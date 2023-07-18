50 most dominant NFL players of 2023, Nos. 25-1

Who are the most dominant players in the NFL today? The answers may vary depending on who you ask.

Some will list quarterbacks, as it’s the most important position. Others will include the defenders responsible for containing them. Then there are the players who straight up are the best at their respective position. But one thing is for certain, the NFL is littered with dominant players across the board.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Our NFL Wires editors submitted their picks for the most dominant players in the game right now, and we tabulated the results to determine a top 50. Our list consists of players who dominate at their respective positions, so there’s a nice mix of different position groups (even though quarterbacks and skill position players are well represented).

There were 24 NFL teams represented in our list, where several teams had multiple players. The Eagles and 49ers tied for the most appearances with five each, and the Super Bowl champion Chiefs weren’t far behind.

After unveiling Nos. 50 through 26, we’re taking a look at Nos. 25 through 1, which include the league’s top quarterbacks and the best players to play their respective positions.

All advanced metrics courtesy of Pro Football Focus, Sports Info Solutions, and Pro Football Reference unless otherwise indicated.

25. Zack Martin, OG, Dallas Cowboys

24. Patrick Surtain II, CB, Denver Broncos

23. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

22. Fred Warner, LB, San Francisco 49ers

21. Jalen Ramsey, CB, Miami Dolphins

20. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers

19. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

17. Ja’Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

16. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

15. Sauce Gardner, CB, New York Jets

14. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

13. T.J. Watt, EDGE, Pittsburgh Steelers

12. Chris Jones, DI, Kansas City Chiefs

11. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins

10. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

9. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

8. Nick Bosa, EDGE, San Francisco 49ers

7. Trent Williams, OT, San Francisco 49ers

6. Myles Garrett, EDGE, Cleveland Browns

5. Micah Parsons, EDGE, Dallas Cowboys

4. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

3. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

2. Aaron Donald, DI, Los Angeles Rams

1. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire