€50m Italy international the latest top talent to be linked with Chelsea

Another day, another rather unlikely Chelsea transfer rumour.

This time it’s Inter Milan left back Federico Dimarco who is being linked with a transfer to the Blues, with HITC claiming that we’ve been tracking him for two years and see this summer as the best chance to snap him up.

A price isn’t mentioned, but he’s 26 and valued at €50m by Transfermarkt, so he won’t come cheap under any circumstances.

Dimarco is currently at the Euros with Italy, which will slow things down for the next few weeks, but there’s no doubting his quality, which has been on display in Serie A, the Champions League and now international football for some time now.

Federico Dimarco playing for Inter Milan.

Left back questions hang over Chelsea’s summer

This isn’t the only left back we’re seeing linked to Chelsea at the moment. Just this morning we noted chatter about AC Milan left back Theo Hernandez (whom we suspect is just pushing for an improved deal in Serie A).

But we’re not sure it really makes sense. Ben Chilwell is established as number one, and Marc Cucurella is really impressing for Spain at the Euros. Whatever you think of the Spaniard (and we’ve been the first to criticise him, the club have invested heavily in him and don’t see much of a prospect of getting that money back. Unless something really surprising changes, we’re stuck with him, and that makes signing someone like DiMarco feel unlikely no matter how much we like him.

The fact that the Italy international only just signed a new contract back in December is another major factor which counts against him making a move. Unless there’s a release clause in there, he’s locked in at Inter and will be considered a key part of their attempts to turn last season’s title into a dynasty.