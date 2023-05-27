5 ways Alabama misses the College Football Playoff in 2023

Alabama football has never missed the College Football Playoffs in consecutive seasons. Since the playoff format began in 2014, the Crimson Tide has only missed it twice, once in 2019 and the other being 2022.

With the 2023 season rapidly approaching, many questions linger over the Nick Saban-led program. Two new coordinators and a three-man quarterback competition have many feeling the upcoming season may be another down year for the Tide.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

There are plenty of ways Alabama finds its way back into the playoffs to compete for national championship No. 19, but there are also plenty of scenarios that could lead to the Tide failing to make it.

Here are five ways Alabama misses the College Football Playoff in the 2023 season.

Lack of movement in the rankings

(Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Over the past few years, Alabama has started the season at or near the top of the rankings. In order to make the playoffs, all the Tide had to do was not lose, which would result in falling out of a top spot. Starting the season outside of the top four would lead to an uphill battle for the Tide. While the rankings aren’t out yet, it will be interesting to see where Alabama ranks to open the year. Not only will they need to win, but they may need to rely on other teams losing in order to move up.

Advertisement

An uncertain QB situation

The three-man battle at quarterback between Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson and Tyler Buchner could lead to a natural leader and starter arising from the competition. However, it could also lead to some insecurity. It’s likely that this race to earn the starting job will bleed into the regular season. No one is sure when a set starting quarterback will be named, which could lead to an inefficient and confused offense. There are some important games early in the 2023 schedule that Alabama cannot afford to drop.

The daunting four-game stretch

(Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images)

Last season, Alabama missed the playoffs due to two losses in the regular season. Those losses were to Tennessee and LSU, both on the road. In 2023, Alabama will take on both of them in Tuscaloosa. It doesn’t help that the two games before them are also challenging.

Advertisement

Alabama will play at Texas A&M, then take on Arkansas, then Tennessee, have a week off, then face LSU. Even if the Tide can take down all four, I don’t anticipate it being an easy task whatsoever.

Lack of experienced depth

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 Alabama roster has a unique mix of veterans and first-year starters. Injuries are an unfortunate part of the game but are inevitable. If the Tide gets bit by the injury bug this season, young or inexperienced players would have to step up in a big way. With the team already being doubted, would an injury-riddled team be given the benefit of the doubt and ranked as a playoff team if it came down to it? I don’t think the committee would do it.

Advertisement

A larger group of contenders

This is the final season of the four-team playoff format before the CFP moves to a whopping 12 teams. One of the main reasons for making that change was that fans were constantly complaining about seeing the same small group of teams make the playoffs. Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson, etc. were, and continue to be, regulars in the CFP. In 2022, TCU made the semi-finals, which likely cost Alabama, which finished at No. 5, a spot. In 2023, there will be a plethora of programs in contention at the start of the season. Florida State, Texas, Penn State and a few others could be seen as playoff contenders. With only four spots available, Alabama will likely have more competition this year than they have in the past.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire