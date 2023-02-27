These 50 Chiefs players are under contract for 2023 NFL season

Charles Goldman
·2 min read

The Kansas City Chiefs have already begun forging their 90-man off-season roster for 2023.

They’ve added a number of players on reserve/future contracts and they’ll look to retain several pending free agents in the coming weeks. They’ve just a short time until the new league year and the beginning of free agency.

Right now, the Chiefs have 50 players under contract for the 2023 NFL season. Here’s a look at those players, organized by position group:

Quarterback: 3

  1. Patrick Mahomes

  2. Shane Buechele

  3. Chris Oladokun

Running back: 3

  1. Isiah Pacheco

  2. Clyde Edwards-Helaire

  3. La’Mical Perine

Wide receiver: 9

  1. Marquez Valdes-Scantling

  2. Kadarius Toney

  3. Skyy Moore

  4. Cornell Powell

  5. Ihmir Smith-Marsette

  6. Jerrion Ealy

  7. Justyn Ross

  8. John Ross

  9. Ty Fryfogle

Tight end: 4

  1. Travis Kelce

  2. Noah Gray

  3. Kendall Blanton

  4. Matt Bushman

Offensive tackle: 2

  1. Lucas Niang

  2. Darian Kinnard

Offensive guard: 3

  1. Joe Thuney

  2. Trey Smith

  3. Mike Caliendo

Center: 2

  1. Creed Humphrey

  2. Austin Reiter

Defensive tackle: 3

  1. Chris Jones

  2. Danny Shelton

  3. Daniel Wise

Edge rusher: 5

  1. Frank Clark

  2. George Karlaftis

  3. Mike Danna

  4. Joshua Kaindoh

  5. Malik Herring

Linebacker: 6

  1. Nick Bolton

  2. Willie Gay Jr.

  3. Leo Chenal

  4. Darius Harris

  5. Jack Cochrane

  6. Cole Christiansen

Cornerback: 6

  1. L’Jarius Sneed

  2. Trent McDuffie

  3. Jaylen Watson

  4. Joshua Williams

  5. Nazeeh Johnson

  6. Dicaprio Bootle

Safety: 2

  1. Justin Reid

  2. Bryan Cook

Special teams: 2

  1. LS James Winchester

  2. K Harrison Butker

Pending free agents:

Find a look at all of the Chiefs’ pending unrestricted, restricted, and exclusive rights free agents here.

