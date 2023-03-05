5 winners from QB, WR, TE workouts at 2023 NFL combine

For the first time in a very long time, the Jacksonville Jaguars have zero questions about their starting quarterback. Trevor Lawrence earned Pro Bowl honors in 2022 with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and the team believes it’s just the start of the 23-year-old’s ascension.

That meant many of the stars of the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday weren’t players that the Jaguars have in their sights. With quarterbacks, receivers, and tight ends on display, most eyes were glued on the passers who may soon reshape the AFC South.

For Jacksonville, it was the tight ends and wide receivers that were more notable.

Here are five players who stood out most in Indianapolis on Saturday:

Anthony Richardson Jr, QB, Florida

Most expected Richardson to stand out from the pack in the athletic tests, but the former Gators quarterback lived up to the hype and then some.

After measuring in at a massive 6’4, 244 pounds, Richardson put up some of the most unbelievable numbers that a quarterback has ever had at the combine. His 40.5-inch vertical and his 10’9″ broad jump were both combine records for the position and he put a cherry on top with a 4.43 40-yard dash.

Anthony Richardson just set the QB record for vertical jump with a 40.5" jump. He's 244 pounds. Wild. @GatorsFB 📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork

📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/829XPJP019 — NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2023

Richardson is expected to go early in the 2023 NFL Draft due to his remarkable physical traits, despite underachieving at Florida. His elite combine performance certainly didn’t change that.

C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

During his media session Friday, Stroud described himself as a “ball placement specialist.” Billed as the most accurate passer of the draft class, Stroud made his case to be the No. 1 pick with a dazzling display of perfectly placed throws.

In scientific terms, Stroud can sling it.

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah described it as one of the best throwing sessions he’s ever seen at the combine.

While Stroud opted against participating in any of the timing drills, his calling card is his arm and he showed it off Saturday.

Bryce Ford-Wheaton, WR, West Virginia

Ford-Wheaton didn’t have much production with the Mountaineers, recording only three 100-yard games in his collegiate career. But my goodness, are there tools for NFL teams to work with.

The 6’4, 221-pound receiver led all players at his position with a 41-inch vertical and put down a remarkable 4.38 40-yard dash.

His route running needs a lot of work, but Ford-Wheaton won’t have trouble finding a team that dreams of turning him into their very own DK Metcalf.

Zack Kuntz, TE, Old Dominion

The former Penn State tight end was listed in college at 6’8 and only measured a fraction of an inch below that mark at the combine.

The 6’7 (and change), 255-pound Goliath became the tallest player ever with a vertical jump of at least 40 inches and then he rumbled down the field for a 4.55-second 40-yard dash.

How is this guy this big, running this fast?!@ODUFootball TE Zack Kuntz with a 4.55u on his second run. 📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork

📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/VGUXtZPWZ8 — NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2023

Kuntz caught 73 passes in his first season at Old Dominion, but his 2022 season was cut short by a season-ending kneecap injury.

Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia

If it wasn’t for Brock Bowers dominating at Georgia in 2022, there’s a chance Washington would’ve shown he’s the best tight end of the draft class.

Washington’s 83.75-inch wingspan was the longest in combine history among tight ends and his 11-inch hands were the second biggest. Then the 6’7, 264-pound tight end put down a 4.65 40-yard dash.

Darnell Washington 4.65 unofficial 40. Wowzers pic.twitter.com/UOR5oDjnSJ — Billy M (@BillyM_91) March 4, 2023

Shortly after his 40-yard dash, NFL Network offered former Jaguars first round pick Marcedes Lewis as a comparison for Washington. While they are almost identical in size, Washington ran his 40 two tenths of a second faster than Lewis.

While he only caught 45 passes in college, Washington made a compelling case to be a first round pick.

