5 ways Alshon Jeffery will help open up the Eagles offense in his return
The Philadelphia Eagles are set to get Alshon Jeffery back at wide receiver and although it’s unknown just how much the veteran will play, he offers value and versatility in a multitude of different functions.
With Jeffery officially active against the New York Giants, here are five ways the wideout can help open up the Eagles offense on Sunday and going forward.
Eagles new Slot god
Philadelphia Eagles' Alshon Jeffery stretches during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, Pool)
Greg Ward is the guy in the slot, but Jeffery can help redefine the position for the Eagles with Travis Fulgham and Jalen Reagor on the outside. Wentz has gotten into trouble this season when he runs out of options underneath. Jeffery would present a sizable target as someone Wentz is comfortable targeting under duress. Jeffery had some of his most successful years with the Bears playing mostly out of the slot and it allows the Eagles star receiver the opportunity to get matched up with slot cornerbacks, safeties or linebackers at times.
12 personnel
Sep 26, 2019; Green Bay, WI, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (17) catches a pass to score a touchdowbn during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
No Jeffery isn't Zach Ertz, but with the Eagles star tight end nursing an ankle injury, Jeffery could possibly fill that void in certain situations by lining up closer to the left tackle or sliding out a few feet similarly to the way the Eagles utilize Goedert as well.
Jeffery can compliment Fulgham
Eagles' Travis Fulgham (13) catches the ball for a touchdown against the Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pa.
Jl Eagles 11120 08
Fulgham was already seeing increased attention on the outside and Jeffery's return should help free up the breakout star even more. Jeffery should be able to just plug and play and the one thing the Eagles can ill-afford to do is lessen Fulgham's output to appease getting the veteran back into the lineup. Doug Pederson has to create mismatches and situations that allow Fulgham and Jeffery to play off of one another, especially in the red zone.
Red Zone weapon
Oct 29, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (17) falls into the end zone for a touchdown as San Francisco 49ers linebacker Brock Coyle (50) defends in the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports
In addition to being among the highest-graded players in the red zone, Jeffery was also No. 2 in the NFL in third- and fourth-down target rate last season. Zach Ertz might be Wentz's safety net, but Alshon is his go-to player when the money is on the line.
An added weapon for Wentz
Carson Wentz has struggled this season but the one thing that can make any quarterback successful is the availability of talented weapons. Wentz will have Miles Sanders, Dallas Goedert, Jalen Reagor, and Travis Fulgham available. Jeffery could be the most naturally talented of them all and if he can play and see notable targets, he presents a skill set and an advantage that should help remedy a lot of Carson Wentz's struggles. Jeffery was No. 10 in the NFL last year in overall target rate at 24.1% despite only playing 10 games. The Eagles love Jeffery and when he's in the lineup, he's a player that Carson Wentz looks for early and often. According to Player Profile, Jeffery's usage rate last year even when banged up suggests that the Eagles star dictates coverage when he's on the field, opening things up for everyone else. Jeffery's Snap share (percentage of total team offensive plays) was in the top 50 in the NFL despite the six missed games. Jeffery's average plays run per minute are among the tops in the NFL and Wentz's efficiency increases with Alshon on the field. Wentz has a 92.9 QBR when targeting Jeffery and target him he must.