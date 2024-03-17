50th anniversary of THE PLAYERS Championship comes to a close with fan ideas for future years

Another great year of THE PLAYERS Championship is now starting to enter the rearview mirror after tens of thousands of fans showed up this year to TPC Sawgrass for the tournament’s 50th anniversary.

Both first-timers and returning fans praised the continued state-of-the-art experience at TPC Sawgrass as the fourth round kicked off Sunday morning.

“It’s absolutely beautiful location and weather and easy to get around. It’s everyone’s so friendly and welcoming,” Heather Hartman said.

“This is our fourth year in a row coming from down in North Carolina. We went to the practice round on Wednesday, it’s really nice, go into the pro shop and everything, grounds are in really great condition,” returning fan Breanna Sudano added.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The 50th anniversary of the event brings back many memories for Ponte Vedra Beach residents, even becoming a family tradition for fans like Kaitlyn Aarons.

“It’s been good every year. I’ve been coming since I was a little kid with my dad, always getting like the Minute Maid lemonade. So I’ve always enjoyed it,” Aarons said.

Though THE PLAYERS is always a fan favorite and many of those Action News Jax spoke with say it was another great year at TPC Sawgrass, some fans said they’d like to see certain elements added in future years.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“We were just talking about, ‘Where are the bleachers?’ So maybe just add more of that,” Aarons said.

“Could be nice to maybe see some more of like, how they do like the hole-in-one on 17?” Sudano said. “Could be fun, do some more stuff like that, like maybe some putting contest between the fans and stuff.”

Now, only time will tell what the next 50 years hold for the Ponte Vedra Beach staple at TPC Sawgrass.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.