5 ways Alabama might lose against Tennessee

Alabama hits the road as one of the top-ranked teams in the nation to take on an up-and-coming Tennessee team that looks to snap a 15-year losing streak against the Crimson Tide.

This contest is full of storylines and high-profile players. Though the Volunteers are not favored to win the matchup, there is a sense from fans and analysts across the country that Alabama is on upset watch.

A big-time meeting between two rival SEC programs in a hostile environment is exactly what football fans live for.

Last season, this game came down to the fourth quarter, which Alabama dominated. Tennessee is hungry for a win with a new year and a new mindset. Here are five ways the Crimson Tide could slip up and hand Tennessee a win.

Bryce Young remains out

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Bryce Young has been nursing a shoulder injury he suffered late in the second quarter of the Arkansas game. It sidelined him for the second half of that contest and the entire Week 6 matchup with Texas A&M. Jalen Milroe has been able to show flashes of solid play. However, with the strong defensive front Tennessee presents, the lack of experience may lead to poor play and turnovers. Having Young on the field would bolster the play and confidence of the offense.

Hendon Hooker Heisman moment

Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

The sixth-year senior has been solid for Tennessee. He posed problems for Alabama in 2021 and is poised to do some damage against an Alabama secondary that hasn’t been as strong as advertised. Hendon Hooker is currently considered a candidate for the Heisman Trophy and a big game against the Crimson Tide would seal the deal for him. He’s playing for more than just another win.

The defense remains undisciplined

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

In a crucial, must-stop drive against Texas A&M in Week 6, Alabama’s defense got flagged multiple times for face masks and pass interference. The defense has talent all across the board, but handing free yards to the Volunteers would be like hading one of the strongest offenses in college football a free trip to the red zone.

Story continues

Vols RB tandem

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Jaylen Wright and Jabari Small have both shown, in their own ways, that they are capable of wreaking havoc on the ground. Chunk plays that allow Tennessee to move down the field and keep the Alabama offense on the sideline will result in an easy Vols win. Making the crucial stops are key for an Alabama win. If the defensive front can’t get it done, it’s up to the offense to keep up with the potential scoring party.

Josh Heupel looks to attack Alabama defense

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

It’s no secret that Tennessee’s team leans heavily on the offense. As referenced earlier, this is a battle between two high-powered offenses that love scoring. The only way to win a football game is to score more points than your opponent. Tennessee can do that by simply keeping the Crimson Tide offense off the field. If Josh Heupel’s strategy is to force Alabama’s offense to watch most of the game from the bench, there’s a strong likelihood the Vols finish the game with more points, snapping a 15-year losing streak.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire