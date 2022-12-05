50 Burger! Twitter reactions to Cowboys’ surgical dismantling of Colts
The Cowboys moved to 9-3 on the season with an impressive 54-19 defeat of the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday Night Football. Dallas scored a team record 33 points in the fourth quarter and generated 220 yards rushing with five takeaways and three sacks.
Rookie cornerback DaRon Bland came up with two interceptions and veteran free safety Malik Hooker had a huge game in his first action against the team that drafted him. Hooker had a fumble recovery for a touchdown and an interception. Meanwhile on offense, Tony Pollard, Ezekiel Elliott and Malik Davis combined for four rushing touchdowns.
In a blowout win, the Cowboys flexed their might in the fourth quarter and Twitter reacted to all of it. Without further adieu, here are the best reactions to the Cowboys dominant win over the Colts.
Dak to CeeDee Lamb for a TD. Cowboys lead 7-3
CEEDEE LAMB WITH THE WILDEST TD OF THE DAY 🤯🔥 pic.twitter.com/XO3XJmdNiv
— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) December 5, 2022
Ceedee Lamb you are him
— Reg Rob™ (@RegRob__) December 5, 2022
Is that the best play of CeeDee Lamb's career?
— Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) December 5, 2022
ceedee lamb i love you
— bry 🦉 (@Kelenicc) December 5, 2022
CeeDee Lamb! Way to finish!
— Skywalker Steele (@SkywalkerSteele) December 5, 2022
We're calling him IQ Lamb from now on.
— Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) December 5, 2022
CeeDee Lamb made another play? No way.
— Bob Sturm (@SportsSturm) December 5, 2022
Anthony Brown beaten deep by rookie Alex Peirce
Anthony Brown has target on his neck every damn week
— KD Drummond (@KDDrummondNFL) December 5, 2022
Wide receivers are going to get paid solely off their success vs Anthony Brown.
— John Miles (@JohnMilJohn) December 5, 2022
Anthony brown been getting torched by trash cans on go routes all season long… 😑
— Teaguer (@holyboyjr) December 5, 2022
It would be fair to say Anthony Brown has had some struggles this year eh
— Jeff Cavanaugh (@timeforjeffrey) December 5, 2022
Anthony Brown is a liability smh
— CowboysFanTalk (@Cowboys_FanTalk) December 5, 2022
Colts up 10-7, Donovan Wilson gets a sack on 3rd and 5.
Pro tip: Block Donovan Wilson. pic.twitter.com/1tQ46jTaY7
— Joey Hayden (@_joeyhayden) December 5, 2022
Donovan Wilson just killed a guy pic.twitter.com/D2uLFX7n2N
— Cowboys Nation (@CowboysNation) December 5, 2022
Donovan Wilson is good for one "holy smokes where did he come from" a game.
— Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) December 5, 2022
Donovan Wilson is so physical for a guy playing safety – he knocked Matt Ryan all the way back to Indianapolis. Great response by this Dallas defense.
Your move, offense.
— Hailey Sutton (@_HaileySutton) December 5, 2022
CeeDee Lamb YAC
CeeDee Lamb is having a career year. #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/DfUXZv19t5
— Cover 3 Dynasty (@Cover3Dynasty) December 5, 2022
Ceedee Lamb looking generational tonight
— Jay (@_bruuuuhhhhh_) December 5, 2022
Hey seems we have finally unlocked ceedee lamb? 4 games in a row he has been coming!
— Matt Cannon (@Matt_Cannon89) December 5, 2022
Ceedee is HIM
— Ceedee Lamb (@ceedeelambnow) December 5, 2022
Tony Pollard TD run, Cowboys lead 14-10
Tony Pollard rushing touchdown! #ForTheShoe | #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/83gHNpCt6f
— The Star Vision (@TheStarVision) December 5, 2022
Scheduled Tony Pollard Success!
— Mike (@DuckWRLDWide) December 5, 2022
Thank God Tony Pollard is a Dallas Cowboy 💪🏻
— LAngeles (@AnnMarieLA1) December 5, 2022
Dak to Pollard and ISSATUDDYYYYYY
— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) December 5, 2022
TD Pollard! Nice drive from Dallas. It was all business there.
Cowboys up 14-10.
— ✭ Your_Guy_Nix ✭ (@Your_Guy_Nix) December 5, 2022
Anthony Barr sack
Anthony Barr freaking TELEPORTED into Ryan's personal space …. WHOA
— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) December 5, 2022
Anthony Barr is on the Cowboys?? pic.twitter.com/5bcme3qTcL
— Sean (@7gotsix) December 5, 2022
If there was ever such thing as an "instant sack", that was it#INDvsDAL | @Albertsons | @AnthonyBarr pic.twitter.com/dAdETGOzgB
— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) December 5, 2022
Sacked that ass anyway! Anthony Barr!
