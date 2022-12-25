50 years and a day later, Steelers stun Raiders on late touchdown

Barry Werner
Fifth years and a day ago, Franco Harris won a game for Pittsburgh.

On Saturday, the Steelers won one for their late, great running back.

On a night when Harris’ No. 32 was retired, the Steelers got a last-minute touchdown pass from rookie Kenny Pickett to rookie George Pickens that gave Pittsburgh a 13-10 victory over the Raiders.

The game-winning drive covered 76 yards over 10 plays and took 2:09.

Pickett found Pickens over the middle for the 14-yard touchdown.

Chris Boswell hit the PAT to give the Steelers the three-point edge.

Las Vegas’ final drive ended with the third interception thrown by Derek Carr.

Pickett was 26-of-39 for 244 yards and the score on an emotional night. He spoke about the emotions that went along with retiring Harris’ jersey number days after he died at 72.

The TD with 46 seconds left was the only time Pittsburgh led.

In the Immaculate Reception game, the Raiders had gotten a 30-yard touchdown run from Ken Stabler only to see Harris pull the deflected ball out of the air and run to the end zone.

In some way, this was history repeating itself, just not with the same drama.

 

