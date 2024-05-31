€50m-rated Bayern Munich winger could reunite with Flick at Barcelona

Photo Courtesy: The Official website of FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona have announced the appointment of Hansi Flick as the replacement of Xavi Hernandez on their bench, and with this change, a new chapter is set to start at the Catalan club.

The choice of this new manager is certainly one which will raise the hopes of the Blaugranes, especially as he has already won a treble with Bayern Munich.

Naturally, Flick’s arrival will impact the team in a variety of ways, as he has a style and philosophy significantly different than that of his predecessor, Xavi Hernandez. But his impact can also be felt in some of the market operations that Barcelona will be looking to undertake in the summer transfer window.

This can especially be the case as the Catalans are looking for a winger in the market as the futures of Raphinha and Joao Felix are far from certain at the club.

While there have been several players linked with Barcelona for this position, including Nico Williams, Dani Olmo, and Luis Diaz, another option can emerge for the Catalans in the coming days, one who has already played under Hansi Flick.

This option is the Bayern Munich winger, Kingsley Coman, who can be one of the players to leave the Bavarian team with the appointment of Vincent Kompany, and according to SPORT, Hansi Flick can convince him to rejoin him at FC Barcelona this summer.

Currently valued at €50 million, Coman was a key player for Flick during his stint at Bayern Munich, and contributed significantly as his team won a sextuple. He was the scorer of the goal that gave his side the victory over PSG in the UEFA Champions League final in 2020.

Still, only 27 years old, Coman has some years left at the top level. Furthermore, Bayern do not see him as a clear part of their future project, especially keeping in view his injury history of recent years.

While Flick can convince him to join Barcelona, the Catalans will still need to make a sale to afford the French winger. Ronald Araujo and Raphinha are two good options for a sale, and Coman’s arrival would also likely mean the end of Joao Felix’s time at the club.