50 most dominant NFL players of 2023, Nos. 50-26

Who are the most dominant players in the NFL today? The answers vary depending on who you ask.

Some will list quarterbacks, as it’s the most important position. Others will include the defenders responsible for containing them. Then there are the players who straight up are the best at their respective position. But one thing is for certain, the NFL is littered with dominant players across the board.

Our NFL Wires editors submitted their picks for the most dominant players in the game right now, and we tabulated the results to determine a top 50. Our list consists of players who dominate at their respective positions, so there’s a nice mix of different position groups (even though quarterbacks and skill position players are well represented).

There were 24 NFL teams represented in our list, where several teams had multiple players. The Eagles and 49ers tied for the most appearances with five each, and the Super Bowl champion Chiefs weren’t far behind.

First up, we’re unveiling Nos. 50 through 26, which features ascending quarterbacks, impact offensive linemen, dominant defenders and our lone specialist of the group.

All advanced metrics courtesy of Pro Football Focus, Sports Info Solutions, and Pro Football Reference unless otherwise indicated.

Breakdown: Simmons, who received a massive extension this offseason, has been getting better and better each year, and he has a pair of second-team All-Pro nods to show for it. He was a Defensive Player of the Year candidate in 2022 before an ankle injury slowed him in the second half. Look for Simmons to further cement his status as one of the elite players at his position in 2023. — Mike Moraitis, Titans Wire

Advanced Metrics: Simmons was a top-10 talent out of Mississippi State, but fell to 19th overall in the 2019 draft due to a torn ACL. That also limited him to nine games in his rookie campaign, but over the next three seasons, Simmons has been as productive as any interior defensive lineman in the NFL. Simmons ranked seventh in total pressures among IDL in 2022 (53) and fifth in 2021 (63) after ranking 15th with 44 in 2020. — Doug Farrar, Touchdown Wire

49. Tristian Wirfs, OT, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Breakdown: Wirfs has been one of the NFL’s best offensive linemen since he entered the league in 2020, but this upcoming season will be a big test for him. He’s moving from RT to LT in 2023, and whether he can keep his dominance going at a new position remains to be seen. — River Wells, Bucs Wire

Advanced Metrics: All indications are that Wirfs will switch to left tackle in the 2023 season, which is an interesting strategy – he’s lined up for 3,549 snaps in his three-year NFL career, and each one of them has been a right tackle. Wirfs hasn’t played left tackle since 2019, his last season at Iowa, when he had 120 snaps over on the left side. — Doug Farrar, Touchdown Wire

48. Justin Tucker, K, Baltimore Ravens

Breakdown: What else can be said about Tucker and what he’s done over the course of his illustrious NFL career. He is regarded by many as the greatest kicker to ever play football, with that fact being illustrated by many factors, including that most fans are more surprised when he misses a kick from 50+ yards than when he makes one. Not only that, but he also holds the record for the longest made field goal in NFL history. His combination of power and accuracy are unlike anything the NFL has ever seen before at the kicker position. — Kevin Oestreicher, Ravens Wire

Advanced Metrics: Among kickers in pro football history with at least 250 field goal attempts, nobody has a higher rate of successful tries than Tucker’s 90.5%. He is the only kicker who has converted at least 90% of his career attempts; Mike Vanderjagt and Robbie Gould are tied for second at 86.5%. — Doug Farrar, Touchdown Wire

Breakdown: After struggling as a rookie, Thomas has renounced nicely and pieced together a career-best season in 2023, earning him Second-Team All-Pro honors. His 89.9 pass-blocking grade was among the highest in the NFL, and he allowed just three sacks and three hits on 620 pass-blocking snaps a season ago. Thomas is still ascending and has yet to scratch the surface of his ceiling. — Dan Benton, Giants Wire

Advanced Metrics: The Giants selected Thomas with the fourth overall pick in the 2020 draft out of Georgia, and it took a second for him to get the hang of the NFL. No offensive lineman allowed more sacks in Thomas’ rookie season than he did with 10; he carved that down to two in 2021, and four in 2022. — Doug Farrar, Touchdown Wire

46. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

Breakdown:Andrews has put himself right at the forefront of the conversation for who is the best tight end in the NFL. While some might prefer the Chiefs’ Travis Kelce or even the 49ers’ George Kittle, Andrews is almost impossible to single-cover, has excellent contested catch ability, and can make plays in the open field with the ball in his hands. Plus, he’s improved drastically as a blocker over the course of his career, turning a weakness into a strength. — Kevin Oestreicher, Ravens Wire

Advanced Metrics: The Ravens didn’t have a lot of verticality in their passing game last season, but when their quarterbacks wanted to throw deep, Andrews was generally the guy they turned to. Last season, Andrews led all NFL tight ends with nine catches of 20 or more air yards for 269 yards. Interestingly enough, none of Andrews’ five touchdowns last season came on those deep passes. — Doug Farrar, Touchdown Wire

Breakdown: A weapon and dynamic player off the edge, Reddick posted 16 sacks in 2022 and is the only player in league history to post three straight 10+ sack seasons with three different teams. — Glenn Erby, Eagles Wire

Advanced Metrics: The 2022 Eagles dominated in the trenches with their use of five-man base fronts, but Reddick didn’t need those to succeed from the edge in his first season in Philly. Only Chris Jones and Nick Bosa had more solo sacks with three or four pass-rushers on the line than Reddick’s 13, and he led the league with 21 overall. — Doug Farrar, Touchdown Wire

Breakdown: Humphrey has quickly ascended to become one of the most dominant centers in the NFL. In just his second year in the league, Humphrey became a Pro Bowler, Second-Team All-Pro and a Super Bowl champion. He was practically flawless in pass protection, allowing a handful of penalties, no sacks and fewer than 20 total pressures in 20 games played last season. — Charles Goldman, Chiefs Wire

Advanced Metrics: Selecting Humphrey in the second round of the 2021 draft was one of the better decisions general manager Brett Veach has made, and he’s made a lot of them. Humphrey allowed just three sacks, one quarterback hit, and eight quarterback hurries in 956 pass-blocking snaps in his rookie campaign. Humphrey maintained and improved that standard in his sophomore campaign, allowing no sacks, two quarterback hits, and 17 quarterback hurries in 893 pass-blocking reps. It’s not always easy to protect Patrick Mahomes when he goes into his “Theater of Randomness” mode, but Humphrey has had it on lock since Day 1. — Doug Farrar, Touchdown Wire

43. Chris Lindstrom, OG, Atlanta Falcons

Breakdown: Not only is the Falcons guard dominant as a run blocker, he continues to improve as a pass protector each year. Lindstrom’s toughness, consistency and durability helped him become the highest-paid guard in NFL history this offseason. — Matt Urben, Falcons Wire

Advanced Metrics: In the 2022 season, Lindstrom was Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded guard (95.0), and wherever you land on the credibility of those grades, Lindstrom’s actual metrics and game tape validated his high standing. He allowed just two sacks, one quarterback hit, and six quarterback hurries in 517 pass-blocking reps, and that was despite a highly volatile quarterback situation under Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder. — Doug Farrar, Touchdown Wire

42. Quenton Nelson, OG, Indianapolis Colts

41. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars

39. Laremy Tunsil, OT, Houston Texans

38. Aaron Rodgers, QB, New York Jets

37. Jason Kelce, C, Philadelphia Eagles

36. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

35. Maxx Crosby, EDGE, Las Vegas Raiders

34. Jaire Alexander, CB, Green Bay Packers

33. Dexter Lawrence, DI, New York Giants

32. Quinnen Williams, DI, New York Jets

31. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

30. Minkah Fitzpatrick, S, Pittsburgh Steelers

29. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

28. Stefon Diggs, CB, Buffalo Bills

27. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

26. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