— D.A. Lee (@TheRealDA_Lee) December 5, 2022
Anthony Barr🔥after a wild non-call from the refs.
— Ronald Harrod Jr. (@ronharrodjr) December 5, 2022
Malik Hooker interception
Malik Hooker snags the INT against the team that drafted him 😤
📺: #INDvsDAL on NBC
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/l6eZ8mVvcp pic.twitter.com/ot4XuCrijx
— NFL (@NFL) December 5, 2022
Malik Hooker has entered the Chat!
— CowboysFanTalk (@Cowboys_FanTalk) December 5, 2022
MALIK HOOKER REVENGE GAME!
— Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) December 5, 2022
malik hooker🤝 former colts player making plays against his former team
— Caleb Hatch (@calebhatch) December 5, 2022
Dak to Gallup for a TD. Cowboys lead 21-13
Michael Gallup Anytime TD (+280) ✅
The #DallasCowboys (-490 ML) extend their lead before halftime!
pic.twitter.com/067OZ7JKlJ
— OddsChecker (@OddsCheckerUS) December 5, 2022
Dak Prescott’s second TD pass of the night, Michael Gallup’s second catch.
Halftime: Cowboys 21, Colts 13 pic.twitter.com/IF0lnvJVyo
— Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 5, 2022
3rd and 7. Dak to Gallup for 6.
Cowboys will go into the half up 21-13.
2nd half yall know my motto….. pic.twitter.com/GjnHgoz5Dp
— ✭ Your_Guy_Nix ✭ (@Your_Guy_Nix) December 5, 2022
Michael Gallup!! Man I was panicking when Dak scrambled out of the pocket.. Thats how you end the half
— Jay (@J4YdeSun) December 5, 2022
Gallup be like…#DallasCowboys #CowboysNation #NFL pic.twitter.com/pnYgxikZw3
— Shelly Swags (@RealShellySwags) December 5, 2022
CeeDee Lamb converts a 3rd and 10
CeeDee Lamb runs ANGRY 🤬 #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/2jpx3BVGF8
— Cover 3 Dynasty (@Cover3Dynasty) December 5, 2022
Ceedee Lamb just TRUCKED Colts DB 😳 #cowboys #colts pic.twitter.com/4g21N1lMqE
— Brandon Mason (@BrandonMasonSho) December 5, 2022
CeeDee Lamb is insane.
— RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) December 5, 2022
CEEDEE LAMB IS ABSOLUTELY HIM.
— Justin (@jmanry24) December 5, 2022
Dak to Gallup on a fade. Cowboys lead 28-19
THAT'S the MG #CowboysNation knows & loves! 💙#ProBowlVote + @dak#ProBowlVote + @michael13gallup
📺: @SNFonNBC | #INDvsDAL pic.twitter.com/eUKQKExDDe
— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) December 5, 2022
Gallup is so underrated 💯
Also how bout that ball by Dak 🧐
Where the Dak haters at 🔭
— 🧙🏽♂️Druid 🦝 (@DruidRaccoon) December 5, 2022
Don’t forget the Dak dime to Gallup for the TD 👍🏼 https://t.co/iIGmRDQKQM
— Connor Tapp (@ConnorTapp1) December 5, 2022
Malik Hooker scoop and score (REVENGE GAME) Cowboys lead 34-19
What a great night for Malik Hooker.
(via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/zo6llRs0Ha
— RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) December 5, 2022
MALIK HOOKER IS A GROWN MAN.
— Cameron Magruder (@ScooterMagruder) December 5, 2022
Malik Hooker vs his old team tonight pic.twitter.com/XtwLpJU7VK
— ✭Izzy✭ (8-3)🧑🏾🎄🎄 (@eadyIofficial) December 5, 2022
Malik hooker cranking these mfs 😳
— JerryIsWashed(9-3) (@CeeDeeAGremlin) December 5, 2022
live look at Malik Hooker on that scoop-and-score: https://t.co/mrfVxe4F5i pic.twitter.com/9fMdUPEX47
— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) December 5, 2022
DaRon Bland intercepts Matt Ryan
Way to make a play, rook! @DaRon_Bland with the I-N-T!
📺: @SNFonNBC | #INDvsDAL pic.twitter.com/DqBxXZRYYf
— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) December 5, 2022
Daron Bland is gonna be special man…he’s got that IT factor
— DepressedCowboysFan (@thatthunderfann) December 5, 2022
HIS NAME IS DARON BLAND!
