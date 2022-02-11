5 ways the Bills’ 2021 season went wrong

The Buffalo Bills’ 2021 campaign saw many great performances and players who exceeded expectations. The Bills won the AFC East for the second consecutive year, and they made another strong run into the postseason.

However, it can be argued that the Bills took a step back this year, as their season ended a week earlier than in 2020 when the team made it to the AFC championship game. Buffalo once again fell short in the divisional round of the playoffs, and they did so in heartbreaking fashion.

There were other points where the season went askew this year for the Bills.

Here are five ways that Buffalo’s year did not work out in an ideal fashion:

Another Playoff Loss

Mandatory Credit: Jamie Germano-USA TODAY NETWORK

Buffalo played in one of the most exciting NFL games in postseason history. After multiple lead changes, it appeared that Buffalo was in prime position to return to Highmark Stadium and host the AFC Championship game.

Instead, a series of unfortunate incidents allowed the Kansas City Chiefs to have another opportunity to reclaim the lead. Buffalo’s inability to prevent a game-tying field goal attempt over the final 13 seconds of regulation was only the precursor to the ultimate heartbreak that would occur in overtime. The Bills lost the coin toss, and Buffalo’s defense was unable to stop the freight train of the Chiefs offense.

Tre'Davious White injury

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Buffalo’s All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White suffered a season-ending ACL injury on Thanksgiving night in a victory over the New Orleans Saints. The injury put a damper on a game in which the Bills once again dominated on a national stage. Levi Wallace and Dane Jackson did an admirable job at stepping up in place of White. However, losing the charismatic White for the remainder of the year was something Bills fans could have done without.

The Jacksonville game

Josh Allen

Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

This was arguably the most shocking victory loss of the season, the Bills fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars, 9-6, in a game of offensive ineptitude. Jacksonville’s victory, which stands as Urban Meyer’s final victory in the NFL, made most people in the league scratch their heads at how the Bills would have walked out of South Florida with a loss.

Story continues

Quarterback Josh Allen threw two interceptions and Bills running backs could muster only 22 rushing yards on nine carries. When the team looks back at moments that prevented them from reaching the top spot in the AFC playoff race, games like this one are what cause stomachs to turn.

Oh, and hearing the narrative about Josh Allen sacking Josh Allen will last for years to come on broadcasts.

Opening Day

(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Any hopes of coming out of the game strong were dashed immediately with a Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at home.

All of the Super Bowl talk was put on pause as Buffalo dropped a game in which Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger threw for a whopping 188 yards and Najee Harris led the Steelers with 45 rushing yards…on 16 carries. The explosive Buffalo offense didn’t gain any traction, as the Bills could only muster one touchdown on the afternoon.

It’s another game that Buffalo fans look back and think that this game could have been enough to bring the Bills to the top of the Conference.

The first New England game

(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

The frustration of this game bubbled over into the postgame interviews, as a visibly agitated Sean McDermott was not happy with how this game played out. It will be remembered for the weather, which gale-force winds traversed through Western New York all night.

The impact: Buffalo’s explosive offense was stalled on several occasions. The additional insults came from the New England Patriots, as they managed to win a game by throwing the ball only three times. Buffalo would get their revenge three weeks later at Foxboro and follow up with a dominant performance in the Wild Card round.

Still, losing at home on Monday night to New England stings (just like the cold wind). It was another game, just like the Pittsburgh and Jacksonville affairs, where the Bills were the far more talented team but failed to execute their plan.

1

1