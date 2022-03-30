5 ways the Saints can try to replace Malcolm Jenkins

How do you replace the player that led your team in defensive snaps a year ago? We’re about to find out as the New Orleans Saints are now charged with that task as two-time Super Bowl champion Malcolm Jenkins has announced his retirement. This happens in the same offseason that New Orleans must also replace their second-leading defensive snap-getter in Marcus Williams.

That leaves the Saints in a precarious position at safety, though newly-signed Marcus Maye should fill Williams’s role well. (Worth mentioning he may miss some time to start the season following a 2021 DUI arrest.) But replacing Jenkins, one of the NFL’s ironmen and highly-respected team leader, is going to be a tall task. Here are five ways the Saints can try to make up for the loss.

Sign free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu

If you want to patch up the box-safety position that Jenkins played so well and so effectively while also bringing in another veteran leader, Tyrann Mathieu is the most direct replacement. Mathieu and the Saints were linked early in the free agency period with reports noting there was “mutual interest.” If that is still the case, there’s a clearly defined role available in Mathieu’s hometown that should be a huge selling point.

Mathieu is reliable in the box and in the slot both as a run defender and in coverage. He can also drop back and play split-zone coverages alongside Maye. He gives the team the versatility they’ll lose without Jenkins and veteran leadership in an otherwise young secondary. Mathieu would also bring the same kind of community impact Jenkins did. As a New Orleans native, he’s already worked very closely within the area.

Re-sign P.J. Williams

There have been some reports that Mathieu may not be looking to sign with a team any time soon. If that’s the case and the Saints don’t want to wait it out for him, they could pursue an in-house option in P.J. Williams. Williams has revitalized his career both at safety and in the slot. In 2021, he took over 200 snaps from the slot while also backing up free safety Marcus Williams. The challenge here would be that P.J. Williams hasn’t taken more than about 60 snaps in the box in any given season. So, that would be a new role for him if the Saints want Marcus Maye to play free safety, though Maye spent more time at strong safety last year in Robert Saleh’s Jets defense.

However, Williams’ extensive experience in the slot along with his knowledge of Dennis Allen’s defense and ability to communicate within the scheme bring a ton of value. He is accustomed to the players around him and they are familiar with, Maye excluded. If the focus of the offseason continues to be continuity, that opens the door for Williams’s return and opportunity to step into a major role.

Move C.J. Gardner-Johnson from the slot

Another potential replacement for Jenkins could already be on the roster. Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson has been magnificent in the slot. While it would be a hard pill to swallow losing him there, there are other options swing inside such as Bradley Roby, who extended his deal with the Saints. Moving Gardner-Johnson to the safety role would shift his responsibilities a bit but he’d still be able to be active as a run defender and blitzing pass rusher, two of his best areas-of-play.

He would be charged with covering more tight ends than slot receivers, allowing him to rely on his physical nature more than he can with shiftier wideouts like Chris Godwin and Robby Anderson in the division. This would be the most cost-effective approach as well in the short-term, but would impact Gardner-Johnson’s contract value when he’s up for extension talks. Likely a negotiation well worth the reward. The big question will be whether or not Dennis Allen and the Saints value Gardner-Johnson’s role in the slot too much to disrupt.

Look to the 2022 NFL draft class

The Saints landed each of their last few starters in this role in the NFL Draft. Kenny Vaccaro (before he was moved about), Vonn Bell, and Malcolm Jenkins were all drafted safeties that took meaningful snaps right away at similar roles. New Orleans could go this route again in the 2022 draft. While it’s hard to justify drafting box safeties in the first round these days, there are excellent day two options.

However, there’s so much discourse around Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton thanks to his 40 yard dash times, that an ideal scenario could be him falling in range for the Saints. That, of course, is still unlikely thanks to the type of safety he is, and how much NFL teams will wisely trust tape over underwear Olympics. Instead, names like Penn State’s Jaquan Briskers, Georgia’s Lewis Cine, Michigan’s Daxton Hill, and Baylor Jalen Pitre should all be seen as a possible day two selections that could have an impact at the position.

Start Daniel Sorensen

This would be a bit of a worst-case scenario move in which no other options work out. Sorensen has not proven to be a reliable asset in coverage over the latter part of his career and has struggled as a tackler as well, missing 25% of his tackles in 2021 per Pro-Football-Reference.

Sorensen looks to have been signed as a more immediate special teams/depth replacement for Jeff Heath, who the Saints have not yet re-signed. Changing that outlook would be a massive swing especially considering the in-house options and possibilities that are also on the roster. To bypass those to choose to start Sorensen would be a bit of a surprise.

