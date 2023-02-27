These 50 Chiefs players are under contract for 2023 NFL season
The Kansas City Chiefs have already begun forging their 90-man off-season roster for 2023.
They’ve added a number of players on reserve/future contracts and they’ll look to retain several pending free agents in the coming weeks. They’ve just a short time until the new league year and the beginning of free agency.
Right now, the Chiefs have 50 players under contract for the 2023 NFL season. Here’s a look at those players, organized by position group:
Quarterback: 3
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Patrick Mahomes
Shane Buechele
Chris Oladokun
Running back: 3
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Isiah Pacheco
Clyde Edwards-Helaire
La’Mical Perine
Wide receiver: 9
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Kadarius Toney
Skyy Moore
Cornell Powell
Ihmir Smith-Marsette
Jerrion Ealy
Justyn Ross
Tight end: 4
AP Photo/David Banks
Travis Kelce
Noah Gray
Kendall Blanton
Matt Bushman
Offensive tackle: 2
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Lucas Niang
Darian Kinnard
Offensive guard: 3
AP Photo/John McCoy
Joe Thuney
Trey Smith
Mike Caliendo
Center: 2
Amy Kontras-USA TODAY Sports
Creed Humphrey
Austin Reiter
Defensive tackle: 3
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Chris Jones
Danny Shelton
Daniel Wise
Edge rusher: 5
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
Frank Clark
George Karlaftis
Mike Danna
Joshua Kaindoh
Malik Herring
Linebacker: 6
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Nick Bolton
Willie Gay Jr.
Leo Chenal
Darius Harris
Jack Cochrane
Cole Christiansen
Cornerback: 6
AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski
L’Jarius Sneed
Trent McDuffie
Jaylen Watson
Joshua Williams
Nazeeh Johnson
Dicaprio Bootle
Safety: 2
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Justin Reid
Bryan Cook
Special teams: 2
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
LS James Winchester
K Harrison Butker
Pending free agents:
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
