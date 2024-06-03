50th anniversary of Archie Griffin’s Heisman headlines 2024 OSU football game themes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With kickoff to the college football season less than three months away, Ohio State announced this year’s themes to its eight-game home schedule at Ohio Stadium.

A celebration of the 50th anniversary of Archie Griffin’s first Heisman trophy win headlines the eight game themes this season. The occasion will be marked at the season opener on Aug. 31 against Akron.

The Sept. 7 game against Western Michigan has been designated as Alumni Band Day while the match-up against Marshall on Sept. 21 will be the Scarlet and Gray game.

The Hall of Fame game will take place on Oct. 5 when the Buckeyes host Iowa. That will also be the day the team will wear alternate Gray uniforms. Homecoming will take place during the Oct. 26 contest against Nebraska.

Ohio State will salute the nation’s military during its Military Appreciation game on Nov. 9 against Purdue. It will also honor first responders on Nov. 23 against Indiana. Senior Day will take place during the Nov. 30 contest against Michigan.

