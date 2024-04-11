50th Bix 7 to offer new events this year

As the Bix 7 celebrates its 50th anniversary, some new events are in store for race week.

Details were released in a press conference with race officials. Race week starts July 20, and there will be a new senior race on Tuesday of that week. Those 50 or older can compete, and seniors signed up for that race can also run for free in the Bix 7 race or the Quick Bix.

Rounding out race week, the Brady Street Sprints are on Thursday night, the Jr Bix is on Friday and the big race is that Saturday morning. Everyone that finishes the race this year gets a gold medal.

For a full schedule of events and times, click here.

