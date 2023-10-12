Drop what you're doing and shop these Prime Day deals that are still 50% off today
Savvy shoppers aren’t impressed by paltry deals, and I get this. If we’re not talking 30% off or more, I’m not even paying attention. I’ll be the first to admit that there are lots of, umm, well, mediocre Prime Day deals. I get that some of these items rarely ever go on sale, but I just can’t get excited about 10% off.
Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum with Matrix Clean Navigation, Home Mapping, 60-Day Capacity, Self-Empty Base for Homes with Pets (Silver/Black)$298$599Save $301
Cozy Bliss Faux Fur Throw Blanket for Couch, Cozy Warm Plush Striped Blanket for Sofa Bedroom Living Room, 50 * 60 Inches Beige$30$70Save $40
ANMESC 15.6" Laptop Computer, Windows 11 laptops, Quad-Core Intel Celeron N5095 Processors, Laptop Computers with 1366 * 768 IPS Display, 5000mWh Battery, 8GB DDR4 256GB SSD, WiFi, Bluetooth, Type-C$280$1,100Save $820
Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners, True Navy, 3-Piece Set (20/24/28)$318$700Save $382
Mattress Topper Queen Size - Extra Thick Mattress Pad Cover - Pillow Top Deep Pocket with Breathable 7D Spiral Fiber Filling Cooling Mattress Cover$29$70Save $41 with coupon
EYQ 32 oz Water Bottle with Time Marker, Carry Strap, Leak-Proof Tritan BPA-Free, Ensure You Drink Enough Water for Fitness, Gym, Camping, Outdoor Sports (Orange/Green Gradient)$10$20Save $10
Charmast Portable Charger, USB C Battery Pack, 3A Fast Charging 10400mAh Power Bank LED Display, Slim Portable Phone Battery Charger for iPhone 13 12 11 X 8 7 Samsung S21 S20 Google LG OnePlus iPad$14$30Save $16
CUISINART Cutlery Knife Set, 12pc Metallic Cutlery Knife Set with Blade Guard , Lightweight, Stainless Steel, Durable & Dishwasher Safe, C55-12PMB,Black$30$65Save $35
MUYOGRT Cloud Slides for Women Men, Comfy Shower Shoes Non Slip, Cloud Slippers with Cushioned Thick Sole, Pillow Sandals Quick Drying$9$19Save $10
COVERGIRL Simply Ageless Moisture Renew Core Lipstick, Devoted Red, Pack of 1$4$9Save $5
If you’re like me and only pull out the credit card for legit good deals, you’ll be excited about the deals below. Not only are they all 50% off (or more!), but these are items you’ll actually use. A robot vacuum for less than $90? A top-of-the-line knife set for under $40? A $4 lipstick? Honestly, you could easily add all these deals to your Amazon cart because they’re just that good.
Just be forewarned: Amazon’s big sale ends tomorrow, so you don’t have much time to take advantage of these Prime Day deals under $50. Start shopping now while everything is still in stock, and the prices are low.
50% Off Prime Day Deals
If you want to do no work to keep your floors clean, grab this under $300 robot vacuum while you can.
You have to feel this luxe blanket to believe have unbelievably soft it is. Get one for every room in your home while it's on super sale today.
Don't wait to grab this shockingly affordable laptop that's 75% off today only!
Buy this Samsonite luggage set now while it's on sale, and you may never have to buy luggage again. Yes. These suitcases are that durable and well-made.
Can't afford a new mattress? This plush (and affordable!) mattress topper makes your old one feel like new.
Whether for working out or staying hydrated while sitting at your desk, this water bottle is a total steal at 50% off.
Never worry about your phone losing juice by investing in this handy portable charger.
Your kitchen isn't complete without a set of sharp knives, so buy this high-quality Cuinisart set while the price is right.
Yes, it's finally time to jump on the cloud slides trend. You'll be glad you did.
Ready to rock a bold red lip for the holiday season? This affordable CoverGirl shade looks great on lots of different skin tones.
