These 50 Chiefs players are under contract for 2023 NFL season

The Kansas City Chiefs have already begun forging their 90-man off-season roster for 2023.

They’ve added a number of players on reserve/future contracts and they’ll look to retain several pending free agents in the coming weeks. They’ve just a short time until the new league year and the beginning of free agency.

Right now, the Chiefs have 50 players under contract for the 2023 NFL season. Here’s a look at those players, organized by position group:

Quarterback: 3

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes Shane Buechele Chris Oladokun

Running back: 3

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Isiah Pacheco Clyde Edwards-Helaire La’Mical Perine

Wide receiver: 9

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Marquez Valdes-Scantling Kadarius Toney Skyy Moore Cornell Powell Ihmir Smith-Marsette Jerrion Ealy Justyn Ross John Ross Ty Fryfogle

Tight end: 4

AP Photo/David Banks

Travis Kelce Noah Gray Kendall Blanton Matt Bushman

Offensive tackle: 2

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Lucas Niang Darian Kinnard

Offensive guard: 3

AP Photo/John McCoy

Joe Thuney Trey Smith Mike Caliendo

Center: 2

Amy Kontras-USA TODAY Sports

Creed Humphrey Austin Reiter

Defensive tackle: 3

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Jones Danny Shelton Daniel Wise

Edge rusher: 5

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Frank Clark George Karlaftis Mike Danna Joshua Kaindoh Malik Herring

Linebacker: 6

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Bolton Willie Gay Jr. Leo Chenal Darius Harris Jack Cochrane Cole Christiansen

Cornerback: 6

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

L’Jarius Sneed Trent McDuffie Jaylen Watson Joshua Williams Nazeeh Johnson Dicaprio Bootle

Safety: 2

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Reid Bryan Cook

Special teams: 2

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

LS James Winchester K Harrison Butker

Pending free agents:

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Find a look at all of the Chiefs’ pending unrestricted, restricted, and exclusive rights free agents here.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire