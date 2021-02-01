5 ways landing free agent Trevor Bauer could impact the Mets

Trevor Bauer treated art

As January has turned to February, the Mets remain interested in free agent Trevor Bauer, whose market is shrouded in mystery with spring training just a few weeks away.

Along with the Mets, the Los Angeles Dodgers are the team linked to Bauer the most. And like the Mets, the Dodgers are seeking to lock Bauer up on a short-term deal.

Meanwhile, two other teams that were once thought to be among Bauer's best fits -- the Los Angeles Angels and the Toronto Blue Jays -- seem to be on the periphery at best.

According to SNY's Andy Martino, the Mets' offer to Bauer is for approximately four years, contains opt-outs, and is for "somewhat less" than the $36 million per season that Gerrit Cole was paid last offseason by the Yankees when he received the highest annual value ever for a pitcher.

While the Mets aren't interested in a bidding war for Bauer, they appear to be in solid position to land him. And if Bauer does wind up in Queens, here's how the Mets could be impacted...

Their rotation would arguably become the best in baseball

The Mets' rotation is very good right now, but the addition of Bauer would bring it into a stratosphere where it would be fair to wonder if it is the best in all of baseball.

Among the teams in the discussion right now for best rotation in the game are the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers, but it would be very hard for any team to beat the top two of Jacob deGrom and Bauer.

Right after deGrom and Bauer would be Carlos Carrasco (who is a legitimate No. 2) and Marcus Stroman (whose ceiling is also very high).

The four pitchers listed above would be enough to put the Mets in the "best rotation" conversation, and the healthy return of Noah Syndergaard around June would give it an even bigger jolt.

There would be a true battle for the No. 5 spot

As things currently stand, David Peterson and Joey Lucchesi would have the inside track to nab the last two slots in the Mets' rotation.

Story continues

But if Bauer is signed, there would be only one spot remaining.



In the above scenario, Peterson -- who was the Mets' second-most reliable starter last season behind deGrom during what was his rookie campaign -- will likely have a leg up.

Lucchesi, whom the Mets acquired from the San Diego Padres earlier this offseason, has minor league options remaining and can be sent down without the team running the risk of losing him to another club.

Seth Lugo's role would almost certainly be set

Even though Mets president Sandy Alderson has hinted that Lugo's role this season will be in the bullpen, there is at least some intrigue left (although there arguably shouldn't be) over whether Lugo will be a starter or reliever in 2021.

However, any uncertainty over Lugo's role will go away if the Mets sign Bauer.

With Bauer in the mix, the Mets would have one spot to hand to either Peterson or Lucchesi. And the winner of the No. 5 spot would likely be replaced upon Syndergaard's return, barring injury issues with other starters.

The luxury tax crunch would get very real

The Mets currently have a shade under $30 million to play with before hitting the $210 million luxury tax threshold, which you can read all about here.

If the Mets sign Bauer, they will likely go over the tax. And adding a player such as Jackie Bradley Jr. in addition to Bauer would probably ensure they remain over the threshold all season -- even if they clear an unwanted contract via trade.

While Mets owner Steve Cohen is on record as being willing to exceed the threshold, it is not clear just how much he is willing to surpass it by -- and for how many seasons in a row.

And if the Mets sign Bauer, it's fair to wonder how it might impact their chances of extending Francisco Lindor, Michael Conforto, and/or Syndergaard.

The clubhouse dynamic could change

The Mets' clubhouse over the last few seasons has been tight-knit, with Pete Alonso, Dominic Smith, and J.D. Davis among those making it what it is.

How the clubhouse might be impacted by Bauer, whose Twitter persona can be a bit much at times and whose personality can be abrasive, is something to consider.

There's also a discussion to be had about the optics of adding Bauer, who recently apologized for some of his Twitter behavior, so soon after firing GM Jared Porter, though the situations are not especially comparable.