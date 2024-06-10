£50m door opens for Arsenal to sign long-term midfield target

Arsenal‘s long-standing pursuit of Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz could reignite as the Midlands club faces financial pressure following a rejection of their proposal to increase spending limits.

According to Lance! in Brazil, this may force Villa to sell the Brazilian international for a reported £50 million to comply with Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules.

LONDON, ENGLAND: Douglas Luiz of Aston Villa celebrates scoring his side’s first goal with teammate Philippe Coutinho and Boubacar Kamara during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Aston Villa at Emirates Stadium on August 31, 2022. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Two years ago, Arsenal made a concerted effort to sign Douglas Luiz, but the player opted to extend his contract with Villa. Now, the Gunners, alongside Juventus, have reportedly rekindled their interest in the 26-year-old midfielder.

Aston Villa‘s rejection by Premier League rivals to raise allowed spending under Profitability and Sustainability Rules from £105 million to £135 million has put them in a precarious financial position. This setback could necessitate the sale of key players, including Douglas Luiz, to meet FFP regulations.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – MAY 28: Douglas Luiz of Aston Villa celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion at Villa Park on May 28, 2023 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Douglas Luiz was instrumental in Aston Villa‘s recent success, playing a pivotal role in their qualification for the Champions League for the first time since 1982/83. His impressive performances last season, with 10 goals and 10 assists in 53 games, further underscores his value and why Mikel Arteta is so interested in signing him.

Although Arsenal had shifted their focus to Martin Zubimendi, their withdrawal from that pursuit could pave the way for a renewed bid for Douglas Luiz. However, both Arsenal and Juventus will need to meet Villa‘s reported £50 million asking price to secure the Brazilian midfielder.