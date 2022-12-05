50 Burger! Twitter reactions to Cowboys’ surgical dismantling of Colts

The Cowboys moved to 9-3 on the season with an impressive 54-19 defeat of the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday Night Football. Dallas scored a team record 33 points in the fourth quarter and generated 220 yards rushing with five takeaways and three sacks.

Rookie cornerback DaRon Bland came up with two interceptions and veteran free safety Malik Hooker had a huge game in his first action against the team that drafted him. Hooker had a fumble recovery for a touchdown and an interception. Meanwhile on offense, Tony Pollard, Ezekiel Elliott and Malik Davis combined for four rushing touchdowns.

In a blowout win, the Cowboys flexed their might in the fourth quarter and Twitter reacted to all of it. Without further adieu, here are the best reactions to the Cowboys dominant win over the Colts.

Dak to CeeDee Lamb for a TD. Cowboys lead 7-3

CEEDEE LAMB WITH THE WILDEST TD OF THE DAY 🤯🔥 pic.twitter.com/XO3XJmdNiv — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) December 5, 2022

Ceedee Lamb you are him — Reg Rob™ (@RegRob__) December 5, 2022

Is that the best play of CeeDee Lamb's career? — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) December 5, 2022

ceedee lamb i love you — bry 🦉 (@Kelenicc) December 5, 2022

CeeDee Lamb! Way to finish! — Skywalker Steele (@SkywalkerSteele) December 5, 2022

We're calling him IQ Lamb from now on. — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) December 5, 2022

CeeDee Lamb made another play? No way. — Bob Sturm (@SportsSturm) December 5, 2022

Story continues

Anthony Brown beaten deep by rookie Alex Peirce

Anthony Brown has target on his neck every damn week — KD Drummond (@KDDrummondNFL) December 5, 2022

Wide receivers are going to get paid solely off their success vs Anthony Brown. — John Miles (@JohnMilJohn) December 5, 2022

Anthony brown been getting torched by trash cans on go routes all season long… 😑 — Teaguer (@holyboyjr) December 5, 2022

It would be fair to say Anthony Brown has had some struggles this year eh — Jeff Cavanaugh (@timeforjeffrey) December 5, 2022

Anthony Brown is a liability smh — CowboysFanTalk (@Cowboys_FanTalk) December 5, 2022

Colts up 10-7, Donovan Wilson gets a sack on 3rd and 5.

Pro tip: Block Donovan Wilson. pic.twitter.com/1tQ46jTaY7 — Joey Hayden (@_joeyhayden) December 5, 2022

Donovan Wilson just killed a guy pic.twitter.com/D2uLFX7n2N — Cowboys Nation (@CowboysNation) December 5, 2022

Donovan Wilson is good for one "holy smokes where did he come from" a game. — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) December 5, 2022

Donovan Wilson is so physical for a guy playing safety – he knocked Matt Ryan all the way back to Indianapolis. Great response by this Dallas defense. Your move, offense. — Hailey Sutton (@_HaileySutton) December 5, 2022

CeeDee Lamb YAC

CeeDee Lamb is having a career year. #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/DfUXZv19t5 — Cover 3 Dynasty (@Cover3Dynasty) December 5, 2022

Ceedee Lamb looking generational tonight — Jay (@_bruuuuhhhhh_) December 5, 2022

Hey seems we have finally unlocked ceedee lamb? 4 games in a row he has been coming! — Matt Cannon (@Matt_Cannon89) December 5, 2022

Ceedee is HIM — Ceedee Lamb (@ceedeelambnow) December 5, 2022

Tony Pollard TD run, Cowboys lead 14-10

Scheduled Tony Pollard Success! — Mike (@DuckWRLDWide) December 5, 2022

Thank God Tony Pollard is a Dallas Cowboy 💪🏻 — LAngeles (@AnnMarieLA1) December 5, 2022

Dak to Pollard and ISSATUDDYYYYYY — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) December 5, 2022

