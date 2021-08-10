50 Celebrities You Won't Believe Were on 'TRL'

  • <p>When you think of <em><a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/entertainment/celebs/g33350862/mtv-trl-throwback-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:TRL" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">TRL</a></em>, which I can only assume you do constantly, you likely conjure up an image of Carson Daly sporting inexplicably long sideburns, wearing several chokers, and talking to Britney Spears (who's naturally wearing a fedora). Or maybe the Backstreet Boys, wearing matching denim/plastic parachute pants. Or perhaps Avril Lavigne, wearing a tie over a white tank top for literally no reason. The possibilities are truly endless!</p><p>Basically, if you had a song on the Billboard Top 100 <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/fashion/g5915/trl-celeb-outfits/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:there's no way you didn't show up on TRL during its glory years" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">there's no way you didn't show up on <em>TRL</em> during its glory years</a>. But please be advised that this show didn't <em>just</em> feature A-listers in the music industry. A lot of celebs passed through its hallowed, curiously decorated halls—some of whom are best described as completely random, and some of whom you might <em>think</em> would be literally way too famous for <em>TRL</em>, but apparently are not. Like, no offense to <em>TRL</em>, but Brad Pitt and Keanu Reeves...what are you doing here, friends?</p><p>Here are 50 celebs you won't believe were interviewed on this always iconic MTV show, including Bruce Willis who was clearly <em>deeply</em> confused by the experience, the teeny tiny wee smol cast of<em> Harry Potter</em>, Elijah Wood and his bell-bottom jeans, and literally 8,000 people wearing short sleeved shirts over long sleeved shirts. Honestly, my biggest takeaway from all this is that <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/fashion/g5915/trl-celeb-outfits/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:TRL was a truly alarming time for fashion, not to mention denim as an entire category" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>TRL</em> was a truly alarming time for fashion, not to mention denim as an entire category</a>.</p>
    1/51

    50 Celebrities You Won't Believe Were on 'TRL'

    When you think of TRL, which I can only assume you do constantly, you likely conjure up an image of Carson Daly sporting inexplicably long sideburns, wearing several chokers, and talking to Britney Spears (who's naturally wearing a fedora). Or maybe the Backstreet Boys, wearing matching denim/plastic parachute pants. Or perhaps Avril Lavigne, wearing a tie over a white tank top for literally no reason. The possibilities are truly endless!

    Basically, if you had a song on the Billboard Top 100 there's no way you didn't show up on TRL during its glory years. But please be advised that this show didn't just feature A-listers in the music industry. A lot of celebs passed through its hallowed, curiously decorated halls—some of whom are best described as completely random, and some of whom you might think would be literally way too famous for TRL, but apparently are not. Like, no offense to TRL, but Brad Pitt and Keanu Reeves...what are you doing here, friends?

    Here are 50 celebs you won't believe were interviewed on this always iconic MTV show, including Bruce Willis who was clearly deeply confused by the experience, the teeny tiny wee smol cast of Harry Potter, Elijah Wood and his bell-bottom jeans, and literally 8,000 people wearing short sleeved shirts over long sleeved shirts. Honestly, my biggest takeaway from all this is that TRL was a truly alarming time for fashion, not to mention denim as an entire category.

  • <p>Love it when an Oscar winner descends from on high and pairs his fashion mullet with an indoor scarf!!!!</p>
    2/51

    Adrien Brody

    Love it when an Oscar winner descends from on high and pairs his fashion mullet with an indoor scarf!!!!

  • <p>Brad Pitt's time on <em>TRL</em> was spent in the exact way you'd expect: with a hoard of fans clutching him. (Shout-out to the girl in the homemade "I </p>
    3/51

    Brad Pitt

    Brad Pitt's time on TRL was spent in the exact way you'd expect: with a hoard of fans clutching him. (Shout-out to the girl in the homemade "I

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Unclear what's happening here, but it felt journalistically important to include this picture. </p>
    4/51

    Brad Pitt

    Unclear what's happening here, but it felt journalistically important to include this picture.

  • <p>Because I know you're wondering, yes, Angie also showed up on <em>TRL</em>. The crowd behind her was...unimpressed, apparently! </p>
    5/51

    Angelina Jolie

    Because I know you're wondering, yes, Angie also showed up on TRL. The crowd behind her was...unimpressed, apparently!

  • <p>"How do you do, fellow kids?" — Bruce Willis showing up on <em>TRL</em> in this leather jacket*</p><p>*So sorry, this is actually a leather jacket <em>over</em> a jean jacket. <br> </p>
    6/51

    Bruce Willis

    "How do you do, fellow kids?" — Bruce Willis showing up on TRL in this leather jacket*

    *So sorry, this is actually a leather jacket over a jean jacket.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>It's the short sleeved t-shirt over the long sleeved t-shirt for me. </p>
    7/51

    Colin Farrell

    It's the short sleeved t-shirt over the long sleeved t-shirt for me.

