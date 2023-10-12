Advertisement
Why you can trust us
We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Drop what you're doing and shop these Prime Day deals that are still 50% off today

Jeanine Edwards
·2 min read
2
Drop what you're doing and shop these Prime Day deals that are still 50% off today

Savvy shoppers aren’t impressed by paltry deals, and I get this. If we’re not talking 30% off or more, I’m not even paying attention. I’ll be the first to admit that there are lots of, umm, well, mediocre Prime Day deals. I get that some of these items rarely ever go on sale, but I just can’t get excited about 10% off.

Quick Overview

  • Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum with Matrix Clean Navigation, Home Mapping, 60-Day Capacity, Self-Empty Base for Homes with Pets (Silver/Black)

    $298$599
    Save $301
    See at Amazon

  • Cozy Bliss Faux Fur Throw Blanket for Couch, Cozy Warm Plush Striped Blanket for Sofa Bedroom Living Room, 50 * 60 Inches Beige

    $30$70
    Save $40
    See at Amazon

  • ANMESC 15.6" Laptop Computer, Windows 11 laptops, Quad-Core Intel Celeron N5095 Processors, Laptop Computers with 1366 * 768 IPS Display, 5000mWh Battery, 8GB DDR4 256GB SSD, WiFi, Bluetooth, Type-C

    $280$1,100
    Save $820
    See at Amazon

  • Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners, True Navy, 3-Piece Set (20/24/28)

    $318$700
    Save $382
    See at Amazon

  • Mattress Topper Queen Size - Extra Thick Mattress Pad Cover - Pillow Top Deep Pocket with Breathable 7D Spiral Fiber Filling Cooling Mattress Cover

    $29$70
    Save $41 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • EYQ 32 oz Water Bottle with Time Marker, Carry Strap, Leak-Proof Tritan BPA-Free, Ensure You Drink Enough Water for Fitness, Gym, Camping, Outdoor Sports (Orange/Green Gradient)

    $10$20
    Save $10
    See at Amazon

  • Charmast Portable Charger, USB C Battery Pack, 3A Fast Charging 10400mAh Power Bank LED Display, Slim Portable Phone Battery Charger for iPhone 13 12 11 X 8 7 Samsung S21 S20 Google LG OnePlus iPad

    $14$30
    Save $16
    See at Amazon

  • CUISINART Cutlery Knife Set, 12pc Metallic Cutlery Knife Set with Blade Guard , Lightweight, Stainless Steel, Durable & Dishwasher Safe, C55-12PMB,Black

    $30$65
    Save $35
    See at Amazon

  • MUYOGRT Cloud Slides for Women Men, Comfy Shower Shoes Non Slip, Cloud Slippers with Cushioned Thick Sole, Pillow Sandals Quick Drying

    $9$19
    Save $10
    See at Amazon

  • COVERGIRL Simply Ageless Moisture Renew Core Lipstick, Devoted Red, Pack of 1

    $4$9
    Save $5
    See at Amazon
See 5 more

If you’re like me and only pull out the credit card for legit good deals, you’ll be excited about the deals below. Not only are they all 50% off (or more!), but these are items you’ll actually use. A robot vacuum for less than $90? A top-of-the-line knife set for under $40? A $4 lipstick? Honestly, you could easily add all these deals to your Amazon cart because they’re just that good.

Just be forewarned: Amazon’s big sale ends tomorrow, so you don’t have much time to take advantage of these Prime Day deals under $50. Start shopping now while everything is still in stock, and the prices are low.

50% Off Prime Day Deals

Shark

Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum with Matrix Clean Navigation, Home Mapping, 60-Day Capacity, Self-Empty Base for Homes with Pets (Silver/Black)

$298$599Save $301

If you want to do no work to keep your floors clean, grab this under $300 robot vacuum while you can.

$298 at Amazon
Cozy Bliss

Cozy Bliss Faux Fur Throw Blanket for Couch, Cozy Warm Plush Striped Blanket for Sofa Bedroom Living Room, 50 * 60 Inches Beige

$30$70Save $40

You have to feel this luxe blanket to believe have unbelievably soft it is. Get one for every room in your home while it's on super sale today.

$30 at Amazon
ANMESC

ANMESC 15.6" Laptop Computer, Windows 11 laptops, Quad-Core Intel Celeron N5095 Processors, Laptop Computers with 1366 * 768 IPS Display, 5000mWh Battery, 8GB DDR4 256GB SSD, WiFi, Bluetooth, Type-C

$280$1,100Save $820

Don't wait to grab this shockingly affordable laptop that's 75% off today only!

$280 at Amazon
Samsonite

Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners, True Navy, 3-Piece Set (20/24/28)

$318$700Save $382

Buy this Samsonite luggage set now while it's on sale, and you may never have to buy luggage again. Yes. These suitcases are that durable and well-made.

$318 at Amazon
DROVAN

Mattress Topper Queen Size - Extra Thick Mattress Pad Cover - Pillow Top Deep Pocket with Breathable 7D Spiral Fiber Filling Cooling Mattress Cover

$29$70
Save $41 with coupon

Can't afford a new mattress? This plush (and affordable!) mattress topper makes your old one feel like new.

Save $41 with coupon
$29 at Amazon
EYQ

EYQ 32 oz Water Bottle with Time Marker, Carry Strap, Leak-Proof Tritan BPA-Free, Ensure You Drink Enough Water for Fitness, Gym, Camping, Outdoor Sports (Orange/Green Gradient)

$10$20Save $10

Whether for working out or staying hydrated while sitting at your desk, this water bottle is a total steal at 50% off.

$10 at Amazon
Charmast

Charmast Portable Charger, USB C Battery Pack, 3A Fast Charging 10400mAh Power Bank LED Display, Slim Portable Phone Battery Charger for iPhone 13 12 11 X 8 7 Samsung S21 S20 Google LG OnePlus iPad

$14$30Save $16

Never worry about your phone losing juice by investing in this handy portable charger.

$14 at Amazon
Cuisinart

CUISINART Cutlery Knife Set, 12pc Metallic Cutlery Knife Set with Blade Guard , Lightweight, Stainless Steel, Durable & Dishwasher Safe, C55-12PMB,Black

$30$65Save $35

Your kitchen isn't complete without a set of sharp knives, so buy this high-quality Cuinisart set while the price is right.

$30 at Amazon
MUYOGRT

MUYOGRT Cloud Slides for Women Men, Comfy Shower Shoes Non Slip, Cloud Slippers with Cushioned Thick Sole, Pillow Sandals Quick Drying

$9$19Save $10

Yes, it's finally time to jump on the cloud slides trend. You'll be glad you did.

$9 at Amazon
COVERGIRL

COVERGIRL Simply Ageless Moisture Renew Core Lipstick, Devoted Red, Pack of 1

$4$9Save $5

Ready to rock a bold red lip for the holiday season? This affordable CoverGirl shade looks great on lots of different skin tones.

$4 at Amazon

Your Fall Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for Prime Day tech deals. Learn about Prime Day trends on In The Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best October Prime Day deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.

If you liked this story, check out the sweater trends everyone will be wearing this fall.

More from In The Know:

You should definitely buy this cozy, flattering J.Crew sweater while it's on sale for just $31 for Prime Day

The 20 best October Prime Day laptop and tablet deals on Amazon — up to $532 off

This expensive-looking $40 velvet jewelry box is the prettiest Prime Day deal out there

IMPORTANT: These viral iced coffee glasses from TikTok are on sale for Amazon Prime Day

The post Drop what you’re doing and shop these Prime Day deals that are legit 50% off ASAP appeared first on In The Know.