TD Pollard! Nice drive from Dallas. It was all business there. Cowboys up 14-10. — ✭ Your_Guy_Nix ✭ (@Your_Guy_Nix) December 5, 2022

Anthony Barr sack

Anthony Barr freaking TELEPORTED into Ryan's personal space …. WHOA — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) December 5, 2022

Anthony Barr is on the Cowboys?? pic.twitter.com/5bcme3qTcL — Sean (@7gotsix) December 5, 2022

Sacked that ass anyway! Anthony Barr! — D.A. Lee (@TheRealDA_Lee) December 5, 2022

Anthony Barr🔥after a wild non-call from the refs. — Ronald Harrod Jr. (@ronharrodjr) December 5, 2022

Malik Hooker interception

Malik Hooker snags the INT against the team that drafted him 😤 📺: #INDvsDAL on NBC

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/l6eZ8mVvcp pic.twitter.com/ot4XuCrijx — NFL (@NFL) December 5, 2022

Malik Hooker has entered the Chat! — CowboysFanTalk (@Cowboys_FanTalk) December 5, 2022

MALIK HOOKER REVENGE GAME! — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) December 5, 2022

malik hooker🤝 former colts player making plays against his former team — Caleb Hatch (@calebhatch) December 5, 2022

Dak to Gallup for a TD. Cowboys lead 21-13

Michael Gallup Anytime TD (+280) ✅ The #DallasCowboys (-490 ML) extend their lead before halftime!

pic.twitter.com/067OZ7JKlJ — OddsChecker (@OddsCheckerUS) December 5, 2022

Dak Prescott’s second TD pass of the night, Michael Gallup’s second catch. Halftime: Cowboys 21, Colts 13 pic.twitter.com/IF0lnvJVyo — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 5, 2022

3rd and 7. Dak to Gallup for 6. Cowboys will go into the half up 21-13. 2nd half yall know my motto….. pic.twitter.com/GjnHgoz5Dp — ✭ Your_Guy_Nix ✭ (@Your_Guy_Nix) December 5, 2022

Michael Gallup!! Man I was panicking when Dak scrambled out of the pocket.. Thats how you end the half — Jay (@J4YdeSun) December 5, 2022

CeeDee Lamb converts a 3rd and 10

CeeDee Lamb is insane. — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) December 5, 2022

https://twitter.com/Bevicus/status/1599610350210404354?s=20&t=8LblIc2BfO5Zkqnt0koRpg

CEEDEE LAMB IS ABSOLUTELY HIM. — Justin (@jmanry24) December 5, 2022

Dak to Gallup on a fade. Cowboys lead 28-19

Gallup is so underrated 💯 Also how bout that ball by Dak 🧐 Where the Dak haters at 🔭 — 🧙🏽‍♂️Druid 🦝 (@DruidRaccoon) December 5, 2022

Don’t forget the Dak dime to Gallup for the TD 👍🏼 https://t.co/iIGmRDQKQM — Connor Tapp (@ConnorTapp1) December 5, 2022

Malik Hooker scoop and score (REVENGE GAME) Cowboys lead 34-19

What a great night for Malik Hooker. (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/zo6llRs0Ha — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) December 5, 2022

MALIK HOOKER IS A GROWN MAN. — Cameron Magruder (@ScooterMagruder) December 5, 2022

Malik Hooker vs his old team tonight pic.twitter.com/XtwLpJU7VK — ✭Izzy✭ (8-3)🧑🏾‍🎄🎄 (@eadyIofficial) December 5, 2022

Malik hooker cranking these mfs 😳 — JerryIsWashed(9-3) (@CeeDeeAGremlin) December 5, 2022

live look at Malik Hooker on that scoop-and-score: https://t.co/mrfVxe4F5i pic.twitter.com/9fMdUPEX47 — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) December 5, 2022

