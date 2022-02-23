5 Yankees prospects crack FanGraphs' Top 100 list ahead of 2022 season

Luis Medina

The Yankees have been well represented in some publications' top prospect lists for the 2022 season, and that hasn't stopped with FanGraphs.

Five Yankees made the cut in their Top 100 list, and the man who has been leading the pack, Anthony Volpe, is once again the highest-rated guy.

Volpe comes in at No. 12 on this list, with FanGraphs' own "Future Value" of 60 placed on him. He's expected to break into the bigs in 2024, but after a very solid season last year with Tampa and Hudson Valley, Volpe is primed to make another jump through the organization.

Also making the list is the other shortstop who is much higher in the farm system right now: Oswald Peraza. He falls in at No. 39 with a Future Value of 50. Peraza is on the cusp of breaking into the league and has an outside chance this spring training to leave an impression good enough to make the 26-man cut.

But Peraza will likely begin the year in Triple-A with the possibility of making his debut when needed.

And then there's RHP Luis Medina at No. 60 with a FV of 50 as well. Medina is a flamethrower, topping out at triple digits. It's just natural for the kid who signed with the Yankees back in 2015 as a 16-year-old from the Dominican Republic. The fastball even has some cut on it.

Command will be the main thing with Medina moving forward, especially with his off-speed stuff. But Medina has closer written all over him if he can continue work his way up the farm.

The final two on the list are OF Jasson Dominguez (No. 73) and SS Alexander Vargas (No. 93).