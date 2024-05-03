50th Kentucky Derby headlines massive weekend of racing around world

Kentucky Derby favorite Fierceness gallops on the track as he prepares for the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday in Louisville, Ky. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI

May 3 (UPI) -- After months of preliminaries and weeks of safe and relatively uneventful preparations, the Kentucky Derby field is set for the 150th running of America's signature race Saturday at Churchill Downs.

While it's America's flagship, this year's Derby has several foreign-owned entries, including two originally trained in Japan. And one of those, Forever Young, is likely to be among the favorites, as he's undefeated after four starts that include the Saudi Derby and UAE Derby.

Among the natives, last year's U.S. 2-year-old champ and Florida Derby winner Fierceness and Blue Grass Stakes winner Sierra Leone top the morning-line odds.

Fierceness, who runs best on or near the lead, drew the No. 17 gate in the field of 20, so jockey John Velazquez will be charged with getting him going during the first run past the stands. Sierra Leone drew No. 2 -- less of a concern as his running style is one big run from well off the pace.

Another potential pacemaker, Sheik Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum's Encino, was a late scratch, allowing "also eligible" Epic Ride into the race. That's the same scenario Rich Strike used to win the 2022 Derby at odds of 80-1.

Many handicappers feel if Fierceness runs to his ability -- he won last year's Breeders' Cup Juvenile by 6 1/4 lengths and the Florida Derby by 13 1/2 lengths -- the others are running for second. But the City of Light colt also has two stinkers on his past performance sheet, one on a sloppy track and the other in his 3-year-old debut.

If the favorite falters, it will be an exciting run down the long Churchill Downs stretch to the finish line.

Speaking of exciting, there are dozens more important graded stakes during the weekend and some key international heats. Among the latter are the British 2,000 and 1,000 Guineas for 3-year-olds.

Here's a skeletal listing of some of the action, much but not all of it under the Twin Spires:

England

One of the biggest tests in racing is translating brilliant 2-year-old form over the winter into 3-year-old stardom. City of Troy gets his first marks on that exam in Saturday's Qipco 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket.

The Coolmore lads, trainer Aidan O'Brien and jockey Ryan Moore have made no secret they're looking for signs of another Frankel from the Kentucky-bred son of Justify, winner of all three starts at age 2.

City of Troy is by Justify, so it's far from impossible the sensational young stallion could, in one weekend, have the winners of both the Guineas and the Kentucky Derby.

He is represented in the Derby by Just a Touch, runner-up to Sierra Leone in the Blue Grass, and Just Steel, runner-up in the Arkansas Derby. He also has Just F Y I as one of the favorites in the Kentucky Oaks and Ramatuelle, not the roughest in Sunday's 1,000 Guineas.

Back in North America:

The Oaks

There are six fewer horses, but the Oaks field is just as competitive as the Derby's.

Among the 14 are the first- and/or second-place finishers from the Grade I Ashland at Keeneland, the Grade II Florida Oaks, the Grade III Gazelle, the Grade II Fantasy, the Grade II Davona Dale and the Grade II Gulfstream Park Oaks.

Thursday's withdrawal of Tapit Jenallie opened for Our Pretty Woman, second in the Fair Grounds Oaks, to get into the race.

Classic / Dirt Mile

Look for Friday's $750,000 Grade II Alysheba Stakes at Churchill Downs and $175,000 Grade III Westchester Stakes at Aqueduct, and Saturday's $600,000 Grade II Pat Day Mile at Churchill Downs.

Distaff

Look for Friday's $1 million Grade I Fasig-Tipton La Troienne Stakes at Churchill Downs and Saturday's $200,000 Grade II Ruffian Stakes at Aqueduct.

Turf

Look for Saturday's $1 million Grade I Old Forester Bourbon Turf Classic at Churchill Downs, $600,000 Grade II American Turf for 3-year-olds at Churchill Downs, $200,000 Grade II Fort Marcy Stakes at Aqueduct, $200,000 Grade II Charles Whittingham Stakes at Santa Anita and the $100,000 English Channel Stakes for 3-year-olds at Gulfstream Park.

Already in the books: Carl Spackler caught pacesetting Talk of the Nation at the top of the stretch in Thursday's $350,000 Opening Verse Stakes at Churchill Downs, dueled and prevailed by a head.

Filly & Mare Turf

Look for Friday's $600,000 Grade II Edgewood Stakes for 3-year-old fillies at Churchill Downs, Friday's $400,000 Grade III Modesty Stakes at Churchill Downs. Friday's $200,000 Grade III Sheepshead Bay Stakes at Aqueduct, Saturday's $750,000 Grade II Longines Churchill Distaff Turf Mile and Saturday's $100,000, 1-mile Honey Ryder Stakes at Gulfstream Park.

Turf Sprint

Look for Friday's $400,000 Grade III Unbridled Sidney Stakes for fillies and mares at Churchill Downs, Saturday's $600,000 Grade II Twin Spires Turf Sprint at Churchill Downs, and Sunday's $150,000 License Fee Stakes for fillies and mares at Aqueduct and $100,000 Grade III Senorita Stakes for 3-year-old fillies at Santa Anita.

Already in the books: Joe Shiesty led throughout Wednesday's $300,000 William Walker Stakes for 3-year-olds at Churchill Downs, winning by 2 1/4 lengths.

Sprint

Look for Saturday's $1 million Grade I Churchill Downs Stakes, $200,000 Lake Hamilton Stakes at Oaklawn Park, and $150,000 Elusive Quality Stakes at Aqueduct, and Sunday's $150,000 Gold Fever Stakes for 3-year-olds at Aqueduct and $100,000 (Canadian) Thorncliffe Stakes on the Woodbine all-weather.

Already in the books: O Besos rallied from last of five to win Thursday's $200,000 St. Matthews Stakes at Churchill Downs by 1 1/4 lengths from Bourbon Bash. The favorite, Bango, was fourth.

Filly & Mare Sprint

Look for Friday's $600,000 Grade II Eight Belles Stakes for 3-year-old fillies at Churchill Downs, and Saturday's $1 million Grade I Derby City Distaff at Churchill Downs and $135,000 (Canadian) Whimsical Stakes on the Woodbine all-weather.

Juvenile

West Memorial came with a late, wide run to capture Thursday's $250,000 Kentucky Juvenile at Churchill Downs by 1 3/4 lengths over fellow double-digit long shot Strummin.

The favorite, Shoot It True, led and faded to report fourth. West Memorial, a Caracaro filly, ran 5 furlongs 58.23.