews said it is exciting that Claremore gets to host such a community-minded and family-oriented event as the Mid America Nationals. She said every hotel in Claremore is sold out and she expects restaurants and shops to see a big boost in business.

"This is an American muscle car [event], and we in Claremore, we're very patriotic," Andrews said. "I think the relationship is going to be a huge success and will carry into the future."

For more information, visit the MA Ford and Shelby Nationals Facebook or go to midamericafordmeet.com. On the website, scroll about halfway down the page and click the 2024 guide on the right side of the page to access the full PDF.