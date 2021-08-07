50% of U.S. vaccinated, but transmission rate remains high
More than 120,000 cases were reported in the last 24 hour period and the 7-day average of deaths in the U.S. exceeds 450.
The country that brought baseball back to the Olympics was rewarded with their first-ever gold medal.
Felix broke a tie with Carl Lewis as the most decorated American ever, and the loaded team of Sydney McLaughlin, Felix, Dalilah Muhammad and Athing Mu produced the fourth-fastest time ever.
Aaron Rodgers still has his legendary accuracy.
Kevin Durant heard all the doubters who thought this U.S. team was going to crash and burn. He's not sorry to disappoint them.
Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady didn't mince words describing his fellow NFL players in his Instagram story Thursday.
Simone Biles reunited with boyfriend Jonathan Owens back in Texas as she attended his NFL team’s practice in Houston. The Olympic great on Thursday arrived back in the United States from Tokyo, where she won a bronze medal in the beam after pulling out of a string of other events to concentrate on her mental health. Ms Biles was greeted by her family and hundreds of cheering fans as she arrived back at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport from the Tokyo 2020 games.
Golfer Nelly Korda's gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday has turned a special sporting 2021 for her talented family into a glittering year.
KAWAGOE, Japan (Reuters) -Nelly Korda won the gold medal at the Olympic women's golf on Saturday with a tense one-stroke victory to complete a United States sweep and secure another glittering prize for a royal family of sport. Japan's Mone Inami took the silver in a playoff with New Zealand's bronze medallist Lydia Ko, the home favourite bringing her proud coach to tears at Kasumigaseki Country Club. But there was no fairytale finish for India's world number 200 Aditi Ashok, who was second after the third round but ended a heart-breaking fourth having raised her country's medal hopes.
Megatron becomes a Hall of Famer this weekend. He's still mad at the Lions.
Hebert Sousa decisively lost each of the first two rounds in the men's middleweight final. Ukraine's top-seeded Oleksandr Khyzhniak had battered the Brazilian to the brink of defeat at the Tokyo Olympics. When only a knockout could save him, Sousa threw a punch that changed the fight and changed his life.
Team USA can make a lot of cash from their gold medals.
Allyson Felix wins her record 11th Olympic medal, teaming with Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad and Athing Mu to take gold in the 4x400 relay.
The Yankees fought back twice and walked it off over the Seattle Mariners, 3-2, in 11 innings on Friday.
Here's what happened on the penultimate day of the Tokyo Games.
Detroit Lions d-lineman Alex Karras was a looming force in the 1960s. So why did it take so long for him to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame?
Kim Raisner was trying to assist German athlete Annika Schleu as she battled to control Saint Boy.
Tom Brady jokes about attending Peyton Manning's Hall of Fame induction:
Her parents used to call her a lion when Nelly Korda was young because she was relentless in everything she played, from gymnastics to ice skating to golf. “I've always been super determined and super focused on what I want,” Korda said. Now she is more than she ever imagined: major champion, No. 1 in the world and Olympic gold medalist, all of this happening in the last two months.
The Cowboys have reportedly reached out to an MLB club about Dak Prescott's arm, Jason Garrett rubs NY press the wrong way, and Canton talk.
Eventually the Raptors probably trade Dragic, but not right now.