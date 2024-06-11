€50m defender “settled and happy” and transfer is not going to happen this summer

We’re still a couple of days away from Euro 2024 starting, so there’s a lot of transfer chatter being squeezed into this short break before action breaks out again.

Yesterdays’ eyebrow raising story was about Bayern Munich interest in Levi Colwill. The defender returned from loan to have his first season with the first team last year and did really well until injury curtailed his campaign in the spring.

Today, various sources including Nick Purewal of the Evening Standard have come out to deny all rumours of a move:

“Levi Colwill is settled and happy at Chelsea, and Blues chiefs do not want to sell the England defender,” reads the opening line of his piece on the matter, quite nicely shutting down any panicky discussion.

It’s a real relief for Chelsea fans, who saw the young defender starting to come into his own and don’t want to see him sold now just as he’s ready to really become a star. He’s valued at €50m by TransferMarkt, and likely Bayern would have to offer even more than that to get us to sell such a gem of a defender, one with all the tools to be one of the top ball playing defenders in the world very soon. We’re looking to accumulate talent here, not sell it.

A not so minor toe problem

As an aside, this piece notes that “Colwill had beaten a minor toe issue in time to contest selection for Euro 2024, but Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate overlooked the Blues academy graduate.”

In looking up Colwill’s season to report on the rumours about Bayern interest yesterday, we noted that his final minutes of the season came back on the 2nf of February. That’s not a “minor” anything, he was out for effectively 3 months.

Let’s hope he gets a clean run next season.