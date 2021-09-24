5 ways Villanova can put Penn State on upset alert in Week 4

We are inching our way closer to week four, where Penn State will be back home to host the Villanova Wildcats.

To many, this should be an easy win for the Nittany Lions. However, Villanova certainly has a chance and anything can happen. Right? Well, let’s have some fun with the “What If” machine and see what it would take for Villanova to pull an absolute stunner in Happy Valley this weekend in the first meeting between the Nittany Lions and Wildcats in 70 years.

Penn State's Run Game

AP Photo/Barry Reeger

As we have seen through the first three weeks of the season, Penn State has struggled to get their run game going. This will be a key factor for the Wildcats to win this football game. They have almost done a running back by committee this season. Will we see the same this week? Or will we start to see a guy like Noah Cain flourish as their main guy?

Villanova Run Defense

Derik Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

We just talked about how much Penn State’s defense had struggled through the first three weeks of the season. Villanova’s defense has been hot so far this year. They are ranked second among FCS teams, allowing just 89 total yards through the first three games. We saw an FCS team in Jacksonville State upset Florida State two weeks ago. Could we see the same? The Wildcats have a lot of momentum right now on their run defense. Cain could be in for a big game for Penn State. This will be a nice game for them to fix their hiccups from the first three weeks.

Villanova Turnover Rate

Derik Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

We know that Villanova doesn’t play anyone exciting on their schedule (no disrespect Lehigh and Bucknell fans), and this might be one where they get blown out by the Nittany Lions. Villanova currently leads the nation in the turnover margin by 11 takeaways. It’s unlikely that Villanova will beat Penn State, but anything can certainly happen if Penn State suddenly starts coughing up the football.

Sean Clifford... wait, what?

Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Clifford is coming off a stellar performance against the Auburn Tigers last weekend, finishing 28-of-32, 280 yards, 2 touchdowns, and an interception. He continues to look more confident every week in a new offense. However, we have seen him struggle, especially the first week against the Wisconsin Badgers. Sure, it was the first game jitters under new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich. But we know how Clifford can be when he’s not on his game. If Villanova can get in his head, that could be huge.

Villanova Doesn't Quit

Imagn Services

We know Villanova is a basketball school, but their football team can make some noise too. Last week against Richmond, they had their first real test of the season. They ended up winning the game 34-27 during the final few minutes of the game. We have seen several games where teams only win by a close margin. We very well could see that again, and it would be the second team this season to defeat a Power Five team. This will continue to be said, but anything can happen. We have already seen a few upsets in college football this season with a handful of FCS programs taking down their FBS opponents. But none of those FCS wins have come against a team ranked in the top 10 of the FBS rankings. Could this game shock the world?

