5 wide receivers Rams should watch at 2022 NFL combine

Wide receiver was a strength of the Rams last season, led by the NFL’s leading receiver, Cooper Kupp. Robert Woods is on his way back from a torn ACL, Van Jefferson is still under contract and Odell Beckham Jr. is someone they’d like to re-sign – even though he may not be ready for the start of the season after undergoing knee surgery.

But even with their current depth, the Rams are seemingly always in the market for more help at wideout. Here are five receivers they should keep an eye on at the NFL combine next week, all of whom would bring a little bit of a different skill set to the Rams offense.

Alec Pierce, Cincinnati

Pierce has a good frame at 6-foot-3, 208 pounds and is a downfield threat with good speed. His time in the 40-yard dash will be something to watch, as will his short-area quickness in drills like the three-cone and short shuttle. He would bring a different element to the Rams offense as a bigger-bodied receiver who can win downfield, something they’re currently lacking. Van Jefferson has been a decent deep threat but Pierce is bigger and more physical.

The biggest question with Pierce is whether he’ll even reach the Rams at the end of the third round.

Romeo Doubs, Nevada

Doubs was productive in college, posting 1,002 yards in 2020 and 1,109 yards last season. He was a much greater big-play threat two years ago when he averaged 17.3 yards per catch, but he was more involved in the offense last season with 80 catches and 11 touchdowns. He’s 6-foot-2 and has some downfield speed, making him an intriguing prospect for the Rams if they want to add a more physical receiver.

Justyn Ross, Clemson

Ross was dominant in 2018, catching 46 passes for 1,000 yards – an average of 21.7 yards per catch. But he missed all of 2020 after suffering a spinal injury and wasn’t nearly as productive this past season – albeit, with subpar quarterback play. At 6-foot-4, Ross has excellent size and can line up all over the formation at receiver. His ball skills also make him a reliable target in contested catch situations, which is critical because he’s not going to be someone who separates from NFL cornerbacks easily.

Tyquan Thornton, Baylor

The Rams added DeSean Jackson and Tutu Atwell last season in hopes that one would be their deep threat at wide receiver. Neither panned out. Thornton could fill that role with his speed and separation skills on downfield targets. Unlike players like Ross and Pierce, he doesn’t have that big of a frame, weighing in at just 177 pounds and 6-2. If speed is something the Rams want, Thornton has enough of it.

Tre Turner, Virginia Tech

We’ll get a better feel for Turner’s speed at the combine when he runs the 40-yard dash. He has great ball skills but there are some questions about his downfield speed. His weigh-in of 179 pounds at the Senior Bowl was somewhat disappointing but if he can potentially bulk up a little bit and still maintain his speed, it’ll help his stock greatly.

