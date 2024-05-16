500 new entries offered for Christie Clinic Illinois 5K

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend is opening up registration to the public for its rescheduled 5K.

Officials said they have 500 spots for runners and walkers to sign up. Registration is first-come, first-served.

Athletes can register on IllinoisMarathon.com by clicking the “Register for Rescheduled 5K” button.

The race is scheduled for June 7, with a start time of 7 p.m. The original date, April 26, was cancelled last minute due to law enforcement needed at a protest on University of Illinois Urbana Champaign’s campus.

Race Recap: 2024 Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend

Officials estimate 4,500 racers were already registered for the 5K.

Participants who were already registered kept their 5K bib and use it at the race, but they can request a replacement if they discarded or misplaced their bib. I-Challenge finish medals will also be available at the rescheduled 5K for entrants who didn’t get their bonus medal at Memorial Stadium on April 27.

Racers who signed up for the original event who can’t make the rescheduled race date have the option to run a virtual race or defer their registration to 2025.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.