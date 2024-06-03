'50 people in the stands,' Evan Aschenbeck gushes about 12th Man after Longhorns win
Going from a junior college to an SEC university like Texas A&M is a massive difference as senior left-handed pitcher Evan Aschenbeck learned on Saturday night during a 4-2 win in extra frames against Texas during the Bryan-College Station Regional.
"It was probably the best atmosphere that I've ever been in pitching wise. I mean, coming from Blinn where I had 50 people in the stands to having who knows how many we had. It was the best atmosphere and the best fan base that I've ever been a part of," Aschenbeck said. "I know that they're going to pack it again (Sunday) night with whoever who we play. I know it's just a game at the end of the day, we just try to go out there, execute pitches and play to the standard and not the scoreboard. Just trying to be the best version of ourselves.
"I just try to be myself, it doesn't matter what the outing is going to be like because you don't really know what the next pitch holds. So you have to worry about where your feet are and where your mind is at that point, going pitch by pitch."
Aschenbeck (6-1) earned the win in relief of sophomore LHP Ryan Prager. He pitched 4.2 scoreless innings without allowing a hit, recording 1 walk with 1 K on 62 pitches.
