5 ways Alabama misses the College Football Playoffs in 2023

Alabama football has only missed the College Football Playoff twice since the format began. The Crimson Tide failed to make it in 2019 and ended up winning it all just a season later. The 2023 team looks to mirror that.

Many, however, believe Nick Saban and his program are on a downward projection. Instead of reloading, as the Tide typically does, 2023 is being viewed as a rebuilding year. After losing Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr., Jahmyr Gibbs and others, there are many open spots that were once filled with impact players.

With plenty of unknowns heading into the 2023 season and a rather tough schedule, here are five ways the Crimson Tide can miss the College Football Playoffs

Lack of offensive identity

Let’s be honest, the only parts of this offense that appear solid on paper are the offensive line and the running backs. There’s an ongoing three-man race for the starting quarterback job and the wide receivers lack star power. Also, Tommy Rees just joined the program, there’s a chance he may need some time to adjust to the SEC after beginning his coaching career at Notre Dame. If this offense can’t establish its identity early in the 2023 season, postseason hopes might be out the window by the time the offense finds its footing.

A defensive disappointment

Former Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding left the Crimson Tide to accept the same position at Ole Miss. Nick Saban replaced him with an old friend in Kevin Steele. This defense is loaded with talent from the line to the secondary. Ideally, the defense would be the pride and joy of this year’s team. However, if Steele and this defense open the season flat-footed against some of the Tide’s early opponents, it could lead to trouble.

Texas gets revenge, others begin a win streak

Alabama defeated a Texas team on the road last season by a single point. That was without Quinn Ewers playing most of the game. Now, the Longhorns have an opportunity at revenge in Tuscaloosa with plenty of depth and a lot of key talent returning. With is being only Week 2, there’s a chance the Tide is still trying to establish an identity.

Also, LSU and Tennessee got the better of Nick Saban and Alabama in 2022, by extremely thin margins. Could they ride the wave into 2023 and look to beat the Tide two seasons in a row?

Failure to rise up the ranks

Alabama finished the 2022 season ranked No. 5. The College Football Playoff, for now, only welcomes the top four teams in the nation. If the Crimson Tide opens the 2023 season ranked outside the top four, then it’s an uphill battle. Not only would Alabama need to run the table, but the Tide would have to rely on the teams ahead of them to lose and hope that no other teams jump them in the rankings. A situation similar to what the Tide faced late in 2022.

Breaking under pressure

I opened this list up by saying the offense may not have a true identity and that the defense could disappoint. What Alabama has to do is play to its strengths. Nick Saban preaches to his team that it’s important to take one game at a time and focus on the opponent in front of you. Alabama has never missed back-to-back College Football Playoffs. With that in the back of their minds, there is an immense amount of pressure on this young roster. If they aren’t able to do that and follow Saban’s mantra, this season will be a long one for the Crimson Tide.

