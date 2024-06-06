50 days until the Paris Olympics: What to know about upcoming trials, teams

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The 2024 Paris Olympics are now just 50 days away and the anticipation will be building throughout June as U.S. trials approach.

The 2024 summer games open on July 26 with an opening ceremony across the Seine River with competition officially getting underway on July 24 with men’s soccer matches. Before athletes from across the globe — including multiple from central Ohio — descend to Paris, many will be looking to qualify over these next few weeks.

Here is what to watch and know about the upcoming U.S. Olympic trials, what teams are set, and which local athletes will be going to France.

U.S. trials

Swimming: American swimmers will begin on June 15 and end on June 23 from a newly-built pool inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Dover, Ohio native and former Buckeye Hunter Armstrong is among the athletes to watch after an impressive world championships in February.

Diving: The top divers across the 50 states will converge in Knoxville for its trials from June 17 to 23. Among the divers to watch is New Albany graduate Jordan Rzepka, who is vying for his first Olympic berth after a strong season with Purdue.

Track & Field: Eugene, Oregon, will once again host the U.S. track and field trials, which begin on June 21 and end on June 30. Dublin-native and world champion Abby Steiner will look to secure a ticket to Paris in the 200m dash less than one year after a serious heel injury.

Gymnastics: Simone Biles, who was born in Columbus, will headline the U.S. gymnastics trials in Minneapolis from June 27 to 30. The four-time Olympic gold medalist is back to the top of her game after withdrawing from multiple events in Tokyo.

Local athletes to watch

Team USA

Soccer: The men’s training camp roster includes Columbus Crew goalkeeper Patrick Schulte and midfielder Aidan Morris. Cincinnati native Rose Lavelle is part of the women’s roster that played two friendly matches and is expected to make the final Olympic team.

Basketball: Ohio natives and NBA greats LeBron James and Stephen Curry are part of a stacked men’s roster going to Paris. Former BYU star Jimmer Fredette headlines the men’s 3×3 team. The women’s roster is expected to include multiple WNBA superstars and phenom rookie Caitlin Clark. WNBA rookie and ex-Stanford star Cameron Brink is part of the women’s 3×3 roster.

Volleyball: Both the men’s and women’s indoor rosters have been named as well as the four pairs that will take to the beach in front of the Eiffel Tower. Among the beach volleyball players is women’s pair Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss, ranked No. 2 in the world, and former NBA player Chase Budinger is on a team with Miles Evans.

Notable qualified athletes: Brady Ellison (archery), Morelle McCane (boxing), Lee Kiefer (fencing), Scottie Scheffler (golf), Nelly Korda (golf), Carissa Moore (surfing), Coco Gauff (tennis), Taylor Fritz (tennis), Maggie Steffens (water polo), Helen Maroulis (wrestling)

How to watch on NBC4

The Paris games will offer the most live coverage and programming on NBC4 than any other Olympics before. With a six-hour time difference between the City of Light and Ohio’s capital, NBC4 will be showing at least nine hours of daytime coverage every day of the Olympics, including live finals coverage of swimming, gymnastics, track & field, and much more.

NBC4 Today morning anchor Matt Barnes will be reporting live from Paris throughout the games.

NBC4’s primetime Olympic coverage will consist of three hours of the best highlights of the day’s competition. More wall-to-wall coverage of the Olympics will be available on Peacock and NBC Universal cable channels.