  • <p>"Mom, can you come pick me up? I'm scared." — Hayden Panettiere in this photo, probably</p>
    8/51

    Hayden Panettiere

    "Mom, can you come pick me up? I'm scared." — Hayden Panettiere in this photo, probably

  • <p>Truly would love someone from <em>TRL'</em>s production team to get in touch with me and explain what is actually happening in this photo, thx.</p>
    9/51

    Gisele Bündchen

    Truly would love someone from TRL's production team to get in touch with me and explain what is actually happening in this photo, thx.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>What I imagine happens when Will Smith walks into literally any given room. </p>
    10/51

    Will Smith

    What I imagine happens when Will Smith walks into literally any given room.

  • <p>FYI, Charlize Theron and Will Smith showed up on <em>TRL</em> together once and this happened for, uh, some reason. Just your normal, everyday, fancy <em>acteur</em> antics!</p>
    11/51

    Charlize Theron and Will Smith

    FYI, Charlize Theron and Will Smith showed up on TRL together once and this happened for, uh, some reason. Just your normal, everyday, fancy acteur antics!

  • <p>Truly so much happening here! </p>
    12/51

    Charlize Theron and Will Smith

    Truly so much happening here!

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>This must be what Gen Z is talking about when they say middle parted hair is cool!!!!!</p>
    13/51

    John Travolta

    This must be what Gen Z is talking about when they say middle parted hair is cool!!!!!

  • <p>Wow, Dean from <em>Gilmore Girls</em> P-A-R-T-I-E-S.</p>
    14/51

    Jared Padalecki

    Wow, Dean from Gilmore Girls P-A-R-T-I-E-S.

  • <p>Hello to bb Josh Hutcherson's unbuttoned vest over a t-shirt ONLY.</p>
    15/51

    Josh Hutcherson

    Hello to bb Josh Hutcherson's unbuttoned vest over a t-shirt ONLY.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Can celebs please go back to posing together on the red carpet like this? Thanks. </p>
    16/51

    Brendan Fraser

    Can celebs please go back to posing together on the red carpet like this? Thanks.

  • <p>IDK 'bout you but I think John Legend should go back to wearing cable knit cardigans with long button-down shirts underneath, because it's an absolute vibe.</p>
    17/51

    John Legend

    IDK 'bout you but I think John Legend should go back to wearing cable knit cardigans with long button-down shirts underneath, because it's an absolute vibe.

  • <p>Just Elijah Wood promoting <em>The</em> <em>Lord of the Rings</em> while wearing high water bootcut jeans and sitting on these girls' laps, don't even worry about it. </p>
    18/51

    Elijah Wood

    Just Elijah Wood promoting The Lord of the Rings while wearing high water bootcut jeans and sitting on these girls' laps, don't even worry about it.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Like, I want to say I'm surprised that Matthew McConaughey showed up on <em>TRL</em> and started playing drums, but if I think about it for a moment I am simply not. </p>
    19/51

    Matthew McConaughey

    Like, I want to say I'm surprised that Matthew McConaughey showed up on TRL and started playing drums, but if I think about it for a moment I am simply not.

  • <p>Tom Cruise making this face at <em>TRL</em> = how I feel about finding pictures of Tom Cruise making this face on <em>TRL</em>.</p>
    20/51

    Tom Cruise

    Tom Cruise making this face at TRL = how I feel about finding pictures of Tom Cruise making this face on TRL.

  • <p>Cute pic of Kanye West and a random fan! </p>
    21/51

    Kanye West

    Cute pic of Kanye West and a random fan!

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Shout-out to the <em>TRL</em> set designer who made the inspired decision to put <em>T</em><em>he</em> <em>Matrix</em> cast in what I can only assume is reclaimed furniture from a '90s strip mall law firm.</p>
    22/51

    The Cast of 'The Matrix'

    Shout-out to the TRL set designer who made the inspired decision to put The Matrix cast in what I can only assume is reclaimed furniture from a '90s strip mall law firm.

  • <p>KEANU BLINK TWICE IF YOU NEED HELP. </p>
    23/51

    Keanu Reeves

    KEANU BLINK TWICE IF YOU NEED HELP.

  • <p>The only person more confused about why Robert Pattinson is on <em>TRL</em> is Robert Pattinson literally on <em>TRL</em>.</p>
    24/51

    Robert Pattinson

    The only person more confused about why Robert Pattinson is on TRL is Robert Pattinson literally on TRL.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Once upon a time, these smol <em>Harry Potter</em> kiddos showed up on <em>TRL</em> wearing matching low-rise jeans and my heart simply couldn't take it.</p>
    25/51

    Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson

    Once upon a time, these smol Harry Potter kiddos showed up on TRL wearing matching low-rise jeans and my heart simply couldn't take it.

  • <p>On Wednesdays we wear capri leggings with fashion shorts and a bump it.</p>
    26/51

    Rachel McAdams

    On Wednesdays we wear capri leggings with fashion shorts and a bump it.

  • <p>Okay, this photo of Robin Williams and his daughter Zelda is the sweetest thing ever.</p>
    27/51

    Robin Williams

    Okay, this photo of Robin Williams and his daughter Zelda is the sweetest thing ever.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Not sure what MTV Cafeteria is, but only award-winning actress Salma Hayek could convince me to eat there.</p>
    28/51

    Salma Hayek

    Not sure what MTV Cafeteria is, but only award-winning actress Salma Hayek could convince me to eat there.

  • <p>Wow, I guess this is what it feels like to be old. </p>
    29/51

    Cole and Dylan Sprouse

    Wow, I guess this is what it feels like to be old.

  • <p>Nope, sorry, this is what it feels like to be old. </p>
    30/51

    Dakota Fanning

    Nope, sorry, this is what it feels like to be old.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>I'm sure Denzel was just as honored to receive this tiny <em>TRL</em> Oscar as he was to receive his real Oscars!</p>
    31/51

    Denzel Washington

    I'm sure Denzel was just as honored to receive this tiny TRL Oscar as he was to receive his real Oscars!

  • <p>And speaking of Oscars, I'm still waiting for <em>The </em><em>Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants </em>to win one.</p>
    32/51

    Alexis Bledel and Amber Tamblyn

    And speaking of Oscars, I'm still waiting for The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants to win one.

  • <p>What we have here: A throwback picture of Jennifer Garner looking at a throwback pic of Jennifer Garner.</p>
    33/51

    Jennifer Garner

    What we have here: A throwback picture of Jennifer Garner looking at a throwback pic of Jennifer Garner.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Don't say it....</p><p>Don't say it....</p><p>Don't say it...</p><p>HELLO, YOU.</p>
    34/51

    Penn Badgley and Leighton Meester

    Don't say it....

    Don't say it....

    Don't say it...

    HELLO, YOU.

  • <p>Speaking of <del>Penn Badgley</del> Dan Humphrey, this is literally the same face he made when we all realized he was Gossip Girl.</p>
    35/51

    Jessica Szohr

    Speaking of Penn Badgley Dan Humphrey, this is literally the same face he made when we all realized he was Gossip Girl.

  • <p>In which Samuel L. Jackson showed up to promote <em>Snakes on a Plane </em>while wearing both a<em> Snakes on a Plane</em> shirt and <em>Snakes on a Plane</em> shoes.</p>
    36/51

    Samuel L. Jackson

    In which Samuel L. Jackson showed up to promote Snakes on a Plane while wearing both a Snakes on a Plane shirt and Snakes on a Plane shoes.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>He appeared on the show wearing non <em>Snakes on a Plane</em> attire too, in case you were wondering.</p>
    37/51

    Samuel L. Jackson

    He appeared on the show wearing non Snakes on a Plane attire too, in case you were wondering.

  • <p>Currently: trying to source a pair of jeans that just, like, keeps going. </p>
    38/51

    Debra Messing

    Currently: trying to source a pair of jeans that just, like, keeps going.

  • <p>Everything about this photo has me absolutely SCREAMING. </p>
    39/51

    Reese Witherspoon and Luke Wilson

    Everything about this photo has me absolutely SCREAMING.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Sandy showed up on <em>TRL</em> not once, but twice! The first time, she wore a dress over jeans, as one does. But the second?</p>
    40/51

    Sandra Bullock

    Sandy showed up on TRL not once, but twice! The first time, she wore a dress over jeans, as one does. But the second?

  • <p>Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake are SHAKING. </p>
    41/51

    Sandra Bullock

    Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake are SHAKING.

  • <p>Yep, even Uma Thurman graced the hallowed halls of <em>TRL</em>. No A-lister was safe!</p>
    42/51

    Uma Thurman

    Yep, even Uma Thurman graced the hallowed halls of TRL. No A-lister was safe!

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>The only way one should ever arrive at <em>TRL</em>. </p>
    43/51

    Dave Chappelle

    The only way one should ever arrive at TRL.