— TooMuchCamber (@Too_MuchCamber) December 5, 2022
DaRon Bland and Damone Clark are proving to be absolute steals in the fifth round.
— Jonah Tuls (@JonahTulsNFL) December 5, 2022
Rookies so far tonight:
– Damone Clark: Forced Fumble
– DaRon Bland: Interception
– Sam Williams and Tyler Smith each seeing significant snaps.
Gotta love what you’re seeing from that group.
— Kyle Youmans (@Kyle_Youmans) December 5, 2022
Team 40 burger on deck. Tony Pollard gets his second rushing TD.
So we’re still going with the narrative that Zeke is better than Pollard, right? #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/mZPcSo3ylP
— Mouthguard (@MouthguardPod) December 5, 2022
TONY TONY TONY!!!!!! TOUCHDOWN!!! pic.twitter.com/DOmQLvbNlk
— KD Drummond (@KDDrummondNFL) December 5, 2022
Lock Tony Pollard up
— John E Warren ♿️🤠 (@FloppyAdult) December 5, 2022
POLLARD WITH THE MOOOOVVVEEESSSS TUDDDYYYYY
tell ya mammy who stole ya lunch
— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) December 5, 2022
Tony Pollard you glorious explosive sneaky man
— Jeff Cavanaugh (@timeforjeffrey) December 5, 2022
DaRon Bland gets his second interception of the night.
Way to make a play, rook! @DaRon_Bland with the I-N-T!
📺: @SNFonNBC | #INDvsDAL pic.twitter.com/DqBxXZRYYf
— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) December 5, 2022
DaRon Bland for President, HOF, best supporting Actor, and Nobel prize.
— MarkM (@UmaineMark72) December 5, 2022
Daron Bland : pic.twitter.com/6ysSEzN544
— Q B 🚗 (@theOnlyQuen_PHE) December 5, 2022
DaRon Bland walking up to the post-game presser like ⬇️⬇️⬇️ #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/Va2KXh3Nxg
— 𝗧𝗥𝗢𝗬 𝗛𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗘𝗦 (@TommySledge) December 5, 2022
Everyone knows you never throw at DaRon Bland damnit.
— Jeff Cavanaugh (@timeforjeffrey) December 5, 2022
Zeke with the kettle call
The fans chanted for Zeke. And he delivered. @EzekielElliott
📺: #INDvsDAL on NBC
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/l6eZ8mVvcp pic.twitter.com/PxPKkaiYpt
— NFL (@NFL) December 5, 2022
I’ll pay zeke fine lol
That was dope
— (Foots The King) (@FootsDaKing) December 5, 2022
Crowd basically made zeke score that. 😭😭😭😭
— AP (@bmoreAP) December 5, 2022
Zeke will be making a $5k donation to the NFL’s bank account and it was worth it! pic.twitter.com/kuErKe19lS
— Kyle K. (@CallMeKinslow) December 5, 2022
#Cowboys fans are chanting for Zeke to get the ball to finish this drive.
"ZEEEEKKKKEEEE" raining down from the stands.
He gets the handoff. Scores.
AND HOPS IN THE KETTLE!!
— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) December 5, 2022
Malik Davis scores his first career TD. 54-19 Dallas
The Cowboys. Score. Another. Touchdown.
Malik Davis joins in on the fun for a 54-piece Cowboys win 💯pic.twitter.com/ZXZtbDTeh0
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 5, 2022
50 burger after Malik Davis grabs his first NFL touchdown.
What a beatdown lmao
— Blogging The Boys (@BloggingTheBoys) December 5, 2022
Malik Davis….yeah doe!
— Matthew J. Lenix (@StarConscience) December 5, 2022
MALIK DAVIS .. BUY YOUR JERSEYS F’N NOW 🧙🏾🧙🏾🧙🏾🧙🏾🧙🏾 https://t.co/kAVOZwnux6
— J Tuck (@jtuck151) December 5, 2022
Malik Davis in garbage time pic.twitter.com/GxE2PxmgXu
— big dookie (@ClutchLikeRomo) December 5, 2022
heres me learning that former Gator Malik Davis is in the NFL
— Wheelz (@WheelzFL) December 5, 2022
Malik Davis putting the topping on this sensational looking dinner.
— Adam Schultz (@aschultz_15) December 5, 2022
Yeaaaaaa Malik Davis, We see you!!! 💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽
— K-Wash (@BigK526) December 5, 2022
Aye Malik Davis👀👀👀👀, you betta not let him go noooooowhere.
— Big Game James (@YaitesJames) December 5, 2022