5 winners from DB workouts at 2023 NFL combine

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a foundational piece on defense in 22-year-old cornerback Tyson Campbell. The other side of the secondary isn’t as secure, though.

With the Jaguars set to part with cornerback Shaquill Griffin, the team may have a starter on the other side in Darious Williams. But finding a long-term cornerback to bookend with Campbell is a priority.

Fortunately for Jacksonville, it’s a good year to want to draft a cornerback.

On Friday, the defensive backs were on display at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine and these five stood out from the pack:

Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

Gonzalez had a strong argument as the top cornerback of the class when he arrived in Indianapolis and he looked the part.

The 6’1 defensive back ran a 4.38 with a ridiculous 41.5-inch vertical and 11’1″ broad jump. Then in positional drills, the Oregon cornerback was about as smooth as it gets.

Just about every rep Gonzalez put down at Lucas Oil Stadium looked like teach tape that coaches would use to demonstrate the drill.

Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland

Banks has been a fringe first-round pick in mock drafts, but showed the athleticism of a top 10 pick in Indianapolis.

At 6’0, 197 pounds, Banks isn’t a small cornerback. That made his 4.35 40-yard dash, 42-inch vertical, and 11’4″ broad jump even more impressive.

The consistency of Banks’ technique will determine whether he winds up being a great pro, but he’ll be among the best athletes at cornerback in the entire league.

DJ Turner II, CB, Michigan

It’s pretty simple: putting up one of the best 40-yard dash times in combine history is a good way to raise eyebrows.

Only three players — John Ross III, Kalon Barnes, and Chris Johnson — posted a faster 40 time since the combine started keeping official times in 2003.

Turner rounded out his day with a 38.5-inch vertical and 10’11” broad jump.

It won’t be enough to launch Turner into the first round, but NFL teams won’t let that kind of speed and talent fall too far in April.

Jartavius Martin, CB/S, Illinois

Martin played some cornerback and safety during his time at Illinois and it’s not immediately clear where he’d play in the NFL. A team that drafts Martin will have to figure out where to put him and develop his technique.

But that team will have a lot to work with.

Martin started his day by putting up a vertical jump that was just an inch short of the combine record.

Jartavius Martin with an INSANE 44" vertical😳 Highest by any player at the combine so far! pic.twitter.com/n03KaZU0wb — PFF College (@PFF_College) March 3, 2023

Following that jump with a 4.46 40-yard dash showed that Martin has the skill set to play at safety or to drop down and be a nickel cornerback.

Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia

Ringo, like seemingly ever player on the Georgia Bulldogs defense in the last two years, is a wild combination of size and speed.

At 6’2, 207 pounds, Ringo will be one of the biggest and most well put together cornerbacks of the draft class. On Friday, he showed off 4.36 speed to go with that size.

While his 33.5-inch vertical left some explosiveness to be desired, Ringo has the top end speed to stay with almost all NFL receivers and the size to make plays on the ball.

