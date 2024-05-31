‘It’s a 50-50 game’ – Modric insists Real Madrid not the favourites for UCL final

As Real Madrid gear up to take on Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League final tomorrow at Wembley, Luka Modric spoke to the media today as part of the pre-match press conference.

The Croatian international joined manager Carlo Ancelotti and fellow club captain Nacho Fernandez and addressed several questions from the media, pertaining to tomorrow’s encounter.

Kicking things off Modric insisted that Real Madrid were feeling confident heading into the game, saying:

“We are very happy to be here and we are very confident and calm to face the most important game of the season.”

If Real Madrid win on Saturday, Luka Modric, Nacho, Dani Carvajal and Toni Kroos would match club legend Paco Gento with six European Cups.

“It was unimaginable to think we could reach this moment, but we are here and we are enjoying this moment. Hopefully, we can take this one more step as a team. To have six European Cups would be amazing,” said Modric on the matter.

Modric and Real Madrid are confident. (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Discussing how preparations have been going and the favourites tag placed on Real Madrid, the Croatian international said:

“It’s not the calmest week. Everyone thinks we’re favourites, but we don’t think like that. It’s a 50-50 game and we’re playing against a team that has had a fantastic season. We have trained very well.”

Real Madrid have constantly shown their steely mentality by pulling off comebacks from impossible situations. Shedding light into what goes on in the players’ minds during such situations, he said:

“We have shown many times that when things aren’t going well, we keep fighting. But as Nacho says, we prefer to win.”

The game takes Modric back to London, where he spent several years as a player with Tottenham Hotspur. On returning to England and playing at Wembley, he said:

“It’s an impressive stadium and it’s always nice to play in this city.”

Source: MARCA