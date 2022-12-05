50 Burger! Twitter reactions to Cowboys’ surgical dismantling of Colts

1
Matt Owen
·9 min read

The Cowboys moved to 9-3 on the season with an impressive 54-19 defeat of the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday Night Football. Dallas scored a team record 33 points in the fourth quarter and generated 220 yards rushing with five takeaways and three sacks.

Rookie cornerback DaRon Bland came up with two interceptions and veteran free safety Malik Hooker had a huge game in his first action against the team that drafted him. Hooker had a fumble recovery for a touchdown and an interception. Meanwhile on offense, Tony Pollard, Ezekiel Elliott and Malik Davis combined for four rushing touchdowns.

In a blowout win, the Cowboys flexed their might in the fourth quarter and Twitter reacted to all of it. Without further adieu, here are the best reactions to the Cowboys dominant win over the Colts.

Dak to CeeDee Lamb for a TD. Cowboys lead 7-3

 

 

 

 

 

Anthony Brown beaten deep by rookie Alex Peirce

 

Colts up 10-7, Donovan Wilson gets a sack on 3rd and 5.

 

CeeDee Lamb YAC

 

Tony Pollard TD run, Cowboys lead 14-10

Anthony Barr sack

 

Malik Hooker interception

 

 

Dak to Gallup for a TD. Cowboys lead 21-13

 

CeeDee Lamb converts a 3rd and 10

https://twitter.com/Bevicus/status/1599610350210404354?s=20&t=8LblIc2BfO5Zkqnt0koRpg

Dak to Gallup on a fade. Cowboys lead 28-19

Malik Hooker scoop and score (REVENGE GAME) Cowboys lead 34-19

DaRon Bland intercepts Matt Ryan

Team 40 burger on deck. Tony Pollard gets his second rushing TD.

 

DaRon Bland gets his second interception of the night.

 

Zeke with the kettle call

 

Malik Davis scores his first career TD. 54-19 Dallas

 

 

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire

Recommended Stories