DaRon Bland intercepts Matt Ryan

Daron Bland is gonna be special man…he’s got that IT factor — DepressedCowboysFan (@thatthunderfann) December 5, 2022

HIS NAME IS DARON BLAND! — TooMuchCamber (@Too_MuchCamber) December 5, 2022

DaRon Bland and Damone Clark are proving to be absolute steals in the fifth round. — Jonah Tuls (@JonahTulsNFL) December 5, 2022

Rookies so far tonight:

– Damone Clark: Forced Fumble

– DaRon Bland: Interception

– Sam Williams and Tyler Smith each seeing significant snaps. Gotta love what you’re seeing from that group. — Kyle Youmans (@Kyle_Youmans) December 5, 2022

Team 40 burger on deck. Tony Pollard gets his second rushing TD.

So we’re still going with the narrative that Zeke is better than Pollard, right? #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/mZPcSo3ylP — Mouthguard (@MouthguardPod) December 5, 2022

Lock Tony Pollard up — John E Warren ♿️🤠 (@FloppyAdult) December 5, 2022

POLLARD WITH THE MOOOOVVVEEESSSS TUDDDYYYYY tell ya mammy who stole ya lunch — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) December 5, 2022

Tony Pollard you glorious explosive sneaky man — Jeff Cavanaugh (@timeforjeffrey) December 5, 2022

DaRon Bland gets his second interception of the night.

DaRon Bland for President, HOF, best supporting Actor, and Nobel prize. — MarkM (@UmaineMark72) December 5, 2022

DaRon Bland walking up to the post-game presser like ⬇️⬇️⬇️ #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/Va2KXh3Nxg — 𝗧𝗥𝗢𝗬 𝗛𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗘𝗦 (@TommySledge) December 5, 2022

Everyone knows you never throw at DaRon Bland damnit. — Jeff Cavanaugh (@timeforjeffrey) December 5, 2022

Zeke with the kettle call

I’ll pay zeke fine lol That was dope — (Foots The King) (@FootsDaKing) December 5, 2022

Crowd basically made zeke score that. 😭😭😭😭 — AP (@bmoreAP) December 5, 2022

Zeke will be making a $5k donation to the NFL’s bank account and it was worth it! pic.twitter.com/kuErKe19lS — Kyle K. (@CallMeKinslow) December 5, 2022

#Cowboys fans are chanting for Zeke to get the ball to finish this drive. "ZEEEEKKKKEEEE" raining down from the stands. He gets the handoff. Scores. AND HOPS IN THE KETTLE!! — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) December 5, 2022

Malik Davis scores his first career TD. 54-19 Dallas

The Cowboys. Score. Another. Touchdown. Malik Davis joins in on the fun for a 54-piece Cowboys win 💯pic.twitter.com/ZXZtbDTeh0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 5, 2022

50 burger after Malik Davis grabs his first NFL touchdown. What a beatdown lmao — Blogging The Boys (@BloggingTheBoys) December 5, 2022

Malik Davis….yeah doe! — Matthew J. Lenix (@StarConscience) December 5, 2022

MALIK DAVIS .. BUY YOUR JERSEYS F’N NOW 🧙🏾🧙🏾🧙🏾🧙🏾🧙🏾 https://t.co/kAVOZwnux6 — J Tuck (@jtuck151) December 5, 2022

Malik Davis in garbage time pic.twitter.com/GxE2PxmgXu — big dookie (@ClutchLikeRomo) December 5, 2022

heres me learning that former Gator Malik Davis is in the NFL — Wheelz (@WheelzFL) December 5, 2022

Malik Davis putting the topping on this sensational looking dinner. — Adam Schultz (@aschultz_15) December 5, 2022

Yeaaaaaa Malik Davis, We see you!!! 💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽 — K-Wash (@BigK526) December 5, 2022

Aye Malik Davis👀👀👀👀, you betta not let him go noooooowhere. — Big Game James (@YaitesJames) December 5, 2022

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire