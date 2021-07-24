5 wide receiver trade targets for Saints after Michael Thomas surgery

The New Orleans Saints have neglected their depth chart at wide receiver for too long, and now they’re paying the price. Michael Thomas is on ice for the foreseeable future following ankle surgery. Tre’Quan Smith is the only player on the roster with real NFL experience behind him — everyone else is either a special teamer, fourth-string player, or both, unless they’re an unproven rookie.

Smith and 2021 seventh rounder Kawaan Baker are the only receivers the Saints have drafted since 2018. Their options now are to roll out Smith and some mix of backups and pray, with some smoke and mirrors thrown in to disguise the unit’s weaknesses. Maybe the Saints can take a flier on a veteran free agent, but their best avenue of improvement could be through a trade.

But unless you’re willing to give up a first round pick or two and make Allen Robinson or Davante Adams the NFL’s top-paid receiver, the message is the same: you aren’t going to replace Thomas, you’re just looking for more help. Here are five names to know:

N'Keal Harry, New England Patriots

New England Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry watches from the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

This is a name we've floated before, and maybe the Thomas absence spurs the Saints into making a call. Speculation has suggested Harry could be moved for a late-round draft pick though, barring a holdout, Bill Belichick could use New Orleans' desperation against them to net a better return. Harry could fit Thomas' role as a big target with experience running routes from the slot, though his struggles creating separation may give some observers pause.

Tim Patrick, Denver Broncos

Dec 13, 2020; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Denver Broncos wide receicver Tim Patrick (81) on the sidelines in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The fourth-year pro stepped up last year when injuries hit the Broncos' receiving corps, catching nearly as many passes (51) as first-round rookie Jerry Jeudy (52) while leading the team with six touchdown grabs. That hasn't stopped Denver from further investing in the position -- right now he's competing with Courtland Sutton, K.J. Hamler, and rookie Seth Williams for snaps opposite Jeudy. His $3.384 million salary is affordable given New Orleans has more than $11 million in cap space right now.

Breshad Perriman, Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions receiversTyrell Williams and Breshad Perriman goes through passing drills during OTA practice Thursday, June 3, 2021, at the Allen Park practice facility.

Perriman's career arc has been odd. He didn't meet expectations in three years with the Baltimore Ravens before a forgettable season on the Cleveland Browns, but he turned things around in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers run in 2019. Now he's drawing some ire with poor effort and drops in Detroit Lions camp. He's still a freakish athlete and could enjoy a ready-built locker room culture in New Orleans compared to the bottom-feeder Lions. That's not an enticing resume, but this is what the Saints get for neglecting the position for so long.

Christian Kirk, Arizona Cardinals

Dec 20, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) against the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Kyler Murray's receiving corps is looking really strong after bringing in A.J. Green, which creates opportunities for needy teams like the Saints to poach some talent. And the addition of big-play fireplug Rondale Moore could make Kirk available. He's passed the 500-yards mark every year he's played and would give the Saints some badly-needed experience on top of their depth chart. At worst he's a better option than the group of undrafted youngsters New Orleans may have to lean on.

Andy Isabella, Arizona Cardinals

Sep 27, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella (17) dives for a touchdown during the second half against the Detroit Lions at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Maybe the Cardinals want to hold onto Kirk. If so, the Saints could look further down Arizona's roster and look to acquire Isabella instead, who would likely come at a discount. Isabella averaged slightly fewer yards per routes run (1.05) than Kirk (1.21) on 44 fewer targets last year, but he's shown before he can play. He wouldn't be as exciting an addition as others on this list but he could be better than what they already have on the roster.