  • <p>10/10 would wear either of these outfits in 2021 as an adult woman. </p>
    44/51

    Ashton Kutcher and Dave Chappelle

    10/10 would wear either of these outfits in 2021 as an adult woman.

  • <p><em>TRL</em> was truly a golden age for oversized button-down shirts.</p>
    45/51

    Anthony Anderson

    TRL was truly a golden age for oversized button-down shirts.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Feeling really left out of whatever secret they're sharing, and frankly, I demand answers!</p>
    46/51

    Topher Grace and Bryce Dallas Howard

    Feeling really left out of whatever secret they're sharing, and frankly, I demand answers!

  • <p>Okay, fine, it's not <em>that</em> shocking Zac Efron was on <em>TRL</em>. But...</p>
    47/51

    Zac Efron

    Okay, fine, it's not that shocking Zac Efron was on TRL. But...

  • <p>Did you know he and Vanessa Hudgens danced together??!?!?!?! Exactly.</p>
    48/51

    Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens

    Did you know he and Vanessa Hudgens danced together??!?!?!?! Exactly.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>I, for one, do indeed smell what The Rock is cooking. </p>
    49/51

    The Rock

    I, for one, do indeed smell what The Rock is cooking.

  • <p>Put this cute throwback photo up in the Louvre, you cowards! </p>
    50/51

    Gabrielle Union and Jamie Foxx

    Put this cute throwback photo up in the Louvre, you cowards!

  • <p>Last, but not least, the face of an A-list celeb who definitely wanted to go on <em>TRL</em> that day!</p>
    51/51

    Eva Longoria

    Last, but not least, the face of an A-list celeb who definitely wanted to go on TRL that day!

