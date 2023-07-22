50 days till Bears season opener: Every player to wear No. 50 for Chicago

The Chicago Bears will kick off their 2023 regular season against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 10, which is now 50 days away.

From now until the start of the season, we’ll be counting down each day by revisiting the players who have worn that specific jersey number.

No. 50 was most famously worn by Hall of Fame linebacker Mike Singletary. Still, the number remains in use — simply because the Bears are running out of numbers, as there are so many currently retired.

With 50 days until kickoff, here’s a look at every player to ever wear No. 50 for the Bears (via Pro Football Reference):

LB Sterling Weatherford: 2022-present

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

OLB Jeremiah Attaochu: 2021-22

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

OLB Barkevious Mingo: 2020

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

LB Jerrell Freeman: 2016-17

Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

LB Shea McClellin: 2014-15

Mike McGinnis/Getty Images

LB James Anderson: 2013

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

LB Mike Singletary: 1981-92

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

LB Mark Merrill: 1979

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

LB Chris Devlin: 1978

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

LB Waymond Bryant: 1974-77

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

C Gene Hamlin: 1971

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

OG Bob Hyland: 1970

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

C Mike Pyle: 1961-69

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

OL John Damore: 1957-59

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

LB Bones Weatherly: 1954

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

