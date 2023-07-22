50 days till Bears season opener: Every player to wear No. 50 for Chicago
The Chicago Bears will kick off their 2023 regular season against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 10, which is now 50 days away.
From now until the start of the season, we’ll be counting down each day by revisiting the players who have worn that specific jersey number.
No. 50 was most famously worn by Hall of Fame linebacker Mike Singletary. Still, the number remains in use — simply because the Bears are running out of numbers, as there are so many currently retired.
Scroll to continue with content
With 50 days until kickoff, here’s a look at every player to ever wear No. 50 for the Bears (via Pro Football Reference):
LB Sterling Weatherford: 2022-present
OLB Jeremiah Attaochu: 2021-22
OLB Barkevious Mingo: 2020
LB Jerrell Freeman: 2016-17
LB Shea McClellin: 2014-15
LB James Anderson: 2013
LB Mike Singletary: 1981-92
LB Mark Merrill: 1979
LB Chris Devlin: 1978
LB Waymond Bryant: 1974-77
C Gene Hamlin: 1971
OG Bob Hyland: 1970
C Mike Pyle: 1961-69
OL John Damore: 1957-59
LB Bones Weatherly: 1954
[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=103]