We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Drop what you're doing and shop these Prime Day deals that are still 50% off today

Drop what you're doing and shop these Prime Day deals that are still 50% off today

Savvy shoppers aren’t impressed by paltry deals, and I get this. If we’re not talking 30% off or more, I’m not even paying attention. I’ll be the first to admit that there are lots of, umm, well, mediocre Prime Day deals. I get that some of these items rarely ever go on sale, but I just can’t get excited about 10% off.

If you’re like me and only pull out the credit card for legit good deals, you’ll be excited about the deals below. Not only are they all 50% off (or more!), but these are items you’ll actually use. A robot vacuum for less than $90? A top-of-the-line knife set for under $40? A $4 lipstick? Honestly, you could easily add all these deals to your Amazon cart because they’re just that good.

Just be forewarned: Amazon’s big sale ends tomorrow, so you don’t have much time to take advantage of these Prime Day deals under $50. Start shopping now while everything is still in stock, and the prices are low.

50% Off Prime Day Deals

Your Fall Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for Prime Day tech deals. Learn about Prime Day trends on In The Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best October Prime Day deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.

If you liked this story, check out the sweater trends everyone will be wearing this fall.

More from In The Know:

You should definitely buy this cozy, flattering J.Crew sweater while it's on sale for just $31 for Prime Day

The 20 best October Prime Day laptop and tablet deals on Amazon — up to $532 off

This expensive-looking $40 velvet jewelry box is the prettiest Prime Day deal out there

IMPORTANT: These viral iced coffee glasses from TikTok are on sale for Amazon Prime Day

The post Drop what you’re doing and shop these Prime Day deals that are legit 50% off ASAP appeared first on In The Know.