<p>When you think of <em><a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/entertainment/celebs/g33350862/mtv-trl-throwback-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:TRL" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">TRL</a></em>, which I can only assume you do constantly, you likely conjure up an image of Carson Daly sporting inexplicably long sideburns, wearing several chokers, and talking to Britney Spears (who's naturally wearing a fedora). Or maybe the Backstreet Boys, wearing matching denim/plastic parachute pants. Or perhaps Avril Lavigne, wearing a tie over a white tank top for literally no reason. The possibilities are truly endless!</p><p>Basically, if you had a song on the Billboard Top 100 <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/fashion/g5915/trl-celeb-outfits/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:there's no way you didn't show up on TRL during its glory years" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">there's no way you didn't show up on <em>TRL</em> during its glory years</a>. But please be advised that this show didn't <em>just</em> feature A-listers in the music industry. A lot of celebs passed through its hallowed, curiously decorated halls—some of whom are best described as completely random, and some of whom you might <em>think</em> would be literally way too famous for <em>TRL</em>, but apparently are not. Like, no offense to <em>TRL</em>, but Brad Pitt and Keanu Reeves...what are you doing here, friends?</p><p>Here are 50 celebs you won't believe were interviewed on this always iconic MTV show, including Bruce Willis who was clearly <em>deeply</em> confused by the experience, the teeny tiny wee smol cast of<em> Harry Potter</em>, Elijah Wood and his bell-bottom jeans, and literally 8,000 people wearing short sleeved shirts over long sleeved shirts. Honestly, my biggest takeaway from all this is that <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/fashion/g5915/trl-celeb-outfits/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:TRL was a truly alarming time for fashion, not to mention denim as an entire category" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>TRL</em> was a truly alarming time for fashion, not to mention denim as an entire category</a>.</p>
<p>Love it when an Oscar winner descends from on high and pairs his fashion mullet with an indoor scarf!!!!</p>
<p>Brad Pitt's time on <em>TRL</em> was spent in the exact way you'd expect: with a hoard of fans clutching him. (Shout-out to the girl in the homemade "I </p>
<p>Unclear what's happening here, but it felt journalistically important to include this picture. </p>
<p>Because I know you're wondering, yes, Angie also showed up on <em>TRL</em>. The crowd behind her was...unimpressed, apparently! </p>
<p>"How do you do, fellow kids?" — Bruce Willis showing up on <em>TRL</em> in this leather jacket*</p><p>*So sorry, this is actually a leather jacket <em>over</em> a jean jacket. <br> </p>
<p>It's the short sleeved t-shirt over the long sleeved t-shirt for me. </p>
<p>"Mom, can you come pick me up? I'm scared." — Hayden Panettiere in this photo, probably</p>
<p>Truly would love someone from <em>TRL'</em>s production team to get in touch with me and explain what is actually happening in this photo, thx.</p>
<p>What I imagine happens when Will Smith walks into literally any given room. </p>
<p>FYI, Charlize Theron and Will Smith showed up on <em>TRL</em> together once and this happened for, uh, some reason. Just your normal, everyday, fancy <em>acteur</em> antics!</p>
<p>Truly so much happening here! </p>
<p>This must be what Gen Z is talking about when they say middle parted hair is cool!!!!!</p>
<p>Wow, Dean from <em>Gilmore Girls</em> P-A-R-T-I-E-S.</p>
<p>Hello to bb Josh Hutcherson's unbuttoned vest over a t-shirt ONLY.</p>
<p>Can celebs please go back to posing together on the red carpet like this? Thanks. </p>
<p>IDK 'bout you but I think John Legend should go back to wearing cable knit cardigans with long button-down shirts underneath, because it's an absolute vibe.</p>
<p>Just Elijah Wood promoting <em>The</em> <em>Lord of the Rings</em> while wearing high water bootcut jeans and sitting on these girls' laps, don't even worry about it. </p>
<p>Like, I want to say I'm surprised that Matthew McConaughey showed up on <em>TRL</em> and started playing drums, but if I think about it for a moment I am simply not. </p>
<p>Tom Cruise making this face at <em>TRL</em> = how I feel about finding pictures of Tom Cruise making this face on <em>TRL</em>.</p>
<p>Cute pic of Kanye West and a random fan! </p>
<p>Shout-out to the <em>TRL</em> set designer who made the inspired decision to put <em>T</em><em>he</em> <em>Matrix</em> cast in what I can only assume is reclaimed furniture from a '90s strip mall law firm.</p>
<p>KEANU BLINK TWICE IF YOU NEED HELP. </p>
<p>The only person more confused about why Robert Pattinson is on <em>TRL</em> is Robert Pattinson literally on <em>TRL</em>.</p>
<p>Once upon a time, these smol <em>Harry Potter</em> kiddos showed up on <em>TRL</em> wearing matching low-rise jeans and my heart simply couldn't take it.</p>
<p>On Wednesdays we wear capri leggings with fashion shorts and a bump it.</p>
<p>Okay, this photo of Robin Williams and his daughter Zelda is the sweetest thing ever.</p>
<p>Not sure what MTV Cafeteria is, but only award-winning actress Salma Hayek could convince me to eat there.</p>
<p>Wow, I guess this is what it feels like to be old. </p>
<p>Nope, sorry, this is what it feels like to be old. </p>
<p>I'm sure Denzel was just as honored to receive this tiny <em>TRL</em> Oscar as he was to receive his real Oscars!</p>
<p>And speaking of Oscars, I'm still waiting for <em>The </em><em>Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants </em>to win one.</p>
<p>What we have here: A throwback picture of Jennifer Garner looking at a throwback pic of Jennifer Garner.</p>
<p>Don't say it....</p><p>Don't say it....</p><p>Don't say it...</p><p>HELLO, YOU.</p>
<p>Speaking of <del>Penn Badgley</del> Dan Humphrey, this is literally the same face he made when we all realized he was Gossip Girl.</p>
<p>In which Samuel L. Jackson showed up to promote <em>Snakes on a Plane </em>while wearing both a<em> Snakes on a Plane</em> shirt and <em>Snakes on a Plane</em> shoes.</p>
<p>He appeared on the show wearing non <em>Snakes on a Plane</em> attire too, in case you were wondering.</p>
<p>Currently: trying to source a pair of jeans that just, like, keeps going. </p>
<p>Everything about this photo has me absolutely SCREAMING. </p>
<p>Sandy showed up on <em>TRL</em> not once, but twice! The first time, she wore a dress over jeans, as one does. But the second?</p>
<p>Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake are SHAKING. </p>
<p>Yep, even Uma Thurman graced the hallowed halls of <em>TRL</em>. No A-lister was safe!</p>
<p>The only way one should ever arrive at <em>TRL</em>. </p>
<p>10/10 would wear either of these outfits in 2021 as an adult woman. </p>
<p><em>TRL</em> was truly a golden age for oversized button-down shirts.</p>
<p>Feeling really left out of whatever secret they're sharing, and frankly, I demand answers!</p>
<p>Okay, fine, it's not <em>that</em> shocking Zac Efron was on <em>TRL</em>. But...</p>
<p>Did you know he and Vanessa Hudgens danced together??!?!?!?! Exactly.</p>
<p>I, for one, do indeed smell what The Rock is cooking. </p>
<p>Put this cute throwback photo up in the Louvre, you cowards! </p>
<p>Last, but not least, the face of an A-list celeb who definitely wanted to go on <em>TRL</em> that day!</p>

Shouldn't these guys be busy like...polishing their Oscars?

Recommended Stories