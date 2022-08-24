5 Wisconsin Badgers named to the Reese’s Senior Bowl Watchlist

The 10th Annual Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List for the upcoming season was announced on Wednesday.

Their scouting department’s first publication of said list includes 484 position players, all of which are 2018 high school graduates or true fourth-year seniors at their respective programs.

Last season, seven Badgers were named to the Senior Bowl Watchlist; however, tight end Jake Ferguson, now a member of the Dallas Cowboys, was Wisconsin’s lone representative in the aforementioned Senior Bowl.

This year, the University of Wisconsin had five players named to the Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List for the upcoming season; let’s take a look at who they are:

Keeanu Benton, NT

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – NOVEMBER 27: Keeanu Benton #95 of the Wisconsin Badgers celebrates after recording a sack against Tanner Morgan #2 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers (not pictured) in the second quarter of the game at Huntington Bank Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Chez Mellusi, RB

Nov 6, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Chez Mellusi (6) carries the ball as Rutgers Scarlet Knights linebacker Tyreem Powell (22) pursues during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Furtney, RG

Sep 4, 2021; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz benefits from protection by offensive lineman Michael Furtney (74) while making a throw during the fourth quarter of their game Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Penn State beat Wisconsin 16-10. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

Jack Eschenbach, TE

Nov 13, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers tight end Jack Eschenbach (82) rushes with the football as Northwestern Wildcats linebacker Chris Bergin (28) defends during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Isaiah Mullens, DE

Dec 19, 2020; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers defensive end Isaiah Mullens (99) dances between the third and fourth quarters in the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second half at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

