5 wide receivers to watch for Colts at 2023 NFL combine

All indications are that the Indianapolis Colts will likely draft a quarterback in April.

To be successful, the team must continue to put pieces around him, particularly depth at the receiver spot. While the team may re-sign veteran Parris Campbell, the talent beyond Campbell, Pierce, and Pittman Jr. is scarce.

Adding additional help is feasible and could go a long way for an offense that struggled. Fortunately, there appear to be some intriguing options in the 2023 NFL draft.

Here are five wide receivers the Colts should keep an eye on at the NFL Scouting Combine this weekend:

Michael Wilson, Stanford

Shane Steichen and Chris Ballard have spoken extensively about having high-character players in the building, and Stanford’s Michael Wilson would check many boxes for the franchise. He excelled academically and was also voted team captain in his last season.

His injury history, including season-ending injuries in 2020 and 2022, is concerning, but when healthy, he shows promise. His ability to win one-on-one matchups with mobility and footwork could bear a second look.

Nobody changed narrative more at @seniorbowl than Stanford’s Michael Wilson. Most NFL scouts pegged Wilson as “A+ character” & polished “possession guy” but he showed different set of gears in Mobile. Wilson was big riser moving from likely fifth to possible third-rounder. 📈 pic.twitter.com/Ffz7pgIGVZ — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 20, 2023

Jayden Reed, Michigan State

General Manager Chris Ballard typically drafts larger receivers, and though Jayden Reed of Michigan State doesn’t fit that build at 5’10” and 191 pounds, Reed’s talent is undeniable. He had an unbelievable Senior Bowl and rose far above the competition.

Moreover, Reed shows flashes of players like Tyreek Hill and a young T.Y. Hilton with 4.4 speed and the production to match. Reed is a masterful route runner who could provide a dynamic spark to the offense.

Nathaniel "Tank" Dell, Houston

Nathaniel “Tank” Dell is another atypical receiver that could attract attention from the Colts. At 5’8″ and 163 pounds, Dell would be the smallest receiver Chris Ballard has ever drafted. However, if Dell can put on some size, he can be another option to shred the middle of the field, something the Colts have not been doing consistently.

Dell’s ability to separate in tight windows makes him lethal on the field. He has quick feet when accelerating, forcing his opponents to guess his next move.

Discussing Houston WR Tank Dell on today's @LockedOnDynasty podcast! He's small but mighty. I honestly believe his ability to get open so quickly in short-yardage situations (like the end zone) can make him relevant in the NFL despite his size. pic.twitter.com/AS4WSnygn2 — Kate Magdziuk (@katemagdziuk) February 27, 2023

Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss

Jonathan Mingo has a solid frame at 6’2″, 225 pounds, and has a proven resume from his time at Ole Miss. He played forty-plus games and garnered his best season in 2022, finishing with 51 receptions, 861 yards, and five touchdowns.

The best part of Mingo’s game is his ability to be physical at the point of attack and quickly add extra yards after the catch. Mingo will likely be available for the Colts in the mid-rounds.

Jonathan Mingo vs. Vandy:

🔵 9 Rec

🔴 247 Rec Yds

🔵 2 Rec TD The most receiving yards in a game in Ole Miss history ❗️ pic.twitter.com/zqL8nPmf80 — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) October 9, 2022

Jalin Hyatt, Tennesee

Jalin Hyatt is a game-wrecker flying under the radar but might also be available in the mid-to-late rounds for the Colts to pick. Hyatt introduced and etched himself into the college football ranks with a standout performance against Alabama with 207 yards and five touchdowns.

Hyatt also has traits the team could use: explosive, agile, and speedy. More importantly, his ability to adjust at the drop of a dime is underrated, and Hyatt has all the makings of being a steal.

Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt is someone that will add an explosive element to an NFL offense. Currently bestows a solid Rd 2 grade for me, but will likely go late 1st/early 2nd thanks to his easy acceleration and ability to break tackle angles. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/hkriOqnuGB — Jared Feinberg (@JRodNFLDraft) February 10, 2023

