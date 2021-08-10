50 Celebrities You Won't Believe Were on 'TRL'

When you think of TRL, which I can only assume you do constantly, you likely conjure up an image of Carson Daly sporting inexplicably long sideburns, wearing several chokers, and talking to Britney Spears (who's naturally wearing a fedora). Or maybe the Backstreet Boys, wearing matching denim/plastic parachute pants. Or perhaps Avril Lavigne, wearing a tie over a white tank top for literally no reason. The possibilities are truly endless!
Basically, if you had a song on the Billboard Top 100 there's no way you didn't show up on TRL during its glory years. But please be advised that this show didn't just feature A-listers in the music industry. A lot of celebs passed through its hallowed, curiously decorated halls—some of whom are best described as completely random, and some of whom you might think would be literally way too famous for TRL, but apparently are not. Like, no offense to TRL, but Brad Pitt and Keanu Reeves...what are you doing here, friends?
Here are 50 celebs you won't believe were interviewed on this always iconic MTV show, including Bruce Willis who was clearly deeply confused by the experience, the teeny tiny wee smol cast of Harry Potter, Elijah Wood and his bell-bottom jeans, and literally 8,000 people wearing short sleeved shirts over long sleeved shirts. Honestly, my biggest takeaway from all this is that TRL was a truly alarming time for fashion, not to mention denim as an entire category.