50 largest sports stadiums in the world

Stadiums can come in many different shapes and sizes, but let’s be realistic: The larger, the better.

Smaller venues deserve love; it makes for an up-close-and-personal experience. But let’s be honest, what ones are known worldwide? Wembley, “The Big House,” and Camp Nou.

History helps, but the massive stage (literally) is what players and fans alike come for.

With that, here are the 50 biggest sporting homes in the world:

50. Luzhniki Stadium

Country: Russia (Moscow).

Capacity: 78,069.

49. Azadi Stadium

Country: Iran (Tehran).

Capacity: 78,116.

48. Estádio do Maracanã

Country: Rio de Janeiro (Brazil).

Capacity: 78,838.

47. Doak Campbell Stadium

Country: United States (Florida).

Capacity: 79,560.

46. Hangzhou Sports Park

Country: Japan (Hangzhou).

Capacity: 80,000.

45. National Stadium

Country: Japan (Tokyo).

Capacity: 80,000.

44. Stade des Martyrs

Country: Congo (Kinshasa).

Capacity: 80,000.

43. Stade du 5 Juillet 1962

Country: Algeria (Algiers).

Capacity: 80,000.

42. Beijing National Stadium

Country: China (Beijing).

Capacity: 80,000.

41. AT&T Stadium

Country: United States (Texas).

Capacity: 80,000.

40. Eden Gardens

Country: India (Kolkata).

Capacity: 80,000.

39. Guangdong Olympic Stadium

Country: China (Guangzhou).

Capacity: 80,012.

38. Estadio Monumental

Country: Peru (Lima).

Capacity: 80,093.

37. Camp Randall Stadium

Country: United States (Wisconsin).

Capacity: 80,321.

36. Shah Alam Stadium

Country: Malaysia (Shah Alam).

Capacity: 80,372.

35. Estadio Santiago Bernabéu

Country: Spain (Madrid).

Capacity: 81,044.

34. Stade de France

Country: France (Saint-Denis).

Capacity: 81,338.

33. Lambeau Field

Country: United States (Wisconsin).

Capacity: 81,441.

32. Memorial Stadium

Country: United States (South Carolina).

Capacity: 81,500.

31. Twickenham Stadium

Country: England (London).

Capacity: 82,000.

30. Jakarta International Stadium

Country: Indonesia (Jakarta).

Capacity: 82,000.

29. FedEx Field

Country: United States (Maryland).

Capacity: 82,000.

28. Croke Park

Country: Ireland (Dublin).

Capacity: 82,300.

27. MetLife Stadium

Country: United States (New Jersey).

Capacity: 82,500.

26. Stadium Australia

Country: Australia (Sydney).

Capacity: 83,500.

25. Salt Lake Stadium

Country: India (Kolkata).

Capacity: 85,000.

24. Borg El Arab Stadium

Country: Egypt (Alexandria).

Capacity: 86,000.

23. Memorial Stadium

Country: United States (Nebraska).

Capacity: 86,047.

22. Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Country: United States (Oklahoma).

Capacity: 86,112.

21. Estadio Azteca

Country: Mexico (Mexico City).

Capacity: 87,000.

20. Bukit Jalil National Stadium

Country: Malaysia (Kuala Lumpur).

Capacity: 87,411.

19. Jordan–Hare Stadium

Country: United States (Alabama).

Capacity: 87,451.

18. Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Country: United States (Florida).

Capacity: 88,548.

17. Wembley Stadium

Country: England (London).

Capacity: 90,000.

16. Rose Bowl

Country: United States (California).

Capacity: 90,888.

15. Cotton Bowl Stadium

Country: United States (Texas).

Capacity: 92,100.

14. Sanford Stadium

Country: United States (Georgia).

Capacity: 92,746.

13. FNB Stadium

Country: South Africa (Johannesburg).

Capacity: 94,736.

12. Camp Nou

Country: Spain (Barcelona).

Capacity: 99,354.

11. Melbourne Cricket Ground

Country: Australia (Melbourne).

Capacity: 100,024.

10. Bryant–Denny Stadium

Country: United States (Alabama).

Capacity: 100,077.

9. Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium

Country: United States (Texas).

Capacity: 100,119.

8. Neyland Stadium

Country: United States (Tennessee).

Capacity: 101,915.

7. Tiger Stadium

Country: United States (Louisiana).

Capacity: 102,321.

6. Kyle Field

Country: United States (Texas).

Capacity: 102,733.

5. Ohio Stadium

Country: United States (Ohio).

Capacity: 102,780.

4. Beaver Stadium

Country: United States (Pennsylvania).

Capacity: 106,572.

3. Michigan Stadium

Country: United States (Michigan).

Capacity: 107,601.

2. Rungrado 1st of May Stadium

Country: North Korea (Pyongyang).

Capacity: 114,000.

1. Narendra Modi Stadium

Country: India (Gujarat).

Capacity: 132,000.

