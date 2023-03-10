5 WRs the Dolphins should consider signing in 2023

As the Miami Dolphins prepare for the 2023 season, they currently have enough receivers to fill out their roster.

Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Cedrick Wilson, Erik Ezukanma and Braylon Sanders are all under contract already for the upcoming year, but there are a lot of questions beyond the first two.

Wilson, who was signed last offseason, underperformed in his first year with Miami, while Ezukanma and Sanders didn’t get many opportunities during their rookie seasons.

With that said, general manager Chris Grier could certainly be looking at free agents to help bring some experience and talent behind Hill and Waddle.

These are four veterans who the Dolphins could consider signing this offseason:

Trent Sherfield

Sherfield followed head coach Mike McDaniel to Miami last offseason from San Francisco, and he quickly climbed the depth chart as a clutch performer. He finished the year with career highs in receptions (30), yards (417) and touchdowns (two) while making some big plays on third downs.

With his familiarity with the system and the likely inexpensive deal that the Dolphins could sign him to, re-signing Sherfield might be one of their better options.

Robert Woods

Woods was traded to the Tennessee Titans last offseason after tearing his ACL in 2021 with the Los Angeles Rams. He brought in just 53 receptions for a career-low 527 yards and two touchdowns.

The Titans cut him last week as part of their cap-saving maneuvers, making him a free agent. Turning 31 years old, and after his worst professional season, it’s unlikely that Woods gets another contract worth $16 million annually.

Miami could probably sign him for half of that, and as PFF’s fourth-best run-blocking wideout, he could fill in that third or fourth role admirably.

River Cracraft

Cracraft, battling injuries in 2022, recorded just nine receptions for 102 yards and two touchdowns after, like Sherfield, following McDaniel to Miami from San Francisco.

Working his way from roster hopeful to practice squad member to active roster wideout, Cracraft could continue to be a valuable depth piece that can, at the very least, push Ezukanma and Sanders.

Mack Hollins

Hollins left Miami last offseason to join the Las Vegas Raiders, and he had the best year of his career. The 29-year-old recorded career highs in receptions (57), yards (690) and touchdowns (four).

While his contributions on special teams dropped off last year due to his offensive production, he still has that ability in him, making him valuable to fill some roles in Miami.

However, after the year he just had, he’ll probably be asking for more than the $2 million he made with Las Vegas.

Braxton Berrios

Berrios is being released by the New York Jets after four seasons. He struggled to get much going with Zach Wilson this past season, bringing in just 18 receptions for 145 yards and no touchdowns.

Things could certainly open up for him in South Florida with two top targets ahead of him and an accurate quarterback delivering him the ball.

On top of that, the Dolphins have been looking for someone to contribute as a punt returner since trading away Jakeem Grant in 2021, and Berrios just so happens to be an All-Pro in that role.

